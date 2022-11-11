Though O nePlus came out with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T in 2022, that isn’t stopping it from already working on its next flagship smartphone. And since OnePlus usually has a pretty regular schedule with new releases, we should expect the OnePlus 11 sometime early next year.

More OnePlus 11 rumors are starting to trickle in about the phone’s design, specs, and more. Here’s everything that we know so far about the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 name

While rumors have floated around about the OnePlus 11 Pro, that may not even be the phone’s name. Though the next flagship should be the OnePlus 11 Pro, it is very likely that the “Pro” moniker will be dropped, and it will simply be called the OnePlus 11.

But don’t be misled by the lack of “pro” naming — the OnePlus 11 will still very much be packed with pro features.

There is also speculation that OnePlus may be working on another device called the OnePlus 11R. This phone may have a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a possible 120Hz refresh rate. However, it won’t be the latest and greatest offering from OnePlus, as it might use the older Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. Other rumored specs include between 8GB to 16GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. The rumored OnePlus 11R may also have a 5000mAh battery with 100-watt charging.

OnePlus 11 design

The design of the OnePlus 11 hasn’t been confirmed, but there has been a leak recently of what the OnePlus 11 could look like. The “first look” is a render based on an early prototype of the device, so of course, the final design may change once the actual announcement is made.

Based on this render, the half-wraparound design for the camera island could be prominent on the OnePlus 11. However, rather than previous designs with three lenses and an LED flash, this looks to be a circular hump inside the camera island. Based on this render, it looks like a mash-up of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Huawei P50 Pro, but you know, worse.

The body of the phone itself should have a glass sandwich design with a thin metallic frame between the glass slabs. The glass will be curved on either side of the frame, and you may be able to tell that the front screen has a subtle curve because of this. On the front display will be a hole-punch cutout in the upper-left corner, housing the selfie camera. There haven’t been a lot of further details on the display for the OnePlus 11, but it’s been reported that it will have a 6.7-inch QHD + OLED screen. And again, it will have the hole-punch cutout in the upper-left for the selfie camera.

It also seems that the alert slider is destined to make a return. OnePlus removed this on the OnePlus 10T, oddly enough, and got a lot of flak for it — despite explaining that it was removed to make space for a larger battery and other hardware for fast charging and antennas. In the renders, it appears that the alert slider is on the right side, so OnePlus may have figured out a way to accommodate the extra hardware while still having the slider in place.

OnePlus 11 processor and software

It’s expected that the OnePlus 11 will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 packed inside. Though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has not been officially announced quite yet, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is occurring in mid-November. Regardless, the OnePlus 11 should be using the latest generation of Snapdragon 8.

The OnePlus 11 is highly likely to be running OxygenOS 13, which would be based on Android 13, right out of the box. The base model of the OnePlus 11 may feature 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage, and it could go up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like other recent OnePlus flagships, don’t expect a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

OnePlus 11 cameras

The most recent report about the OnePlus 11 cameras suggests that the phone will be sharing the same camera setup with the Oppo Find N2 — Oppo’s rumored successor to the original Find N foldable.

According to the report, the OnePlus 11 may end up with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and 32MP IMX709 2x zoom camera. This will also be the same on the Oppo Find N2, with one big difference: the Find N2 is getting optical image stabilization (OIS), while the OnePlus 11 is not.

Despite the camera hardware being from Sony, the OnePlus 11 will bring back the Hasselblad branding that was absent on the OnePlus 10T. Originally, Hasselblad branding was dropped with the OnePlus 10T to save on royalty fees on the less premium phone, but Hasselblad returns on the OnePlus 11. This is part of the three-year partnership that OnePlus has with Hasselblad, primarily to focus on image tuning and calibration for the best smartphone camera experience.

OnePlus 11 battery and charging

Rumors have been suggesting that we will see a 5,000 mAh battery for the OnePlus 11, which is larger than the OnePlus 10T and the same capacity used in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 11 could also have 100W wired charging speeds, though this may be restricted in the U.S.

For context, the OnePlus 10 Pro offered 80W fast charging, but was reduced to 65W in the U.S. The OnePlus 10T also faced a similar situation, offering 150W charging globally, but capped at 125W in the U.S..

Historically, OnePlus has released its flagship phones early in the year, usually around March or April. The outlier is 2022, though, as the OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China in January. However, the global version launched in March 2022. That falls in line with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro that debuted in April 2020, as well as the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R that came out in March 2021.

Given that pattern, we should expect the OnePlus 11 sometime in March or April 2023, with a possible China-only launch in January 2023.

As far as price, we expect the OnePlus 11 to be in the sub-$900 range, much like flagships from other competitors, like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, both of which start at $899 and $999, respectively. Based on the speculation, the OnePlus 11 could be one of the best smartphones to pick up next year.

