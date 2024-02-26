ZTE’s new Android tablet is one of the craziest we’ve seen in 2024

ZTE has announced the second generation of its 3D tablet at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II is rocking a whole lot of buzzwords, as not only does it bring together glasses-free 3D and 5G, but it also throws in AI assistance as well, ticking the final box in a buzzword bingo card somewhere.

All humor aside, this new tablet does look interesting. The first Nubia Pad 3D was an impressive, if pricey, device on its own merits, but ZTE wasn’t happy to rest on its laurels and has put a lot of work into the new model. The glasses-free 3D was a particular focus for improvement, and a lot of work has gone into that particular area. The Pad 3D II delivers an 80% increase in resolution for 3D images and a 100% increase in 3D brightness, allowing the liquid crystal lenses to show off 3D images more clearly than before.

You don’t need to worry about finding 3D content to enjoy on your new tablet, either, as the Pad 3D II also has a conversion process that changes 2D content into 3D at the touch of a button. Using Neovision 3D Anytime, an AI neural network will analyze a 2D image, video, game, or any other piece of media and change it into 3D.

That’s not the end of AI’s usefulness in this case, either. The Pad 3D II comes with an AI-powered eye-tracking engine, which combines data from high-speed eye-tracking sensors with advanced AI algorithms to keep 3D images aligned naturally with where you’re looking. There’s also an 86-degree viewing angle for 3D images, so you can enjoy the 3D effect from a wide range around the tablet.

The display is big, clocking in at a very large 12.1-inches and running at a 2650 x 1600 resolution and a swift 144Hz refresh rate. It’s flanked by four speakers with DTS:X Ultra 3D effects to ensure you’re as immersed by the sound as you are by the 3D display.

The dual-lens camera on the back is known as the “Super Biomimetic Eye” and it also uses an AI engine, which has further improved taking 3D images and videos. It also supports Miracast technology, so you can cast to this tablet. But the more impressive feature is the AI 3D multi-screen collaboration mode, which lets you share content from other ZTE devices onto the Pad 3D II.

As you might expect, the tablet needs some beefy specs to power all of this AI wizardry, and the core of that is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 512GB of storage for media lovers. The 10,000mAh battery is even larger than the one on the last model, and 66-watt of fast charging means it won’t take long to fill up even that large battery cell.

There’s no word on a release date or price yet, but if the previous Nubia Pad 3D was anything to go by, don’t expect it to be available for less than $1,000. You’re getting a lot of cutting-edge tech for that price, though, so it’s hard to complain. It may not end up on our list of the best tablets, but the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II looks like a tablet to keep an eye on.

