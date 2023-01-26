OnePlus will be launching its long-awaited first Android tablet pretty soon, and new renders bring our initial look at the upcoming device. The new renders come from the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in partnership with the folks over at MySmartPrice. Shortly after that reveal, OnePlus itself uploaded a teaser of its upcoming tablet before subsequently sharing a render of its own to TechRadar.

The leaked renders show off the OnePlus Pad in black, while OnePlus’ official renders have it in a Halo Green finish. It will have a premium aluminum build with chamfered edges, and the rear will sport a circular camera cutout to match the upcoming OnePlus 11. Thin bezels are here, as one would expect, but there are no notches or camera cutouts on the front as we’ve seen from some other Android tablets.

As for the specs, the OnePus Pad is expected to have an 11.6-inch display and likely a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Nothing else was shared about the device other than what is immediately visually apparent. Thus, it could have a single camera like most tablets, or a double camera like an iPad.

Previous Next 1 of 4 OnLeaks / MySmartPrice OnLeaks / MySmartPrice OnLeaks / MySmartPrice OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

There could be a stylus if OnePlus wants to equip it with one, and a cutout on the left side points at that — or it may simply be an artifact of an earlier prototype from where the renders originate. This is the company’s first tablet, after all, so it’s hard to have overly high expectations.

OnePlus has diversified its product range over the past few years, going from simply offering phones to adding smartwatches and wireless earbuds. As Google has been refocusing on tablets with Android 12L and Android 13, it has also recently laid the foundation for any Android manufacturer to build an Apple-style hardware ecosystem of their own, making now a better time than any for a company to dip its toes in the market.

The OnePlus Pad is expected to drop alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations