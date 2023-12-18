LG’s 2024 slate of soundbars are tailor-made for its televisions

LG has announced its 2024 slate of soundbars a few weeks ahead of CES 2024 (as it’s prone to do). And with them is promised an “elevated home cinema experience.” We’ll have to wait to pass judgment on that part until we actually get to hear them.

“LG has always been committed to delivering unmatched audio-visual experiences with superior quality, all to bring a better life to our valued customers,” Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio business, said in a press release. “We remain dedicated to providing immersive home entertainment experiences through LG’s premium soundbar products, ensuring our customers enjoy the very best with further enhanced surround sound optimized for LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs.”

The new 2024 soundbars comprise a triad — the S95TR, SG10TY, and S70TY. The latter two bring wireless connectivity to the mid-range for the first time thanks to an updated WOWCAST (which is found across all three models).

The S95TR features five up-firing channels — 15 in all — and a total 810 watts of output. And its center up-firing speaker is calibrated fo ensure a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen’s level.” It also has improved tweeters and a passive radiator. The sound quality isn’t the only improvement, though, with a matte color palette and finish meant to cut down on any sort of reflection that might take away from the viewing experience.

LG’s SG10TY aims to perfectly integrate itself with LG’s OLED televisions. It’s also wireless and includes a Wi-Fi connection for services like Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect and has the full suite of WOW features, including WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, and full WOWCAST for a cable-free installation.

And the S70TY is built to use alongside LG’s QNED televisions, complete with a custom bracket that allows it to effectively become a part of the QNET TV when it’s mounted on a wall. (You’ll have to buy the bracket separately, however.) It’s deemed “a convenient solution for direct attachment, eliminating the need to drill holes in the wall during installation.” You’ll also be able to mount it at different heights or locations, so there’s some flexibility as to how it all ends up being put together.

And helping tie everything together is new AI Room calibration that will help calibrate the audio of rear speakers.

In addition to the new soundbars, LG also is bringing new speakers and earbuds. Look for the LG X02 to build on the omnidirectional sound of the venerable LG XBOOM 360, adding 20-hour battery life and an IP55 rating against dust and water, along with 360-degree mood lighting. And there’s also a new version of the LG TONE Free earbuds, with the T90S offering up improved Dolby head tracking and “refined” adaptive active noise cancellation. It also supports Plug & Wireless so you can watch on non-Bluetooth devices by using the charing case as a Bluetooth transmitter.

No word yet on pricing, or when, exactly, the new fare will be available. So stay tuned for that. Also no word yet on any new televisions LG’s throwing all this audio gear at — but you know that has to be on the way.

