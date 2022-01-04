Even though affordable 5G smartphones have been around for a while, these devices usually missed out on support for advanced, faster 5G technologies like sub-6 and mmWave. With its newest self-branded smartphone, AT&T seems to be wanting to change all that.

The carrier today introduced the AT&T Fusion 5G — an affordable, AT&T-branded, future-proof 5G device that appears to offer a lot for something that costs this less. As you might have already guessed, the AT&T Fusion 5G is among the rare sub-$250 smartphones that support advanced 5G technologies like sub-6 and mmWave — both of which not only promise higher data speeds but also essentially future-proofs the handset as far as network support goes.

That doesn’t mean the Fusion 5G misses out on all the hallmarks of an affordable Android phone — perhaps best exemplified by its prominent “chin” and the obnoxious number of rear-facing cameras (kidding!). The phone does manage to score some points in the looks department, thanks to the frosted glass-clad rear panel. While AT&T stopped short of revealing the complete spec-sheet for the Fusion 5G, here’s what we know about the rest of the hardware and software features of the phone.

While we do not have information about the specific chipset that powers this phone, we know it is an octa-core CPU. We also know that the internal storage tops out at 64GB, and that the phone supports memory expansion using microSD cards.

The AT&T Fusion 5g packs a 4750 mAh battery that supports fast charging using the included charger. AT&T also throws in support for a fingerprint scanner and wireless charging — the latter being something you do not usually see on sub-$250 phones. We also know that the Fusion 5G will boot a near-stock version of Android 11 at launch, with a possible update to Android 12 several months down the line.

The large 6.82-inch screen has a teardrop notch for the selfie camera, only supports HD resolution, and claims to be scratch-resistant as well. While AT&T did not reveal the display type, chances are we are looking at an IPS LCD here. The camera setup on the AT&T Fusion 5G includes a quad-camera array at the rear and a 13MP front-facing camera. As of now, we only have details about the primary rear-facing camera, which we know uses a 48MP sensor.

The Fusion 5G will go on sale starting January 7, 2022, for $220 or $6 a month with no trade-in. AT&T adds that customers who use the Fusion 5G with the carrier’s unlimited plans will get access to 5G at no extra charge.

Editors' Recommendations