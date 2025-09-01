Google Pixel 10 review: exactly the Google phone you want, nothing more

Google Pixel 10 MSRP $799.00 Score Details “The Pixel 10 doesn't disappoint as it delivers Google's reliable flagship experience, but it fails to really wow.” Pros Superb photography abilities

Genuinely useful AI tools

Camera Coach is surprisingly good

PixelSnap is exciting for Android Cons eSIM-only is frustrating

Camera bar is sizable

Instant insight

The Google Pixel 10 has it easy. Its predecessor, the Pixel 9, was a top all-rounder offering Android in its purest form, with a dash of AI, and a healthy dose of Google’s superb camera processing prowess.

For the Pixel 10, Google just needed to continue the trend. And the good news is, it’s done exactly that.

Screen brightness has been given a boost, battery capacity has been increased, a third camera has been added to the rear, photography has been advanced once again, and there’s a fresh dollop of new AI features to make sure the Pixel 10 has its finger on the 2025 trend pulse.

The improvements aren’t enough to warrant an upgrade from the Pixel 9, but if you’re rocking a Pixel 8 (or older) the Pixel 10 offers a reasonable step up in power, performance and AI.

Plus, Google claims this new phone is twice as durable as the 8 series handset. Not that I’ve been brave enough to put that particular claim to the test – although I did manage to scratch the screen in a seemingly innocuous way.

The Pixel 10 is the entry point to the latest advancements in AI and Android from Google, without the premium cost of the slightly more featured packed Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Pixel 10 prices start at $799 for the 128GB model, rising to $899 for 256GB of internal storage. There’s no 512GB or 1TB options as with its siblings, but what’s offered here will be enough for many prospective buyers.

You get flagship build quality which feels sturdy in the hand and while I’m not thrilled about the size and protrusion of the camera bar, the Pixel 10 does kick out impressive snaps.

And of course, a 2025 flagship phone isn’t complete without a suite of AI tools. The Pixel 10 delivers with its clever Camera Coach genuinely helping me to take better photos, while more time is needed to truly realize the benefits of the intriguing Magic Cue.

Gemini lies at the heart of the Pixel 10, providing you with a generative AI chatbot and its screen-sharing Live feature – but a subscription to Google AI Pro is needed to unlock a wider suite of tools.

You can get a one month free trial with the Pixel 10, but the new Pro handsets offer a full year free of charge. It’s a shame Google hasn’t made this deal available here as well.

The display is bright and bold, providing a pleasing canvas for whatever your viewing habits might be, and while the rounded edges of the screen nicely match the contours of the frame I’ve found they can eat into the edges of applications.

Overall, the Pixel 10 offers a polished flagship experience which holds its own against the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16.

It’s more of the same from Google, and while that means the Pixel 10 isn’t a particularly exciting device on the surface with no major ‘wow’ factor, there’s plenty to like.

For those looking to experience Android in its purest form, at a price which won’t break the bank, the Pixel 10 gives you everyone you’d want from a Google phone.

Google Pixel 10 specs

Screen size 6.3-inch OLED Actua display Screen resolution 1080 x 2424 at 422 ppi Dimensions 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in) Weight 204g (7.2oz) Chipset Google Tensor G5 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Operating system Android 16 Rear cameras 48MP wide / 13MP ultrawide / 10.8MP 5x telephoto Front camera 10.5MP Battery 4,970mAh Colors Indigo / Frost / Lemongrass / Obsidian

Google Pixel 10: design

Quick take: the Pixel 10 is a well built, premium device which fits in with the flagship crowd. The camera bar is sizable, while the omission of a physical SIM tray in the US will frustrate some.

The Google Pixel 10 design is a subtle advancement on the Pixel 9 it’s replacing. A full redesign of the range this is not.

Say it quietly, but there’s more than a passing resemblance to Apple’s design, with the Cupertino, California-based firm having employed the flat metal frame and smooth glass front and rear look on every handset since the iPhone 12.

That’s not necessarily a bad point, but if you’re looking for a phone which offers up something more visually appealing you’ll want to check out the Nothing Phone 3.

