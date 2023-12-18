 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

LG’s 2024 slate of soundbars are tailor-made for its televisions

Phil Nickinson
By
The LG S10TY soundbar.
The LG S10TY soundbar. LG Electronics

LG has announced its 2024 slate of soundbars a few weeks ahead of CES 2024 (as it’s prone to do). And with them is promised an “elevated home cinema experience.” We’ll have to wait to pass judgment on that part until we actually get to hear them.

“LG has always been committed to delivering unmatched audio-visual experiences with superior quality, all to bring a better life to our valued customers,” Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio business, said in a press release. “We remain dedicated to providing immersive home entertainment experiences through LG’s premium soundbar products, ensuring our customers enjoy the very best with further enhanced surround sound optimized for LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs.”

Recommended Videos

The new 2024 soundbars comprise a triad — the S95TR, SG10TY, and S70TY. The latter two bring wireless connectivity to the mid-range for the first time thanks to an updated WOWCAST (which is found across all three models).

Related

The S95TR features five up-firing channels — 15 in all — and a total 810 watts of output. And its center up-firing speaker is calibrated fo ensure a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen’s level.” It also has improved tweeters and a passive radiator. The sound quality isn’t the only improvement, though, with a matte color palette and finish meant to cut down on any sort of reflection that might take away from the viewing experience.

The LG S95TR soundbar.
The LG S95TR soundbar. LG Electronics

LG’s SG10TY aims to perfectly integrate itself with LG’s OLED televisions. It’s also wireless and includes a Wi-Fi connection for services like Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect and has the full suite of WOW features, including WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, and full WOWCAST for a cable-free installation.

And the S70TY is built to use alongside LG’s QNED televisions, complete with a custom bracket that allows it to effectively become a part of the QNET TV when it’s mounted on a wall. (You’ll have to buy the bracket separately, however.) It’s deemed “a convenient solution for direct attachment, eliminating the need to drill holes in the wall during installation.”  You’ll also be able to mount it at different heights or locations, so there’s some flexibility as to how it all ends up being put together.

And helping tie everything together is new AI Room calibration that will help calibrate the audio of rear speakers.

In addition to the new soundbars, LG also is bringing new speakers and earbuds. Look for the LG X02 to build on the omnidirectional sound of the venerable LG XBOOM 360, adding 20-hour battery life and an IP55 rating against dust and water, along with 360-degree mood lighting. And there’s also a new version of the LG TONE Free earbuds, with the T90S offering up improved Dolby head tracking and “refined” adaptive active noise cancellation. It also supports Plug & Wireless so you can watch on non-Bluetooth devices by using the charing case as a Bluetooth transmitter.

No word yet on pricing, or when, exactly, the new fare will be available. So stay tuned for that. Also no word yet on any new televisions LG’s throwing all this audio gear at — but you know that has to be on the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Give the gift of AirPods and save with these holiday deals
A woman listening to her AirPods Pro.

Apple’s lineup of headphones has grown in popularity substantially over the years, with the modern white design recognizable from Zoom meetings to coffee shops. As such, AirPods make a great holiday gift for almost anyone, and there’s a model out there for almost everyone’s needs. It’s somewhat rare to find significant discounts on Apple products, but we’ve been able to find a lot of impressive holiday deals on a number of Apple AirPods models. Several of them rank among the best wireless earbuds, but all of them make for some great holiday savings.
Best holiday AirPods deals

Currently you can grab the most recent generation of every Apple AirPods model at a discount. That includes the super popular Apple AirPods 3, as well as the feature-packed Apple AirPods Pro 2. Each of these come with high quality audio playback and a range of features that make them great for listening to music, watching movies, and interacting on voice calls and video chats. If you aren’t certain which set of AirPods may be best for you or a loved one this holiday season, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

Read more
The best TVs of 2023: from Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
An image of a bird on the Sony A95L QD-OLED.

2023 has been an excellent year for TVs, and we’ve had the great privilege of testing several of the best QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and QD-OLED TVs ourselves. That being said, if you’re thinking about upgrading your living room set, plan on purchasing one as a gift, or simply want to add multiple screens to your home, we’ve put together this list of all the best TVs you can buy right now. These are available in stores and online from popular retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. And considering the time of year, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to score an awesome deal or two on some of our favorite 2023 sets as we eagerly await CES 2024 to see what the TV world will have in store for us next year.

OK, so what’s the best TV you can buy? Well according to our own editor-at-large Caleb Denison, the flagship king of 2023 has got to be the Sony A95L. This QD-OLED has got it all, folks; from amazing brightness levels and ultra-rich colors, to pulse-pounding sound and terrific 4K upscaling. By and large, Sony TVs are usually pretty amazing, but the A95L truly changes the game. Let’s just say it’s going to be tough to beat this model come 2024.

Read more
Solodome reinvents the classic egg chair with spatial audio
The Solodome in white.

The Solodome. Solodome

The egg chair, an iconic retro-futuristic furniture design that was conceived in the 1960s, is getting an upgrade. Solodome, a manufacturer based in Southern California, has taken the classic ovoid chair, upholstered it with a plush, memory foam-based faux-fur interior, and added a 2.1-channel, 400-watt sound system. The result is "an ideal spatial audio experience without the inconvenience of installing discreet speakers or sacrificing quality by relying on headphones," according to the company.

Read more