 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Honor’s new Android phone has a feature we’ve never seen before

Andy Boxall
By
Promotional photo showing the Honor 90 phone in different colors.

Honor isn’t happy with Samsung taking all the mid-range smartphone glory with the excellent Galaxy A54. As such, it has launched the Honor 90 to see if it can tempt you away from Samsung’s colorful and capable device. The Honor 90 matches the Galaxy A54’s price, but what about its specifications?

Honor has highlighted the screen technology as a reason to buy, and it certainly has something we haven’t seen before. It’s a 6.7-inch, 2664 x 1200 pixel resolution OLED with a quad-curve shape, meaning it flows down into the chassis for comfort and style. The panel uses 3840Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming to minimize flicker at low brightness, and it’s the first time we’ve seen this level of PWM dimming on any smartphone. Other phones have 1920Hz or 2160Hz PWM dimming (such as the Realme 11 Pro+) at the most. The technology should also help reduce eye fatigue when using the screen for a long time. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

The Honor 90 in green and silver.
Honor 90 Emerald Green (left) and Honor 90 Diamond Silver (right)

Inside the twin circular module on the back of the phone are three cameras: A 200-megapixel main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Honor’s pushing the main camera’s Portrait mode, which has been upgraded to take 1x and 2x shots (the equivalent of 23mm and 46mm zoom) for a greater bokeh effect. The phone doesn’t have a telephoto camera, so these photos will be digitally cropped, but Honor promises they will be “optical quality.”

Related

What else? There’s a 50MP selfie camera in the screen and a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone, complete with 66W wired SuperCharge fast charging. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor powers the phone, and Android 13 is installed with Honor’s MagicOS 7.1 software onboard. The company promises two years of major updates and three years of security updates.

The Honor 90 in black and the Honor Pad X9 tablet.
Honor 90 in Midnight Black (left) and Honor Pad X9 (right)

How much for all this? The Honor 90 costs 450 British pounds (or about $572) for the 8GB/256GB version and 500 pounds (or about $636) for the 12GB/512GB model. There are three colors available, the standard Midnight Black, a more interesting Emerald Green, and a cool Diamond Silver with its dual-finish textured rear panel. The silver version will only be available through Honor’s online store, while the other versions will be sold through retailers — including Amazon, Currys, and Very, along with the Three network. The Honor 90 will be released on July 6.

Recommended Videos

Alongside the Honor 90, the company has also announced a new tablet, the Honor Pad X9. Priced at 180 pounds (about $229), it has an 11.5-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution wrapped in a 6.9mm thick body shell that weighs 495 grams. There are six speakers placed around it for immersive sound, and Android 13 is installed, complete with MagicOS 7.1. It comes in a Space Grey color and will be released on July 10 through Honor’s online store.

A U.S. release for the Honor 90 and Honor Pad X9 is unlikely.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
5 things the iPhone has to change in 2023 before I ditch Android
iPhone 14 Pro with a black always-on screen.

The iPhone’s operating system is many things, but perfect is not one of them. It’s been two years since I shifted to using an iPhone as my primary device, but I still use an Android as my secondary smartphone. And if I weren’t invested in the Apple ecosystem, I would have ditched my iPhone a long time ago.

I have been hoping desperately for iOS to get better at some things Android has been doing for years. For instance, I love scrolling through Twitter while watching a music video on YouTube. I can do this simultaneously on an Android thanks to multiwindow support, but iOS only offers picture-in-picture at best.

Read more
This bright orange phone has a pop-out camera unlike anything I’ve seen before
The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro held in a person's hand.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is a confusing phone. It has this clever, unusual, and actually very capable pop-out camera that makes you want to know more. Simply put, it's an enticing package.

But then, when you do explore, the rest of the camera and the phone itself can be quite disappointing. There’s a lot to unpack about this odd phone, so let's get started.
Who is Tecno, and what is the Phantom X2 Pro?

Read more
The next iPhone SE may have the biggest design change we’ve ever seen
Yellow iPhone XR resting on a bench

Apple is reportedly bringing back the iPhone XR's design for the next iPhone SE. The report comes from noted analyst Ross Young at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSSC) via MacRumors.  Young had previously believed that the fourth-gen iPhone SE would have an Android-style hole-punch cutout on the front and a display size ranging between 5.7 inches to 6.1 inches.

Young now expects that Apple will stick to a 6.1-inch design, while also bringing the notch to an iPhone SE model for the first time. The phone is expected to be based on an iPhone XR, with Apple keeping the iPhone SE's rear camera as a solo act for the fourth year running. There's also reportedly no OLED or ProMotion expected here either. And with the notch making an appearance, we can safely assume the next iPhone SE will support Face ID instead of Touch ID. There's simply no space for the traditional Touch ID sensor on the iPhone XR's body, and recent reports from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg note that Apple has no appetite for building Touch ID into the power button on iPhones as it does on iPads.

Read more