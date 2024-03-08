 Skip to main content
The best OnePlus 12R cases in 2024: the 9 best ones we found

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case
OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case
The best grip OnePlus 12R case
MAKAVO for OnePlus 12R Case, Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case with Camera Cover for One Plus 12R, Slim Thin Yet Military Grade Drop Proof Silicone Phone Cover
MAKAVO Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case
The best budget OnePlus 12R case
Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case for OnePlus 12R 5G, [3 Card Slots][Stand Function] PU Leather Shockproof Protective Case Cover for OnePlus 12R 5G 2024, Black
Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case
The best wallet OnePlus 12R case
TUDIA DualShield Grip Designed for OnePlus 12R Case 5G (2024), [MergeGrip] Military Grade Dual Layer Shockproof Slim Tough Heavy Duty Protective Phone Case - Indigo Blue
TUDIA DualShield Grip
The best stylish OnePlus 12R case
teroxa Case Compatible with Oneplus 12R, Slide Cover Camera Lens Privacy Protection Case TPU Bumper Hard PC Back Cover Oneplus12R (Black)
Teroxa OnePlus 12R Slide Cover Case
The best camera protection OnePlus 12R case
Clear Case for Oneplus 12R 5G/4G Case, [Hard PC Back+Soft TPU Bumper] [Anti-Yellowing] Slim Fit Full Protective Shockproof Transparent Case Cover for Oneplus 12R 5G 2023, Clear
Eastcoo Clear Case
The best clear OnePlus 12R case
Compatible with OnePlus 12R Cover,Flip Stand Wallet Case Card Holder,Compatible with OnePlus Ace 3 PU Leather Magnetic Closure Phone Case Brown
Generic Stand Wallet Case
The best kickstand OnePlus 12R case
Tuxiwei for Oneplus 12R Wallet Case 3D Pattern Pets, Drop Protective Oneplus 12R 2023 Case | Faux Leather Embossed Cartoon Pattern Folio Flip [Credit Card Slot Holder] Kickstand Magnetic Buckle -Mint
Tuxiwei Wallet Case
The best unique OnePlus 12R case
Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand for OnePlus 12 Case, Compatible with MagSafe, Camshield Prop Case with Upgrade Camera Cover, Built-in KicStand for OnePlus 12 Case 5G, Black
Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand
The best functional OnePlus 12R case
The OnePlus 12R is one of the best smartphone values available in 2024 — offering a fast processor, an incredible display, and long battery life. It's a phone you'll want to keep safe and sound. To keep your OnePlus 12R protected, it’s a good idea to invest in a new case. Here are some of the best ones currently available.

OnePlus 12R Sandstone case by OnePlus.
OnePlus

OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case

The best grip OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Durable
  • Easy to grip
  • Made by OnePlus
  • Great price
Cons
  • Only one color choice

This basic case is not only designed for a perfect fit on your OnePlus 12R, but is also made of a combination of PC and TPU materials that provide excellent protection for your device. The slightly gritty finish not only adds to its stylish look, but also provides a better grip than many other cases, making it less prone to accidental slips, scratches, and drops.

Additionally, the case is covered by four layers of dusty black paint, which adds to its durability and ensures that it can withstand daily wear and tear. Despite its sturdiness, the case is lightweight and comfortable to hold, which makes it an excellent choice for everyday use.

Furthermore, this case is affordable and offers great value for your money, making it a wise investment to protect your device.

OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case
OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case
The best grip OnePlus 12R case
MAKAVO Translucent Matte case for the OnePlus 12R.
MAKAVO

MAKAVO Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case

The best budget OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Fantastic price
  • Thin and lightweight
  • Good for everyday wear
Cons
  • No extra features

If you're looking for a cheap phone case, this option is definitely worth considering. It features a frosty, translucent back cover that adds a sleek touch to your phone's appearance. The case is designed to be ultra-thin and lightweight so that it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your OnePlus 12R, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.

In addition, this case offers both soft TPU and hard PC for superior protection. TPU is a soft material that absorbs shock, while PC is a hard material that provides extra durability. Together, they offer excellent protection against accidental drops and scratches.

Overall, if you're on a tight budget and need a reliable phone case that won't break the bank, this option is definitely worth considering.

MAKAVO for OnePlus 12R Case, Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case with Camera Cover for One Plus 12R, Slim Thin Yet Military Grade Drop Proof Silicone Phone Cover
MAKAVO Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case
The best budget OnePlus 12R case
Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case.
Eastcoo

Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case

The best wallet OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Retro look
  • Room for cards and cash
  • Can be used as a kickstand
Cons
  • Folio design won't be for everyone

This wallet case provides a perfect fit for your OnePlus 12R. With three card slots and a case, it lets you carry your essential cards and phone together. The case offers 360-degree full-body protection, safeguarding your device from scratches, dings, and other everyday wear and tear. Despite the added protection, the case still allows you to access all of the phone’s buttons with ease.

The vintage colors of the case give it a classic look and feel, while the combination of durable PU leather and TPU ensures long-lasting protection for your phone.

Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case for OnePlus 12R 5G, [3 Card Slots][Stand Function] PU Leather Shockproof Protective Case Cover for OnePlus 12R 5G 2024, Black
Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case
The best wallet OnePlus 12R case
TUDIA dualshield case for the OnePlus 12R.
TUDIA

TUDIA DualShield Grip

The best stylish OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Five color choices
  • Dual layer protection
  • Unique back design
Cons
  • The look could turn off some users

If you're looking for a colorful case for your OnePlus 12R, the TUDIA case might be a good option for you. Unlike many other cases on the market, this one comes in five different color choices, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

In addition to its visual appeal, the TUDIA case also offers some practical benefits. The non-slip textured design on both sides of the case can help prevent drops, and the back of the case provides an additional grip to make it easier to hold your phone securely.

