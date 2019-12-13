CES 2020 schedule: The best events, talks, panels, and keynotes

CES 2020 is almost here, but taking a look at the official event schedule is overwhelming. With multiple events every hour — not to mention a crowded show floor — it’s hard to figure out what to pay attention to. That’s where we come in.
Digital Trends has painstakingly combed through the entire CES 2020 schedule and picked out the most important events. From politicians to emerging technology, here are the most exciting events of CES 2020.
Sunday, January 5
Sunday is entirely a preview day for the news media. That said, expect some interesting news about cool new products starting from here on in.
2 to 2:45 p.m.
Procter & Gamble Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon J/K/L
4:00 to 4:45 p.m.
2020 Tech Trends to Watch
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside D
5 to 8:30 p.m.
CES Unveiled Las Vegas
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Shorelines Exhibit Hall
Monday, January 6
Monday is also largely media-only previews and events — the real fun begins on Tuesday.
8 to 8:45 a.m.
LG Electronics Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas A/B/E
9 to 10 a.m.
Bosch Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay B/C/D
9 to 10 a.m.
CES 2020 Trends to Watch
LVCC North Hall, N257
9 to 10 a.m.
Power of YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook
Aria Level 3, Juniper 1
10 to 10:45 a.m.
Panasonic Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 3, Jasmine
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon G/H/I
12 to 12:45 p.m.
TCL Corporation Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside D
1 to 1:45 p.m.
Toyota Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside A
2 to 2:45 p.m.
AMD Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas C/D/F/I/J
3 to 3:45 p.m.
Hyundai Motor Company Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside B
3 to 3:45 p.m.
The Hidden Diversity Dividend
Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom
4 to 4:45 p.m.
Intel Corporation Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay E-F
5 to 6 p.m.
Impossible Foods Inc. Media Days News Conference
Mandalay Bay Casino Level, KUMI Japanese Restaurant & Bar
(The Impossible Burger 2.0 was our Top Tech of CES 2019, so we’re excited to see what they have to show off this year.)
5 to5:45 p.m.
Sony Electronics Inc. Media Days News Conference
The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Central Hall, 17300
Tuesday, January 7
This is when the fun begins — the convention floor is open and some of the biggest, most interesting events will take place over the next few days.
8:45 to 9:10 a.m.
The New Frontier of Television
Aria Level 3, Juniper 1
9 to 9:55 a.m.
The Libra Effect
Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
9:40 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.
Demystifying Regulation with Food and Drug Administration Principal DeputyCommissioner Amy Abernethy
Digital Health Summit
Venetian Level 4, Lando 4305
10:15 Ato 11:15 a.m.
Robots Saving the Oceans
LVCC North Hall, N253
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Audi @CES 2020 – Creating the Digital Experience of the Future
LVCC North Hall, 6906
10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
NFL on the Digital Frontier
Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nine Ways 5G Will and Won’t Affect the Future
Research Summit
LVCC North Hall, N256
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fireside Chat with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairmen
North Hall, N257
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and FTC Chairman Joseph Simons will talk tech with Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Robots Preserve the Land
LVCC North Hall, N253
1 to 2 p.m.
Disruptive Tech for Disrupting Climate Change
Westgate Level 1, Ballroom F
1 to 2 p.m.
Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?
LVCC North Hall, N257
Apple Senior Director for Global Privacy Jane Horvath will join her counterpart at Facebook, FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, and others to discuss a hot topic: Privacy. Horvath’s attendance will mark Apple’s official return to CES after decades away — the company has largely avoided CES since 1992.
1 to 1:25 p.m.
Fireside Chat: Wall Street Meets Crypto Alley
Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
3 to 3:45 p.m.
The Next Generation Olympics
Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Insights with the FCC and FTC
LVCC North Hall, N256
FCC and FTC commissioners will discuss pretty much any tech policy you can think of, including 5G, infrastructure, and IoT.
Wednesday, January 8
8:30 to 10 a.m.
Philips Show Days Media Breakfast
Venetian Level 3, Lido 3103
9 to 9:25 a.m.
Katie Couric Interviews 2020 Crusaders of Digital Health
Venetian Level 4, Lando 4305
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Headliner Conversation with Mark Cuban
Aria Level 3, Juniper 4
10:30 to 11 a.m.
Predictions: How 5G Will Change Your Life
LVCC North Hall, N257
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
5G and Robotics
LVCC North Hall, N258
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Gary’s Book Club: The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet
LVCC Grand Lobby, GL-5
2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
What’s Next for Vehicle Automation
Westgate Westgate Level 1, Ballroom F
3 to 4 p.m.
Headliner Conversation with Ivanka Trump
According to CNET, President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser will attend CES and speak on stage in conversation with Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro.
3:20 to 3:45 p.m.
Headliner Conversation with Marc Debevoise
Aria Level 3, Juniper 4
3:30 to 5 p.m.
The Peloton Factor
Wearables Tech Summit
Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
Thursday, January 9
9:15 to 10 a.m.
Investing in Diversity
Sands Hall G, Startup Stage
10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
The Road Ahead for 8K UHD
Venetian Level 4, Marcello 4406
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Should Big Tech be Broken Up?
Innovation Policy
LVCC North Hall, N256
5 to 6 p.m.
Best of CES
LVCC Grand Lobby, GL-5
Friday, January 10
Pretty much everything is wrapped up by Friday — but there is one fun event: An open casting call for ABC’s Shark Tank.
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Shark Tank Open Call
Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom B-D
