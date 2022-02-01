The best cheap 5G phones for 2022

It’s no longer just buzz — 5G is now the present and the future. Even if 5G network coverage hasn’t yet overtaken 4G LTE in your area, there is an increasingly wide range of 5G smartphones now available that support 5G as the network swiftly builds out worldwide. Some of these are expensive flagship devices that boast all the latest specs, yet others are more affordable models, which offer decent specs while throwing in 5G support. We identify the best cheap 5G phones out right now, covering major manufacturers from Apple to Google and Samsung and beyond. If you’re open to spending a bit more money on a 5G device, be sure to check out our best 5G phones article.

Best overall cheap 5G phone: iPhone 12 Mini

Why you should buy this: It’s simply the best 5G smartphone you can buy for a recently lowered price of $599.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants the very best 5G smartphone at a competitive price.

Why we picked the iPhone 12 Mini:

The iPhone 12 Mini is not a classic low-end “cheap” but it’s cheap compared to other Apple iPhones with 5G, and is now available for $599, directly from Apple. For that price, you get a top-of-the-line smartphone that matches the other models in the iPhone 12 range, except that it sports a smaller 5.4-inch display — compared to a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch one.

Note Apple has released an upgraded 2021 slate of iPhones — including the smaller, lower-priced iPhone 13 Mini. It’s very similar to the iPhone 12 Mini model, having the same display, camera, and water resistance. It does have upgrades under the hood though, justifying the $100 more. It has an A15 Bionic processor, supports additional 5G bands (which may or may not affect your use right now), and eliminates the 64GB low-end storage in favor of 128GB.

As a 5G-compatible smartphone, be aware that the iPhone 12 Mini also supports the faster mmWave 5G band (in the U.S.), in addition to the standard — and longer range — sub-6Hz band. This means you’ll be able to get the fastest possible download speeds if you live near a 5G network.

Apple’s last-generation A14 Bionic chip, coupled with 4GB of RAM, is more than enough to handle all of your apps and games, although the phone’s one slight disadvantage is that it comes with only 64GB of internal memory as standard.

The iPhone 12 Mini is an almost flawless device, even if it isn’t a flagship phone. Its 5.4-inch OLED display packs 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering a very clear and vibrant visual experience. It offers wireless charging and a dual-lens camera that is one of the best of any phone available today, taking great pictures in the vast majority of situations. At the same time, it offers all the perks that come from owning an iPhone, most notably a very user-friendly operating system and regular updates. It may not be the cheapest 5G phone, but its current price is competitive, and it really is the best cheap 5G phone you could hope to buy.

Read more in our full iPhone 12 Mini review

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

A not-so-distant runner-up to the iPhone 12 Mini is the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. As with its Apple counterpart, it offers 5G connectivity and many of the core features of more expensive phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S20, at a relative discount (and it can be found online for well below its official retail price). Most notably, it probably has the best design and display of any 5G phone in its price range, retaining the stunning edge-to-edge display and thin bezels of its more expensive siblings. It also provides a meaty 4,500mAh battery, meaning it can last for over a day without needing a refill. Its processor — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 — is also perfectly capable, particularly when coupled with the A71’s 6GB of RAM. One downside is the sometimes inconsistent rear camera, but for the prices you’re now likely to find the A71 5G, it’s almost the best cheap 5G phone around.

Read more in our full Samsung Galaxy A71 5G review

Best cheap 5G Android phone: Google Pixel 5a 5G

Why you should buy this: The Pixel 5a offers smooth performance, punchy photos, and lowlight capabilities on a budget.



Who it’s for: Anybody who wants a great camera, the definitive Android experience, and 5G.



Why we picked the Google Pixel 5a 5G:

Google’s Pixel A-Series is an affordable, pared-down version of the company’s flagship phones, with high-quality camera hardware and software performance. characteristics that also define the Google Pixel 5a 5G. The Pixel 5a 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage packaged in a standard candy-bar design with a smooth black plastic exterior and rounded sides.

The 6.34-inch, 2400 x 1080 resolution OLED screen sports a narrow bezel with a hole-punch selfie camera at the top right, a responsive fingerprint sensor on the back, and a 3.5mm audio jack up top. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 413 pixels per inch (ppi). With a 4,680mAh cell, it’s a hefty battery, you can get around one-and-a-half to two days of regular use before needing to top up. Camera capabilities are top-notch, and one of the best we’ve ever seen. The primary sensor is a 12.2MP with a 16MP ultrawide camera featuring a 117-degree field of view. The 8MP front camera does well for selfies and video.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel 5a 5G supports Sub-6 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC, compatible with all the major U.S. carriers, Japanese carrier SoftBank, and Google’s Project Fi.

Read more in our full Google Pixel 5a 5G review.

Best cheap 5G Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Why you should buy this: The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s capabilities, style, and performance give most people everything they could ask for in a mobile phone.



Who it’s for: If you’re not that interested in top-level photography or hardcore gaming, the A52 5G will satisfy almost every other requirement for half the price or less.



Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G:

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G looks great, does everything you need, takes good photos, and has two-day battery life, all available for a reasonable price tag.

The matte finish back panel has a soft, glossy finish that’s grippy but warm and comfortable, while the chassis has a shiny chrome finish. No, it’s not made from metal and the back panel isn’t glass, but that’s not immediately obvious. The body is a bit hefty at 6.6 ounces but weighted perfectly. The phone is 8.4mm thick and the overall shape is squared-off so it can feel a bit chunky for one hand. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the phone, and the SIM tray has space for a MicroSD card.

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen has a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The A52 5G is bright and legible in most outdoor settings, and the viewing angles are excellent. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling throughout the operating system and it’s adjustable to 60Hz if you want to prioritize battery life. The small selfie camera in a top-center hole-punch and the Galaxy A52 5G’s screen are similar to some more expensive phones.

