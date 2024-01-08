 Skip to main content
Is this the best cheap Android tablet of CES 2024?

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Lenovo Tab M11 tablet in tent mode.
Lenovo
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Lenovo is adding a new Android tablet to its tablet portfolio, and this one is targeted at content consumption and classrooms. Dubbed the “Tab M11” and announced at CES 2024, the midrange tablet features an 11-inch screen with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels). Notably, Lenovo has put a 90Hz refresh rate screen on its budget tablet, which is a neat addition given its appeal as a reading and scribbling device.

The company is offering the Tab M11 in a trio of configurations, and once again, they play to the core use-case scenario for each buyer. The base variant combines 4GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, which is not too shabby if you are predominantly into streaming videos.

The high-end configuration bumps up the RAM capacity to 8GB while keeping the local storage locked at 128GB. Thankfully, Lenovo has left the doors open for storage expansion. The Tab M11 can take microSD cards of up to 1TB storage capacity.

Lenovo Tab M11 tablet with cover.
Lenovo

For video-watching needs, Lenovo has armed the Tab M11 with a quad-speaker array tuned for Dolby Atmos output and says the display is ready for watching high-resolution Netflix content. It draws power from MediaTek’s Helio G88 chip and runs Android 13 out of the box.

Unfortunately, the low-cost slate will only get OS updates until Android 15, which is disappointing as Android 14 is already out. However, Lenovo assures that the Tab M11 will get security updates through January 2028. A 7,040 mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it is said to offer enough juice for 10 hours of video watching on a single charge.

A pair of 8-megapixel cameras sits at the back, while selfie and video calling duties have been deputed to a 13MP front camera. Support for stylus input is also part of the package.

Lenovo Tab M11 tablet with stylus.
Lenovo

The tablet comes pre-installed with a bunch of education-centric tools such as Nebo for converting scribbles into text notes, MyScript Calculator 2 for solving mathematical questions, and the WPS suite of productivity software. There’s also a dedicated reading mode that lets users pick between color and monochrome display modes.

Lenovo says the Tab M11 will hit the shelves in April, carrying a starting price of $180 in the U.S. market. The company hasn’t detailed plans about its international availability yet, but an announcement will likely be made soon.