The core visual upgrade for the Pixel 10 is found on the back, where the camera bar features a wider glass panel than its predecessor, as there’s a new, third camera squeezed into the space.

I don’t mind the look at all, and at a glance you could easily mistake it for the pricier Pixel 10 Pro, but I’m less thrilled by how much the camera bar protrudes from the rear.

The flat, sharp edges accentuate its presence, and means it can gently snag on a pocket when you attempt to slide it in. A case will soften this considerably, and the official Google case I was sent with my review review also provided more grip with its soft-touch texture.

Google claims the Pixel 10 improves on durability over its predecessors, telling us it can “handle everyday drops, scratches, spills and dust” and that it’s two times more durable than the Pixel 8.

That durable body is also Google’s most sustainable to date, as the construction of the Pixel 10 features 32% recycled materials (by weight) – although it doesn’t have the repairability aspect of the new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Despite the additional camera hardware towards the top of the phone, the Pixel 10 is surprisingly well balanced, and at 204g it sits well in the hand.

I was sent a UK model for review, and it has something the Pixel 10 in North America doesn’t. A SIM card tray.

That’s because for the US, Google has decided to offer the Pixel 10 with eSIM support only, meaning you can’t insert your physical SIM into the phone. A number of Pixel 10 series reviewers have already reported issues with getting their physical SIM transferred to an eSIM, so you might need to contact your carrier to ensure a smooth transition if you pick up this phone.

While there are a number of advantages to eSIM, it appears carriers aren’t properly set up for an eSIM-only world just yet. If you pick up the Pixel 10, you might find yourself as a guinea pig for the virtual SIM technology, which will benefit users in the future but possibly cause you a headache initially while you attempt to get things connected.

You do still get a USB-C port on the base of the handset, allowing you to easily charge and transfer data, plus there’s Qi2 magnetic wireless charging which brings with it the new PixelSnap compatibility.

It operates in the same way as MagSafe does on iPhone, allowing you to magnetically attach accessories to the Pixel 10. PixelSnap even supports MagSafe products designed for iPhone, opening up a wealth of versatility. I’ll talk more on this in the battery section later on.

Design score: 8/10

Google Pixel 10: display

Quick take: the Pixel 10 display does exactly what you need it to, be it scrolling social, snapping pics, playing games or streaming shows.

The Google Pixel 10 display is bright, clear and responsive.

At 6.3 inches, it’s a reasonable size without being overbearing – great for those who want a large display they can manipulate one-handed, be it scrolling social, snapping pics, or conversing with Gemini.

With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the screen is viewable in bright light, making it a suitable poolside partner. One of the few niggles my colleague had when reviewing the Pixel 9 was its screen brightness, so it’s great to see Google address this with the Pixel 10.

The OLED panel produces bold colors, which means games and video look great. I’ve been able to comfortably watch Netflix and YouTube during my commute, and continue my Clash Royale addiction.

But if you watch a lot of video on their phone, or see yourself as a dedicated mobile gamer, then you might want to consider a larger screen.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers up a 6.8-inch display, but there’s a significant price increase to get there.

A middle ground could be the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25+, but if you’re looking for a big screen at Pixel 10 prices, the 6.82-inch OnePlus 13 is a spec-stuffed flagship without the huge expenditure.

A minor bugbear I have with recent Pixel phones returns on the Pixel 10, with the overly rounded corners of the display creating a small, yet frustrating problem.

Many Android apps are developed with a square, or almost square screen in mind. However, the Pixel 10’s display corners are more rounded than some, meaning the very edges of the corners are ‘lost’.

Most of the time this isn’t an issue, but from time to time you’ll find an app’s interface cut into. This is most prominent when trying to skip ads in mobile games.

These ads tend to play a tiny cross or skip button right in the corner of the screen – with the Pixel 10 that button is almost sliced in half by the rounded corner, making the button harder to see and tap.

As I say, it’s minor, but Google needs to work with developers and ad firms to make sure their interfaces play better in the confines of the display.

And another unfortunate knock against my Pixel 10’s display – I somehow managed to put a two inch long scratch into the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, simply by putting the handset screen-down on an outdoor wooden table and sliding it to a different position.

