CES is one of the world’s biggest consumer tech shows, and it officially kicked off today, Monday, January 6. We’ll be updating this post all day with the latest news, product announcements, and more from the Digital Trends staff on the ground at CES 2020.

What’s Google up to?

By Mathew Katz

8:04 a.m. Our editor-in-chief, Jeremy Kaplan, spotted some early-morning movement from Google outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Google looks like it’s going all in on its Google Assistant (which you activate by saying, “Hey Google!’) at CES. The search giant had a huge presence on the show floor last year, and made a few major announcements about Google Assistant, so it’s likely we’re due for some big news on that front. Maybe a celebrity voice to compete with Alexa’s Samuel L. Jackson commands?

The big livestreams of the day

By Mathew Katz

7:57 a.m. We’re expecting a number of big press conferences today ahead of the show floor opening on Tuesday. Most of them are only for the media — but you should be able to watch a few of the big ones live from the comfort of your home (or office).

AMD will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. PT, and we’re expecting the computing company to stream it live (watch it here). It plans to “demonstrate how [AMD] will make 2020 an unforgettable year for gamers, creators and mobile PC users.”

Intel’s press conference starts at 7 p.m. PT and you can watch it live here. Expect to hear more about the company’s Ice Lake and Comet Lake CPUs.

Sunday’s sneak peek

By Mathew Katz

12:01 a.m. While CES doesn’t officially kick off until today, Monday, lots of companies give previews — or even make full-fledged announcements — on Sunday. Think of it as CES Day Zero. If you missed it, here are the biggest announcements so far:

We were expecting a bezel-free TV from Samsung — but the company awed us by showing off four new QLED TVs. There’s the aforementioned bezel-free Q950TS 8K TV that’s 99% image and 1% border., There’s also a motorized 4K TV called The Sero that can rotate the screen to a horizontal or vertical orientation (imagine it as a big smartphone).

Samsung also showed off new versions of its Frame TV, which doubles as an art frame, and four new sizes of The Wall, the company’s modular MicroLED 8K Ultra HD screen, which now comes in 88-, 93-, 110-, and 150-inch models.

Not to be outdone, Vizio announced a few new televisions, most notably the Vizio OLED TV and the Vizio P-Series Quantum X, both of which don’t have bezels. The Quantum X is now 85 inches and uses quantum dots, which give it a better color spectrum and higher brightness. Basically, it makes everything on the TV look better than ever.

Smart breast pump maker Willow returned to CES three years after its debut with a new model, the Willow Generation 3. The new pump is designed to simulate how a real baby would nurse, and is claimed to help pump an average of 20% more milk over previous models.

HP revealed a new laptop made out of 80% recycled materials. The new Elite Dragonfly is not only better for the environment, but it also will include a built-in Tile tracker that can help you find your computer if it’s ever lost or stolen.

Finally, automaker Fisker showed off the Fisker Ocean electric SUV at a pre-CES event in Los Angeles. The sub-$40,000 electric vehicle will have a range of up to 300 miles and even uses a solar roof to charge, albeit slowly. The company expects the roof to add about 1,000 miles of range per year.

