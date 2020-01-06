One of the best features of HDMI ARC connection is being able to control basic functions of your soundbar like volume and power with your TV remote. Now, Roku’s new Roku TV Ready initiative is taking things a step further, allowing soundbar makers to work with Roku software so you can control everything on your soundbar — from EQ to sound modes — all from your Roku TV remote.

The first manufacturer on the list is long-time partner TCL, which has committed to releasing at least one Roku soundbar in 2020. Sound United brand and storied audio company Denon has promised to launch some Roku TV Ready audio products as well, allowing you to control their high-quality sound machines from the Roku TV Remote.

In practice, the new program means that if you’ve got a Roku TV Ready soundbar connected to your Roku TV, you can essentially put its remote in a drawer somewhere. All parameters will be available from the TV’s on-screen menu, and all control can be handled with your Roku TV remote. Roku TV Ready features are expected to be delivered to Roku TV models via the Roku operating system in the coming year, while manufacturers can jump on board by simply contacting Roku directly,

“Our goal is to make the TV experience incredibly simple, accessible, and fun. Roku devices continue to delight millions of consumers for these reasons. And now with this new program, we hope to make it super easy to set up and control soundbars and audio/video receivers using just a Roku TV remote,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku, at CES 2020 on January 6. “Meanwhile, consumer electronics brands benefit by offering their products in a more appealing way to our large and engaged audience.”

In a separate announcement, Roku revealed that it has teamed up with a host of new manufacturers to launch new Roku TV models in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These include Element, HiSense, TCL, Philips, RCA, Walmart’s onn, Westinghouse, with TCL continuing to pledge allegiance to the platform. As usual, all of these televisions will offer support for at least one form of HDR — be it Dolby Vision or HDR10, or both — and will run Roku OS to boot (duh!).

Updated 1-6-2020 at 8am PT: This article has been updated to clarify that Roku Ready is primarily designed for integration of soundbars and other audio devices with Roku TVs.