There wasn’t any force, or obvious culprit for the damage – perhaps a loose piece of dirt in the wrong place at the wrong time. But a word of warning, any phone screen can be scratched.

In the Pixel 10 display’s favor, there is a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations.

This was enabled by default on my review unit, but I’ve seen reports that it might not be turned on automatically for everyone (with the screen operating at 60Hz instead).

To check, go to Settings > Display & Touch and scroll down to the ‘Other display controls’ section at the bottom to see if Smooth Display is enabled.

Google does warn you that the higher refresh rate can impact battery life, but I’ve got no complaints with the power drain I’ve experienced.

Display score: 9/10

Google Pixel 10: performance and AI

Quick take: There’s enough power available here for most tasks, while the new AI features require more time to fully realize their potential.

One of the major advancements across the whole Pixel 10 series is the introduction of Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, which it claims delivers better performance and unlocks more AI capabilities.

It’s paired with 12GB of RAM in the Pixel 10, which will be plenty for most people. If you do want more power, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL boast 16GB.

The Pixel 10 launches with Android 16, Google’s latest version of its operating system, and with it the firm’s Material 3 Expressive interface.

This visual overhaul is present in the overall interface, as well as a handful of Google’s own apps (including Phone, Clock and Calculator). The new look will arrive on more of Google’s own apps in the near future via updates.

I’m a fan of Material 3, with its bold, colorful and clear make-up falling pleasingly on the eye.

The Pixel 10 effortlessly allows you to move around the phone, load apps and play games – there’s enough power available.

If you do opt for the Pixel 10, you should be able use it for many years as Google has committed to seven years of software upgrades and security updates – taking the phone through to 2032 before it stops receiving updates.

But what Google is really excited about is the AI features it’s able to deliver thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip.

AI features

One of the key new AI features on the Pixel 10 series is Magic Cue, which can pull information from various apps and suggest useful actions to you based on the information it’s gathered and the context of what’s happening on screen.

For example, if someone asks you in Gmail what time your flight lands, Magic Cue understands the request and can search previous messages and emails to find your flight details.

If it’s found relevant information, you’ll get a pill shaped icon appear at the bottom of the screen – tap it and you’ll be able to share the flight info without having to leave the current app.

Magic Cue works across a number of applications, including Phone where it can pull up your reservation details on screen while you’re calling a restaurant to change or booking, and in messages where it can prompt you to create a calendar entry off the back of a friend inviting you to drinks at the weekend.

It is limited however, with Magic Cue currently only able to search for data across a handful of Google apps; Gmail, Calendar, Messages, Keep notes, Screenshots and Contacts.

If you use third party messaging apps, or have lots of information stored outside of the core applications listed above, Magic Cue won’t appear.

And when it does appear, its suggestions aren’t always totally accurate, as there are times it appears to get confused and deliver partial or incorrect results.

No doubt Google will continue to fine tune Magic Cue, and I’d expect it to roll out to more apps in the future. Google’s already confirmed ‘Share Photos’ will arrive ‘early September’ so “when friends ask about a specific photo of a person/pet, location or activity, Magic Cue finds the right photos with one tap.”

For now Magic Cue is a fun little tool when it works – but its promise is yet to be fully realised.

There are a few more AI features in the Phone app, including an impressive looking Voice Translate feature which can translate a real-time phone call while maintaining your personal tone, and Take a Message which can provide a real-time transcript of calls you choose not to personally answer.

I wasn’t able to test either of these features, but we will update this review in the future once we’ve been able to try them out.

Performance score: 8/10

Google Pixel 10: cameras

Quick take: Google continues to shine when it comes to smartphone photography, with the Pixel 10 taking great shots with minimum effort – and the Camera Coach is a genuinely useful addition.

Google has upped the number of cameras on the back of its baseline Pixel, with the Pixel 10 boasting three rear snappers.

You get a 48MP main camera, 10.8MP telephoto with a 5x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide with a 120 degree field of view.

While both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 boasted 50MP main cameras, both of these devices had just two rear cameras (the second being an ultrawide), and no optical zoom functionality.

