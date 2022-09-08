The best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases for your pre-order

iPhone 14 Plus just launched and if you're the type of person to get your hands on a new piece of tech as soon as it hits the market, we have something for you. If you've already decided to pre-order the $900 iPhone 14 Plus, we recommend setting aside a few more dollars to invest in a solid, protective case to keep your precious new device safe. To save you the hard work, we've rounded up the best iPhone 14 Plus cases available in the market right now.

Apple Silicone Case

Pros Official iPhone case

Great color options

MagSafe compatible Cons Just a basic case

Pricey considering it has no fancy features

What's better than the classic Apple case? You get the best possible fit with optimal protection. The silicone case is soft to touch and comes with a microfiber lining for added protection. It is MagSafe compatible and you can choose between eight gorgeous shades to fit your style.

Speck Presidio2 Grip case

Pros MagSafe compatible

13 feet of drop protection

Microban reduces bacteria growth Cons Expensive

The Presidio2 Grip case is slim yet strong, offering 13 feet of drop protection with airbag-like technology to protect your iPhone from major drops. The buttons are responsive and the case is grippy to avoid accidental falls. Its popular Microban is said to reduce bacteria growth by 99%, so your phone is clean and fresh at all times. The case is also compatible with all MagSafe accessories.

OtterBox Figura Series Case

Pros Gorgeous artwork

Great color options

Raised edges for protection Cons May be too fancy for some

The OtterBox Figura Series is the perfect example of what happens when beauty meets strength. These cases are strong but adorned with gorgeous, delicate artwork. While you can't take your eyes off of the phone, the case does its job of protecting your device against bumps, slips, and falls. It has raised edges for extra protection so you don't have to worry about minor impacts here and there. Plus, the case is MagSafe compatible and comes in a variety of color options.

Krystec™ Clear Case with HaloLock

Pros Does not yellow over time

Shock-absorbing polymer

Has a camera guard Cons Not the most rugged option

No color, design, or variation

If you hate those clear cases that get yellow over time, opt for this clear case made of ultra-clear polycarbonate that ESR claims will never yellow. It has shock-absorbing polymer that protects your device against all sorts of impacts so you can use your new iPhone hassle-free. You also get a camera guard to protect the camera lens.

Dbrand Grip Case

Pros Military-grade drop protection

Thin at just 2mm

Offers camera protection

Color and design options Cons Quite pricey

The grip case fits like a glove and offers military-grade drop protection to safeguard against bumps, slips, and drops. But this solid layer of protection won't make your iPhone bulky. At just 2mm, it's fairly thin and light while still offering great coverage. You also get camera protection so every part of your device is safe. Best of all, as the name suggests, it's quite grippy!

Totallee Clear Case

Pros Thin and light

No logos or branding

MagSafe compatible

Has a two year warranty Cons Won't protect against major impacts

If you hate bulky cases, take a look at this Totallee case dubbed the world's thinnest iPhone case. Its ultra-thin build and minimal design make it perfect for users who want to flaunt their iPhone's original look. The case features no logos or branding and comes in a crystal clear finish so you can show off your new phone's natural colors. It is MagSafe compatible and comes with a two-year warranty.

Justcool Full-Body Shockproof Case

Pros Affordable pack

Case and screen protector

Camera lens protector Cons Basic protection only

Won't protect against heavy drops or impacts

If you've exhausted your budget investing in the new iPhone 14 Plus, take it easy on the case with this budget option. Along with a phone case, you get three tempered glass screen protectors and three camera lens protectors, making this a comprehensive package. There are various color options to choose from, including both classic and flamboyant colors so there's something for everyone here.