Furthermore, the TUDIA case is certified military-grade ToughRhino Technology, which means it provides dual-layer protection against drops and scratches. With this case, you can feel confident that your phone is well-protected from everyday wear and tear.

TUDIA DualShield Grip Designed for OnePlus 12R Case 5G (2024), [MergeGrip] Military Grade Dual Layer Shockproof Slim Tough Heavy Duty Protective Phone Case - Indigo Blue
TUDIA DualShield Grip
The best stylish OnePlus 12R case
teroxa Case Compatible with Oneplus 12R.
Teroxa

Teroxa OnePlus 12R Slide Cover Case

The best camera protection OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Extra camera protection
  • Four color choices, including clear
  • Excellent price
Cons
  • Camera cover could become annoying

The sliding cover for the camera system in this case is a unique and practical feature. It not only provides protection from scratches but also offers a layer of privacy from apps that may access your camera without your knowledge. The main case is available in four different colors to suit your personal style.

Its hard PC back cover and soft TPU bumper provide excellent protection from drops and impacts. Additionally, this OnePlus 12R case is designed with fashion in mind and is priced affordably, making it a great choice for those looking for both style and functionality.

teroxa Case Compatible with Oneplus 12R, Slide Cover Camera Lens Privacy Protection Case TPU Bumper Hard PC Back Cover Oneplus12R (Black)
Teroxa OnePlus 12R Slide Cover Case
The best camera protection OnePlus 12R case
Eastcoo Clear Case for the OnePlus 12R.
Eastcoo

Eastcoo Clear Case

The best clear OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Clear design shows off your OnePlus 12R
  • Very thin
  • 2 meter drop protection
Cons
  • You can get more protection elsewhere

This particular OnePlus 12R case has a clear design, which is perfect for showing off the phone's sleek style. The case is made of a hard polycarbonate (PC) back cover and a soft thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) inner layer. The combination of the two materials provides excellent protection against short-distance drops and bumps, up to two meters.

In addition, the case is super thin and light, which means that it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone. This makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer slim and lightweight cases.

However, it's important to note that if you're looking for more robust protection, this case may not be the best fit for you. In that case, you may want to consider a case that offers more coverage and protection. But for the price, this OnePlus 12R case is an excellent value and provides adequate protection for everyday use.

Clear Case for Oneplus 12R 5G/4G Case, [Hard PC Back+Soft TPU Bumper] [Anti-Yellowing] Slim Fit Full Protective Shockproof Transparent Case Cover for Oneplus 12R 5G 2023, Clear
Eastcoo Clear Case
The best clear OnePlus 12R case
Generic Stand Wallet Case for the OnePlus 12R
Generic

Generic Stand Wallet Case

The best kickstand OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Zippered pouch
  • Kickstand functionality
  • All-around protection for your phone
Cons
  • Only one color choice
  • Too bulky?

This case is designed with a high-quality material that is both flexible and durable, ensuring that it will last you a long time. It has ample space to store your cards and case, keeping them organized and easy to access. The kickstand function of the case is a great feature that allows you to easily read and watch movies without having to hold it in your hands. This frees up your hands for other daily needs, making it a great option for those who are always on-the-go.

Overall, this inexpensive case is a practical solution for anyone looking for a reliable and functional phone case.

Compatible with OnePlus 12R Cover,Flip Stand Wallet Case Card Holder,Compatible with OnePlus Ace 3 PU Leather Magnetic Closure Phone Case Brown
Generic Stand Wallet Case
The best kickstand OnePlus 12R case
Tuxiwei for OnePlus 12R.
Tuxiwei

Tuxiwei Wallet Case

The best unique OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Unique embossed design
  • Bright colors
  • Room for cards and cash
Cons
  • Design may be too much for some

The Tuxiwei wallet case is not only visually appealing but also functional. It’s made of high-quality PU leather and soft TPU to provide excellent protection for your OnePlus smartphone. With an elastic magnetic closure, you can secure your banking or ID cards, and there’s enough room for three cards and some cash.

The flip cover is designed to support the phone as a multi-angle stand, making it perfect for reading or video watching. Plus, the 3D images of dogs and cats embossed on the case add a touch of fun and personality to your device.

If you’re looking for a unique and practical case for your OnePlus smartphone, the Tuxiwei wallet case is an excellent choice.

Tuxiwei for Oneplus 12R Wallet Case 3D Pattern Pets, Drop Protective Oneplus 12R 2023 Case | Faux Leather Embossed Cartoon Pattern Folio Flip [Credit Card Slot Holder] Kickstand Magnetic Buckle -Mint
Tuxiwei Wallet Case
The best unique OnePlus 12R case
Nillkin OnePlus 12R case.
Nillkin

Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand

The best functional OnePlus 12R case

Pros
  • Offers magnetic charging ring
  • Cover for rear cameras
  • Kickstand included
Cons
  • Limited color choices

This OnePlus 12R case is designed to make wireless charging a breeze. The unique design of the case also includes a flip camera cover that provides an additional layer of protection to your phone's camera lens. This cover protects your camera from fingerprints, scratches, and other forms of damage.

Moreover, the case comes with an adjustable kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone at a comfortable viewing angle. This feature is particularly useful when you want to watch movies, video chat, or read articles hands-free.

The case is not only functional but also stylish. It is slim and adds minimal bulk to your phone, yet it provides great protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. Its ultra-thin and compact design makes it feel just like a bare mobile phone. With this case, you can protect your phone in style.

Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand for OnePlus 12 Case, Compatible with MagSafe, Camshield Prop Case with Upgrade Camera Cover, Built-in KicStand for OnePlus 12 Case 5G, Black
Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand
The best functional OnePlus 12R case