The addition of the telephoto lens on the Pixel 10 gives prospective upgraders reason to be interested, while also ensuring it has a spec line the iPhone 16 can’t match.

And the 5x telephoto zoom works very nicely. I was impressed with the clarity and detail it was able to capture, and coupled with Google’s already-excellent image processing, the Pixel 10 takes great shots pretty much consistently.

You can get even closer to your subjects though, as the Pixel 10 also comes equipped with the 20x Super Res Zoom. This is digital zoom, relying on image processing to reduce pixelation and return you images which are still easy on the eye.

I snapped a picture of a wedding venue at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x and 20x, to see how close I could get to a board in the distance, and whether the Pixel 10 would be able to make the writing on it legible.

As you can see below, the results are solid, and you’re able to read the heading on the board at 20x – although the tiny text is still not legible, but that’s not a surprise.

It’s impressive, but the Pixel 10’s pricier siblings have an even better party trick with their 100x Pro Res Zoom. This gets you even closer to the action with impressive corrective processing – but it’s only available on the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL.

A party trick all three Pixel 10 handsets have though is the Camera Coach. This is built into the camera app, and with a tap you can enable the coach to guide you through the process of taking a better picture.

Enable it for the first time, and a note pops up saying “Camera Coach is in its early stages, with ongoing improvements and new features”.

The note goes on to say it uses generative AI, with images sent to Google for processing off device, but once processed they are deleted from Google’s system.

It uses Gemini AI to analyze the scene you’re pointing the camera at, and asks you to confirm what you’re trying to get in shot by offering a selection of options.

From there, Camera Coach gives you step-by-step guidance on framing your shot, from rotating the phone and changing the angle, to using the zoom and asking your subject to pose.

I wasn’t sure how I’d find it as I enabled Camera Coach for the first time, but I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to use, and impressed by the guidance it provided. It genuinely helped me take better photos.

I’m not sure how much longevity Camera Coach has over the lifetime of owning the Pixel 10, you may find you’ve learned everything it has to offer after a few months. I’ll be watching closely to see if Google continues to develop this feature.

In daylight, the Pixel 10 produces excellent photos in the standard photo mode, without the need to adjust settings or edit. Just point, shoot, and enjoy.

The addition of the 5x optical zoom was the real standout for me, as it allows you to snap an entirely different perspective and still get a high quality result.

The ultrawide (0.5x) camera also impressed with its ability to deal with direct light during a sunset, and the complex lighting and detailed ceiling of the Ivy Asia in London.

Cameras score: 9/10

Google Pixel 10: battery

Quick take: the Pixel 10 provides all-day battery life, while the introduction of Qi2 and PixelSnap marks a turning point for Android phones.

The Google Pixel 10 features a 4,970mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,700mAh offering in the Pixel 9.

And Google’s done this while adding just 0.1mm to the Pixel 10’s thickness – and remember there’s also been the addition of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging too.

What it translates to is all-day battery life, with the Pixel 10 easily lasting from when I took it off charge at 7am to returning it to the charger at 11pm.

Day after day, the Pixel 10 battery gave me confidence to go out without a charger and not worry about running out of juice before getting home. Google’s claim of 30+ hours of battery is possible if you limit screen time and avoid gaming, AI tools and the camera – but in most situations you’ll be charging nightly.

Yet, even with the larger power pack and more efficient chipset, battery performance matches the Pixel 9. It’s not a bad thing, but I was hoping for a little better.

If you really push things, the battery does discharge quicker. I spent a couple of solid hours writing parts of this review on the Pixel 10, while streaming music from Spotify via a set of Pixel Buds Pro, and that knocked almost 20% of life from the battery.

So battery life is solid, even if it doesn’t move things forward – but when it comes to charging, the Pixel 10 makes things easier than any Pixel before it.

That’s because the star of the show here is the aforementioned PixelSnap and Qi2. The magnetic charging standard is already well known by iPhone users as MagSafe, and it’s exactly the same offering here.

And I mean exactly the same, as the Pixel 10, and its Pro siblings, are compatible with existing MagSafe accessories.

