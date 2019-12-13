CES 2020 schedule: The best events, talks, panels, and keynotes

CES 2020 is almost here, but taking a look at the official event schedule is overwhelming. With multiple events every hour — not to mention a crowded show floor — it’s hard to figure out what to pay attention to. That’s where we come in.

Digital Trends has painstakingly combed through the entire CES 2020 schedule and picked out the most important events. From politicians to emerging technology, here are the most exciting events of CES 2020.

Sunday, January 5

Sunday is entirely a preview day for the news media. That said, expect some interesting news about cool new products starting from here on in.

2 to 2:45 p.m.

Procter & Gamble Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon J/K/L

4:00 to 4:45 p.m.

2020 Tech Trends to Watch

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside D

5 to 8:30 p.m.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Monday, January 6

Monday is also largely media-only previews and events — the real fun begins on Tuesday.

8 to 8:45 a.m.

LG Electronics Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas A/B/E

9 to 10 a.m.

Bosch Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay B/C/D

9 to 10 a.m.

CES 2020 Trends to Watch

LVCC North Hall, N257

9 to 10 a.m.

Power of YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook

Aria Level 3, Juniper 1

10 to 10:45 a.m.

Panasonic Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 3, Jasmine

11 to 11:45 a.m.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon G/H/I

12 to 12:45 p.m.

TCL Corporation Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside D

1 to 1:45 p.m.

Toyota Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside A

2 to 2:45 p.m.

AMD Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas C/D/F/I/J

3 to 3:45 p.m.

Hyundai Motor Company Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Oceanside B

3 to 3:45 p.m.

The Hidden Diversity Dividend

Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom

4 to 4:45 p.m.

Intel Corporation Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay E-F

5 to 6 p.m.

Impossible Foods Inc. Media Days News Conference

Mandalay Bay Casino Level, KUMI Japanese Restaurant & Bar

(The Impossible Burger 2.0 was our Top Tech of CES 2019, so we’re excited to see what they have to show off this year.)

5 to5:45 p.m.

Sony Electronics Inc. Media Days News Conference

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Central Hall, 17300

Tuesday, January 7

This is when the fun begins — the convention floor is open and some of the biggest, most interesting events will take place over the next few days.

8:45 to 9:10 a.m.

The New Frontier of Television

Aria Level 3, Juniper 1

9 to 9:55 a.m.

The Libra Effect

Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

9:40 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Demystifying Regulation with Food and Drug Administration Principal DeputyCommissioner Amy Abernethy

Digital Health Summit

Venetian Level 4, Lando 4305

10:15 Ato 11:15 a.m.

Robots Saving the Oceans

LVCC North Hall, N253

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Audi @CES 2020 – Creating the Digital Experience of the Future

LVCC North Hall, 6906

10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

NFL on the Digital Frontier

Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nine Ways 5G Will and Won’t Affect the Future

Research Summit

LVCC North Hall, N256

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fireside Chat with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairmen

North Hall, N257

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and FTC Chairman Joseph Simons will talk tech with Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Robots Preserve the Land

LVCC North Hall, N253

1 to 2 p.m.

Disruptive Tech for Disrupting Climate Change

Westgate Level 1, Ballroom F

1 to 2 p.m.

Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?

LVCC North Hall, N257

Apple Senior Director for Global Privacy Jane Horvath will join her counterpart at Facebook, FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, and others to discuss a hot topic: Privacy. Horvath’s attendance will mark Apple’s official return to CES after decades away — the company has largely avoided CES since 1992.

1 to 1:25 p.m.

Fireside Chat: Wall Street Meets Crypto Alley

Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

3 to 3:45 p.m.

The Next Generation Olympics

Aria Level 3, Ironwood Ballroom

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Insights with the FCC and FTC

LVCC North Hall, N256

FCC and FTC commissioners will discuss pretty much any tech policy you can think of, including 5G, infrastructure, and IoT.

Wednesday, January 8

8:30 to 10 a.m.

Philips Show Days Media Breakfast

Venetian Level 3, Lido 3103

9 to 9:25 a.m.

Katie Couric Interviews 2020 Crusaders of Digital Health

Venetian Level 4, Lando 4305

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Headliner Conversation with Mark Cuban

Aria Level 3, Juniper 4

10:30 to 11 a.m.

Predictions: How 5G Will Change Your Life

LVCC North Hall, N257

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

5G and Robotics

LVCC North Hall, N258

1 to 1:30 p.m.

Gary’s Book Club: The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet

LVCC Grand Lobby, GL-5

2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

What’s Next for Vehicle Automation

Westgate Westgate Level 1, Ballroom F

3 to 4 p.m.

Headliner Conversation with Ivanka Trump

According to CNET, President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser will attend CES and speak on stage in conversation with Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro.

3:20 to 3:45 p.m.

Headliner Conversation with Marc Debevoise

Aria Level 3, Juniper 4

3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Peloton Factor

Wearables Tech Summit

Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

Thursday, January 9

9:15 to 10 a.m.

Investing in Diversity

Sands Hall G, Startup Stage

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

The Road Ahead for 8K UHD

Venetian Level 4, Marcello 4406

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Should Big Tech be Broken Up?

Innovation Policy

LVCC North Hall, N256

5 to 6 p.m.

Best of CES

LVCC Grand Lobby, GL-5

Friday, January 10

Pretty much everything is wrapped up by Friday — but there is one fun event: An open casting call for ABC’s Shark Tank.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shark Tank Open Call

Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom B-D

