If you’ve got a TV, you need a soundbar. It’s that simple. Luckily, CES is loaded with them, showcasing all the coolest new models with the most cutting-edge features that will no doubt be on your list for the new year.

We’ve collected all the best models we saw (and heard) at CES 2020 so you can get a jump on the best of the best to start off this new decade with a bang.

Vizio Elevate

Don’t be too surprised that Vizio made this list. The company perennially makes some of the absolute highest value soundbars around. But this year, things are different — in a good way. Vizio has totally revamped its soundbar line for 2020, adding a stealthy new look, awaited features like a lighted backscreen for the remote (finally), along with modern upgrades to its top-level bars like eARC for high-resolution Dolby Atmos and automatic audio sync with compatible devices. The Elevate boasts all that, but that’s just the start of the fun.

This 5.1.4-channel, 48-inch, anodized aluminum monster isn’t just a pretty face — it boasts rotating speakers built for every kind of sound you can throw at it. When the bar detects a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X signal, its side-flanked speakers rotate up to bounce sound off the ceiling for 3D-audio immersion. Send a stereo signal (in Direct mode), and they rotate back down for powerful musicality. It’s a nifty feature and it made for impressive sound in our first demo. Add in stylish new surround satellites, and even a dedicated analog input which can work with your smart speaker, and you’ve got one bad bar.

TCL Alto 9+ soundbar

There are several things that make TCL’s Alto 9+ worth keeping an eye on at the show. One of them is simply that this unit — which first showcased at IFA 2019 — is slated to actually arrive in the U.S. this year. Then there’s the Ray-Danz design, which incorporates an old-school audio dispersion method that uses two side-firing drivers and a host of reflectors to bend the sound around the room for an impressively large sweet spot with Dolby Atmos content.

But perhaps the coolest thing about this soundbar isn’t what you get, but what you don’t need — as in the remote. If you have a Roku TV, that is. The Alto 9+ is one of the first soundbars to participate in the Roku TV Ready program, which allows you to control all parameters of the bar from your Roku TV remote using your TV’s on-screen interface. The program will be rolling out soon to other brands, but this brilliant new partnership is a great reason for Roku TV fans to keep a keen eye on the Alto 9+.

JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar

Another novel solution to the Dolby Atmos conundrum (yes, you’re sensing a pattern here), JBL’s first ever Dolby Atmos soundbar does it with removable, fully wireless speakers. And when I say fully wireless, I mean it. The bar’s side-mounted, detachable satellite modules have batteries inside that charge from the bar, allowing for 10 hours of separation before they need redocking.

While it certainly won’t be for everyone, those who want to connect without wires and without plugging in will find this bar is just the ticket. Powerful Atmos immersion, rumbling bass, and plenty of other features make this unique little bar well worth checking out.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Editors' Recommendations