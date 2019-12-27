In advance of CES 2020, LG has released some of the details for its 2020 lineup of soundbars. The biggest new feature is called AI Room Calibration, a system that automatically adjusts the sonic properties of LG’s premium soundbar models to better match the acoustics of the room.

“These advanced models are self-calibrating, able to recognize and analyze tones to accurately assess the dimensions of a given space and adjusting accordingly,” LG said in a press release. Apparently the benefits of this system are particularly noteworthy when playing content mastered with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

A related onboard system lets LG’s premium soundbar models upscale lower-quality audio sources like MP3s or low-bitrate streaming music to “near-studio quality.”

Other features that LG is touting for 2020 are:

4K passthrough

HDMI-eARC connectivity with support for Dolby TrueHD and hi-res audio

Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice commands and smart home compatibility

Meridian Audio-tuned technologies such as Bass and Space, which boosts low-frequency reproduction and widens the soundstage and Image Elevation

Optional wireless surround speakers

Not all of these features will be on every model of soundbar for 2020, but LG claims that the majority of its models will support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

LG hasn’t released the full lineup of models yet. For now, it has chosen to highlight just three models. The SN9YG and SN11RG are premium models and LG’s flagship is the SN11RG.

The SN11RG is a 7.1.4-channel system with two wireless rear speakers that deliver forward- and up-firing sound for 360 degrees of audio.

LG hasn’t released pricing information or any release dates for its 2020 soundbars, which it will be presenting for the first time at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. If past history is any indication, most of the models will be available before the summer of 2020.

Digital Trends reviewed LG’s wall-mountable SL9YG Dolby Atmos soundbar earlier in 2019, and we were impressed at how good a single speaker cabinet could be at creating a convincing Dolby Atmos immersive surround effect, but there were still a few compromises like poor music streaming and no option for surround channel satellites.

We’ll be looking to see how LG has improved on its 2019 lineup of soundbars and we’ll keep you up to date with everything we learn.

