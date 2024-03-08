The best OnePlus 12R cases in 2024: the 9 best ones we found

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best smartphone values available in 2024 — offering a fast processor, an incredible display, and long battery life. It's a phone you'll want to keep safe and sound. To keep your OnePlus 12R protected, it’s a good idea to invest in a new case. Here are some of the best ones currently available.

OnePlus 12R Sandstone Bumper Case

The best grip OnePlus 12R case

Pros Durable

Easy to grip

Made by OnePlus

Great price Cons Only one color choice

This basic case is not only designed for a perfect fit on your OnePlus 12R, but is also made of a combination of PC and TPU materials that provide excellent protection for your device. The slightly gritty finish not only adds to its stylish look, but also provides a better grip than many other cases, making it less prone to accidental slips, scratches, and drops.

Additionally, the case is covered by four layers of dusty black paint, which adds to its durability and ensures that it can withstand daily wear and tear. Despite its sturdiness, the case is lightweight and comfortable to hold, which makes it an excellent choice for everyday use.

Furthermore, this case is affordable and offers great value for your money, making it a wise investment to protect your device.

MAKAVO Translucent Matte Shockproof Bumper Case

The best budget OnePlus 12R case

Pros Fantastic price

Thin and lightweight

Good for everyday wear Cons No extra features

If you're looking for a cheap phone case, this option is definitely worth considering. It features a frosty, translucent back cover that adds a sleek touch to your phone's appearance. The case is designed to be ultra-thin and lightweight so that it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your OnePlus 12R, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.

In addition, this case offers both soft TPU and hard PC for superior protection. TPU is a soft material that absorbs shock, while PC is a hard material that provides extra durability. Together, they offer excellent protection against accidental drops and scratches.

Overall, if you're on a tight budget and need a reliable phone case that won't break the bank, this option is definitely worth considering.

Eastcoo Flip Wallet Case

The best wallet OnePlus 12R case

Pros Retro look

Room for cards and cash

Can be used as a kickstand Cons Folio design won't be for everyone

This wallet case provides a perfect fit for your OnePlus 12R. With three card slots and a case, it lets you carry your essential cards and phone together. The case offers 360-degree full-body protection, safeguarding your device from scratches, dings, and other everyday wear and tear. Despite the added protection, the case still allows you to access all of the phone’s buttons with ease.

The vintage colors of the case give it a classic look and feel, while the combination of durable PU leather and TPU ensures long-lasting protection for your phone.

TUDIA DualShield Grip

The best stylish OnePlus 12R case

Pros Five color choices

Dual layer protection

Unique back design Cons The look could turn off some users

If you're looking for a colorful case for your OnePlus 12R, the TUDIA case might be a good option for you. Unlike many other cases on the market, this one comes in five different color choices, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

In addition to its visual appeal, the TUDIA case also offers some practical benefits. The non-slip textured design on both sides of the case can help prevent drops, and the back of the case provides an additional grip to make it easier to hold your phone securely.

Furthermore, the TUDIA case is certified military-grade ToughRhino Technology, which means it provides dual-layer protection against drops and scratches. With this case, you can feel confident that your phone is well-protected from everyday wear and tear.

Teroxa OnePlus 12R Slide Cover Case

The best camera protection OnePlus 12R case

Pros Extra camera protection

Four color choices, including clear

Excellent price Cons Camera cover could become annoying

The sliding cover for the camera system in this case is a unique and practical feature. It not only provides protection from scratches but also offers a layer of privacy from apps that may access your camera without your knowledge. The main case is available in four different colors to suit your personal style.

Its hard PC back cover and soft TPU bumper provide excellent protection from drops and impacts. Additionally, this OnePlus 12R case is designed with fashion in mind and is priced affordably, making it a great choice for those looking for both style and functionality.

Eastcoo Clear Case

The best clear OnePlus 12R case

Pros Clear design shows off your OnePlus 12R

Very thin

2 meter drop protection Cons You can get more protection elsewhere

This particular OnePlus 12R case has a clear design, which is perfect for showing off the phone's sleek style. The case is made of a hard polycarbonate (PC) back cover and a soft thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) inner layer. The combination of the two materials provides excellent protection against short-distance drops and bumps, up to two meters.

In addition, the case is super thin and light, which means that it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone. This makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer slim and lightweight cases.

However, it's important to note that if you're looking for more robust protection, this case may not be the best fit for you. In that case, you may want to consider a case that offers more coverage and protection. But for the price, this OnePlus 12R case is an excellent value and provides adequate protection for everyday use.

Generic Stand Wallet Case

The best kickstand OnePlus 12R case

Pros Zippered pouch

Kickstand functionality

All-around protection for your phone Cons Only one color choice

Too bulky?

This case is designed with a high-quality material that is both flexible and durable, ensuring that it will last you a long time. It has ample space to store your cards and case, keeping them organized and easy to access. The kickstand function of the case is a great feature that allows you to easily read and watch movies without having to hold it in your hands. This frees up your hands for other daily needs, making it a great option for those who are always on-the-go.

Overall, this inexpensive case is a practical solution for anyone looking for a reliable and functional phone case.

Tuxiwei Wallet Case

The best unique OnePlus 12R case

Pros Unique embossed design

Bright colors

Room for cards and cash Cons Design may be too much for some

The Tuxiwei wallet case is not only visually appealing but also functional. It’s made of high-quality PU leather and soft TPU to provide excellent protection for your OnePlus smartphone. With an elastic magnetic closure, you can secure your banking or ID cards, and there’s enough room for three cards and some cash.

The flip cover is designed to support the phone as a multi-angle stand, making it perfect for reading or video watching. Plus, the 3D images of dogs and cats embossed on the case add a touch of fun and personality to your device.

If you’re looking for a unique and practical case for your OnePlus smartphone, the Tuxiwei wallet case is an excellent choice.

Nillkin Magnetic & Camera Stand

The best functional OnePlus 12R case

Pros Offers magnetic charging ring

Cover for rear cameras

Kickstand included Cons Limited color choices

This OnePlus 12R case is designed to make wireless charging a breeze. The unique design of the case also includes a flip camera cover that provides an additional layer of protection to your phone's camera lens. This cover protects your camera from fingerprints, scratches, and other forms of damage.

Moreover, the case comes with an adjustable kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone at a comfortable viewing angle. This feature is particularly useful when you want to watch movies, video chat, or read articles hands-free.

The case is not only functional but also stylish. It is slim and adds minimal bulk to your phone, yet it provides great protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. Its ultra-thin and compact design makes it feel just like a bare mobile phone. With this case, you can protect your phone in style.