Sure Google has a handful of its own brand ‘PixelSnap’ accessories arriving alongside the handset, but if you do pick up the Pixel 10 you’ll have a wealth of charging stands, power banks, wallets, pop-sockets, car mounts and more to choose from.

The wireless standard allows for charging at 15W, which isn’t the fastest we’ve seen, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL jumps to 25W wirelessly.

My colleague Nirave has tried PixelSnap on the Pixel 10 in more detail, and it’s a potential game changer for Android phones.

If you prefer the transitional plug-in and charge method, the 30W peak charging speed can replenish 55% of the Pixel 10’s battery in as little as 30 minutes.

Battery score: 8/10

Should you buy the Google Pixel 10?

The Google Pixel 10 is an excellent flagship smartphone for its $799 price bracket. Comparable to the offerings from Samsung and Apple, the Pixel 10 excels in photography, while its AI tools are some of the best currently available with actual practical usefulness.

I feel Magic Cue has a huge amount of potential, and it currently just scratches the surface of this on the Pixel 10 – but it’s a feature which will likely grow as you own the phone.

I wouldn’t recommend upgrading if you’re currently using a flagship from 2024, as while there are some solid improvements on the Pixel 10, they don’t add up to a major leap forward.

However, if you’re rocking an iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 or Pixel 8 and want to experience Android and Gemini AI as Google intended, the Pixel 10 is for you.

It gives you the Google experience you want, without the bloat or bulk of rival Androids.

Why not try…?

Not sold on the Google Pixel 10, or simply want to know what phones you could buy instead of the Pixel 10? Here are three handsets I’d recommend you checking out before making your final purchasing decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 made a splash at the start of 2025, arriving with ‘Galaxy AI’ features and the firm’s new Now Brief and Now Bar.

You get a beautiful OLED screen, excellent performance, capable cameras, premium design, and surprisingly good battery life – but then that’s pretty much what the Pixel 10 offers as well.

What sets the S25 apart is you get all this in a package which weighs just 162g, that’s 38g lighter than the Pixel 10. The Galaxy S25 is thinner, shorter and narrower too, making it a joy to use one-handed, and easy to slip into the pocket of the skinniest of jeans.

If you prefer Samsung’s way of doing things – be that the compact size or the OneUI interface – the Galaxy S25 could be the better bet. Plus, with the One UI 8 update expected to land before the end of the year, it’s also in line for a refreshing feature boost.

Read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S25 review

Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro look pretty much identical and, bar a few extra grams, they’re the same size and weight.

So what’s the difference? If you’re after all of Google’s latest features, the base Pixel 10 misses out on a few which have been blessed solely to its Pro siblings.

For the Pixel 10 Pro, peak screen brightness is increased to 3,300 nits (vs 3,000 on the Pixel 10), RAM is boosted to 16GB, the selfie camera is a powerful 42MP, and there are a range of upgrades to the rear camera setup, including the 100x Pro Res Zoom.

Plus, for those needing more storage there are 512GB and 1TB options (the Pixel 10 tops out at 256GB), and if you’re feeling particularly flush the even pricier Pixel 10 Pro XL offers up a bigger 6.8-inch display, faster 25W wireless Qi2.2 charging and an improved bottom speaker.

Read our in-depth Google Pixel 10 Pro review

Nothing Phone 3

Read our in-depth Nothing Phone 3 review

How we test

I used the Google Pixel 10 as my daily device for more than a week. This wasn’t a ‘second’ phone situation, if someone wanted to get in touch with me the Pixel 10 was making that possible.

Testing included a weekend away at a wedding, travel into London, trips to the gym, dinners out, using Android Auto while driving, and plenty of on-screen time from scrolling Instagram and flipping through TikTok, to hours of gaming and plenty of streaming and audio playback.

I spent time getting to grips with the new Camera Coach, tested the Super Res Zoom, and snapped pictures in a variety of locations, at different times of day and with varying levels of light.

I mixed up usage to get a real sense of performance and battery life during lighter and heavier days. I even managed to continue my daily Duolingo and LinkedIn Zip streaks in among the testing.