The Galaxy A52 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chip, with battery life from a 4,500mAh cell, which can go for at least a day and a half. Charging is wired-only but has Samsung’s fastest 25W speeds, which takes about 80 minutes to fill.

Read more in our full Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review

Best cheap 5G OnePlus phone: OnePlus Nord

Note: The OnePlus Nord we reviewed is not sold in the U.S. but is available from the OnePlus website. Other OnePlus 5G phones, including newer versions of the Nord, are available for the U.S. market.

Why you should buy this: If you want an affordable phone with a long-lasting battery, easy-to-use software, strong performance, and 5G speeds.



Who it’s for: People who like OnePlus’ streamlined take on Android, want a longer-lasting battery and need 5G.



Why we picked the OnePlus Nord:

OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro already offer great specs at competitive prices, yet the OnePlus Nord goes one step further by providing many of the same specs for an even lower price, including 5G support. That said, the OnePlus Nord doesn’t support mmWave bands on any network, so if this is a big issue for you, you may want to look elsewhere for a cheap 5G phone.

The Nord features an edge-to-edge display punctuated only by a selfie camera in the corner — in this case, two selfie cameras. Its 6.44-inch AMOLED screen affords a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, making it at least as sharp and as vibrant as many an iPhone. It also comes with a welcome 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+, so that overall, the screen’s quality and richness are high for a phone in its price range.

It also comes with a generous 4,415mAh battery, which can last for two days before recharging. OnePlus’ software — OxygenOS — is one of the best Android skins out there. It’s a fast, streamlined version of Android that removes any extraneous or unnecessary features. It also includes a Zen Mode, which helps give you a digital detox by muting calls and notifications and restricting app access, for 20 minutes.

One area where it does betray its low budget is the camera, which occasionally underexposes shots and features a mostly redundant macro lens. However, with an attractive display and design, a reliable Snapdragon 765G processor, and a capable battery, the OnePlus Nord is a decent — and cheap — 5G phone.

Read more in our full OnePlus Nord review

Runner-up: OnePlus 8T 5G

Why you should buy this: The OnePlus 8T is a fine smartphone — with great software, speedy performance, and a decent camera.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a powerful, high quality, speedy smartphone with fast charging and 5G at a new low price of $500.

Why we picked the OnePlus 8T 5G:

The OnePlus 8T’s aluminum chassis is well designed and smooth to the touch with no sharp edges, and a curve that leads from the flat screen to the matte-finish Gorilla Glass rear panel. With its 188-gram weight and 8.4mm-thick body, the phone’s shape alleviates fatigue from holding it throughout the day. The 6.55-inch AMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution on a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 8T uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone uses a proprietary super-fast charging technology that takes the battery to around 60% charge in just 15 minutes. If a day of power is 12 hours, then you will get that from this phone. That said, power-intensive tasks do deplete the battery more quickly. The OnePlus 8T’s 48MP camera is accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera. The fourth lens — a dedicated monochrome that can be used on its own — is a standout feature. Using the OnePlus 8T with OxygenOS on a daily basis is a pleasure — reliable and speedy.

Best cheap 5G LG phone: LG Velvet

Note: On April 5, 2021, LG announced it would shut down its mobile phone division and cease production of all devices. The LG Velvet remains available until inventory runs out, so we retain it in this update, as it is still available at various outlets at a range of prices.

Why you should buy this: It’s a beautifully designed smartphone with a sharp screen, strong battery life, 5G support, and military-standard durability.

Who it’s for: Anybody looking for a gorgeous yet affordable flagship Android phone that supports 5G networks.

Why we picked the LG Velvet:

The LG Velvet was initially released for just over $700, but can now be found for under $400 on sites such as Amazon and through vendors like T-Mobile and AT&T. It’s a wonderfully attractive phone, stacking up favorably against phones from popular manufacturers. It features a large 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. This makes it satisfyingly crisp and clear for a phone that can now be found at a steep discount.

It ships with a big 4,300mAh battery, which will take you to a second day under moderate-to-heavy usage. At the same time, it’s also durable, featuring not only an IP68 rating for water resistance but also a MIL-STD 810G seal of approval, indicating that it can survive heavy vibration, shocks, heat, cold, and humidity. It uses a Snapdragon 765G processor and offers at least 6GB of RAM, so it can handle most tasks fairly well, even if it isn’t the fastest. Its camera also features a capable ultrawide lens, although its main lens has a recurring tendency to over- or under-sharpen shots.

Regarding 5G, it doesn’t support the faster mmWave band, although sub-6Hz tends to be more widely available. The LG Velvet is a highly recommended cheap 5G phone and, at times, the cheapest 5G smartphone available.

Read more in our full LG Velvet review

How we test

Why should you pay attention to our recommendations? We’ve tested and reviewed nearly every major smartphone brand released, from the original iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This includes almost all of the 5G phones made available in recent years, encompassing both premium and affordable models.

We’re phone users ourselves, so we know what most people are looking for when shopping for a new smartphone, whether it’s a cheap 5G phone or a flagship camera phone. We also know that investing in a new device isn’t a casual undertaking, so we focus on what truly matters when reviewing devices and avoid getting swept away by the hype. As a result, you can be confident that we assess smartphones as objectively as possible while retaining our excitement for really innovative tech.

As such, we know how to evaluate the latest phones and compare them to the past, present, and future. We know how to compare new devices to their predecessors and rivals, and we know what to look for when reviewing devices. We live with phones when we review them, using them as our main phones for at least a week before writing up our impressions. Because of this, we find out how phones actually perform in the real world, learning their strengths and weaknesses.

