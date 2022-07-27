OnePlus ventured into the smartwatch space with the launch of the OnePlus Watch in April last year. The watch wasn’t optimally smart, as instead of Google’s Wear OS, it ran OnePlus’ own custom operating system based on RTOS. Now, as per some new leaks making the rounds, another wearable from OnePlus running its custom OS is in the works. And this time, it’ll be launched under the Nord lineup.

Dubbed the “OnePlus Nord Watch, “the wearable is expected to be priced cheaper than the OnePlus Watch. A few leaked screenshots of the N Health App – supposedly the watch’s dedicated app for smartphones – show us a glimpse of what the smartwatch would look like. Unlike the OnePlus Watch, which had a round dial, the Nord Watch will get a rectangular Apple Watch-esque design with a crown on the right side.

The screenshots reveal some information about the watch, like the inclusion of a step counter feature and workout modes for outdoor cycling and outdoor walking. An image also shows six watch faces of the smartwatch, while more of them would be accessible from its dedicated app. The ability to set photos as watch faces is there as well.

Apart from this, the leak claims that the watch will come equipped with a SpO2 sensor, along with sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. There isn’t any official announcement from OnePlus yet, but that might change in the upcoming days.

What’ll be really interesting to see is whether or not the OnePlus Nord Watch is destined for North America. While a few Nord smartphones and the OnePlus Nord Buds have appeared in the U.S., the Nord brand is much more prominent in other markets around the world. Whether or not this also applies to the OnePlus Nord Watch remains to be seen.

