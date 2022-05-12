OnePlus expands low-cost Nord range with $39 Nord Buds

OnePlus is expanding its Nord product range beyond smartphones with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord Buds in the U.S. and Canada. The Nord-branded true wireless earbuds stick closely to the Nord formula used for phones, meaning they have good specifications for a low price. The Nord Buds come hot on the heels of the most recent OnePlus Nord phone released in the U.S., the Nord N20 5G.

So what do you get? The Nord Buds have a 12.4mm titanium driver in each earbud, along with a total of four microphones and some special AI algorithms that OnePlus says will make calls sound crystal clear and as free as possible of wind noise. The buds are made from plastic with a metal-look finish, which is the same process used on the more expensive OnePlus Buds Pro.

What you don’t get is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but when you see the price, you’ll understand why. This feature omission helps with the battery life though, and OnePlus is promising seven hours of listening from a single charge and a total of 30 hours of listening with the case. There’s no wireless charging either, but a fast-charging system will add five hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of socket time in the case.

What else? They connect to your phone using Bluetooth 5.2 and can interact with the HeyMelody app for those without a OnePlus phone. If you connect them to a OnePlus device like the OnePlus 10 Pro, then all the features the app provides are part of the OxygenOS operating system, meaning there’s no need for the HeyMelody app. The Nord Buds have an IP55 water resistance rating so they will be fine for use in the rain or during a sweaty run.

Back to the price. The OnePlus Nord Buds are yours for just $39, making them a cheap option from a recognized brand with experience making wireless audio products. They will be released in June and sold through OnePlus’ own online store or through Amazon. The OnePlus Nord Buds join various OnePlus-branded earbuds including the Buds Z2 and the Buds Pro, plus a seemingly endless list of competitively priced true wireless earbuds from other manufacturers.

