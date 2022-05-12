 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

OnePlus expands low-cost Nord range with $39 Nord Buds

Simon Cohen
By

OnePlus is expanding its Nord product range beyond smartphones with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord Buds in the U.S. and Canada. The Nord-branded true wireless earbuds stick closely to the Nord formula used for phones, meaning they have good specifications for a low price. The Nord Buds come hot on the heels of the most recent OnePlus Nord phone released in the U.S., the Nord N20 5G.

OnePlus Nord Buds and its open case.

So what do you get? The Nord Buds have a 12.4mm titanium driver in each earbud, along with a total of four microphones and some special AI algorithms that OnePlus says will make calls sound crystal clear and as free as possible of wind noise. The buds are made from plastic with a metal-look finish, which is the same process used on the more expensive OnePlus Buds Pro.

What you don’t get is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but when you see the price, you’ll understand why. This feature omission helps with the battery life though, and OnePlus is promising seven hours of listening from a single charge and a total of 30 hours of listening with the case. There’s no wireless charging either, but a fast-charging system will add five hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of socket time in the case.

Model wearing the OnePlus Nord Buds in their ear.

What else? They connect to your phone using Bluetooth 5.2 and can interact with the HeyMelody app for those without a OnePlus phone. If you connect them to a OnePlus device like the OnePlus 10 Pro, then all the features the app provides are part of the OxygenOS operating system, meaning there’s no need for the HeyMelody app. The Nord Buds have an IP55 water resistance rating so they will be fine for use in the rain or during a sweaty run.

Back to the price. The OnePlus Nord Buds are yours for just $39, making them a cheap option from a recognized brand with experience making wireless audio products. They will be released in June and sold through OnePlus’ own online store or through Amazon. The OnePlus Nord Buds join various OnePlus-branded earbuds including the Buds Z2 and the Buds Pro, plus a seemingly endless list of competitively priced true wireless earbuds from other manufacturers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Apple Watch deals for May 2022

best apple watch deals

Elon and Jack hit Twitter to talk about a Twitter feature

A lot of white Twitter logos against a blue background.

Starliner team confirms crucial space mission is ‘go for launch’

The Starliner on its way to being stacked on ULA's Atlas V rocket.

Sarah Dessen & Sofia Alvarez on Along for the Ride’s dreamy YA love story

Auden sits on the beach during sunset in Along for the Ride.

Check out the first hi-res images from NOAA’s new satellite

Earth as seen by NOAA's GOES-18 weather satellite.

Darkness and dystopia: The sci-fi movie summer of 1982

A "spinner" flies through the futuristic world depicted in Blade Runner.

Apple iPhone 15: Release date, leaks, price, and more

Renders purportedly showing off the upcoming iPhone 14.

Google’s life-changing AR smart glasses demo gave me shivers

Google's AR smartglasses translation feature demonstrated.

Role Players aims to be definitive Dungeons and Dragons documentary

One of the most famous paintings from the Dungeons and Dragons franchise.

The Kat Walk C2 looks to be the ultimate VR treadmill

Kat VR C2 VR treadmill.

Google’s Pixel 6a is losing the 5a’s best feature

Google Pixel 6a

Where the MCU’s Doctor Strange can go from here

Doctor Strange with shattered pieces of the multiverse in the movie's poster.

Sonos announces $279 Ray Soundbar and its own voice control

sonos ray soundbar voice control annouced roam colors 6