The best Apple iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors

Sakshi Udavant
By

Buying the $900 iPhone 14 Plus is a fairly huge investment, and if you don't want to see your expensive device scratched, cracked, or broken, it can help to have a solid screen protector. At a fraction of the phone's cost, you can protect your iPhone against dust, dirt, fingerprints, and scratches. To make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors from the top companies in the industry. If you need extra protection, consider buying one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

EZ FIT GLAS.tR iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector

Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR

iPhone 14 Plus/13 Pro Max Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

ESR Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

iPhone 14 Plus dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Totallee iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector

Totallee Screen Protector

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Screen Protector Pack for iPhone 14 Plus.

Ferilinso Tempered Glass

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

Pros
  • German-engineered technology
  • Two times stronger than tempered glass protectors
  • Slim at just 0.29mm
Cons
  • Quite expensive

If you're looking for a solid, no-nonsense screen protector, there's no better option than the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with its German-engineered technology. This chemically strengthened protector is said to be two-times stronger than tempered glass protectors so you're guaranteed the best possible protection for your device. But none of this robust protection makes it bulky. At just 0.29mm, it's as slim as it can get. Installation isn't too hard, either. It comes with the full installation kit including an alignment tray, a cleaning cloth, and a dust-removal sticker.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector EZ FIT GLAS.tR.

Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR

Pros
  • Trusted brand
  • 9H-rated hardness
  • Has an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance
Cons
  • Pricier than most other options

Spigen is one of the most trusted names in the screen protector industry, so you can be sure you're getting a high-quality product. It's expensive but it's robust. With 9H-rated hardness and oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance, your phone is safe and clean at all times. The pack also comes with an installation tray so the application is as easy as possible.

EZ FIT GLAS.tR iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector

Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR

ESR Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector iPhone 14 Plus.

ESR Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Unique dust-blocking speaker shield
  • Said to withstand up to 33-pound impacts
  • Pack of three
Cons
  • Not the most durable

Said to withstand up to 33-pound impacts, this ESR screen protector is a strong yet affordable option. You get three screen protectors for under $22, making it a bargain buy from a well-known brand. It is scratch resistant, so you can easily put your iPhone in your pocket without worrying about keys or other sharp objects scraping against it. What sets this one apart is the unique dust-blocking speaker shield that keeps pesky particles out of your iPhone's speaker holes.

iPhone 14 Plus/13 Pro Max Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

ESR Full-Coverage Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

iPhone 14 Plus - Tempered Glass Screen Protector - Dbrand.

Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Great screen clarity
  • Feels smooth to the touch
  • Pack of two
Cons
  • Not the strongest option

This Dbrand tempered glass screen protector fits well, feels smooth to the touch (for all those hours of endless scrolling), and offers brilliant clarity so you can enjoy your phone's display like it was meant to be enjoyed. You get two protectors in a pack and access to the installation instruction video so you're not stuck with bubbles on your screen.

iPhone 14 Plus dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Totallee iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector.

Totallee Screen Protector

Pros
  • End-to-end coverage
  • Case-friendly
  • Promises bubble-free application
Cons
  • Only one in a pack
  • Pricey

The Totallee screen protector is pricey, but it offers great quality. With end-to-end coverage and a smooth finish, it feels good to use and protects your phone from all the wear and tear that come with regular handling. It is also easy to apply and promises bubble-free application so even beginners can manage it. The protector is case-friendly, so you can combine it with a good case for the best protection.

Totallee iPhone 14 Plus Screen Protector

Totallee Screen Protector

Ferilinso Tempered Glass screen protector pack.

Ferilinso Tempered Glass

Pros
  • Great value pack
  • Three screen protectors, two camera lens protectors, and a mounting frame
  • Claimed to survive 10-foot drops
Cons
  • Not as strong as other options on this list

If you want to snag the best deal, this is the one for you. For $10, you get three screen protectors, two camera lens protectors, and a mounting frame. It isn't the best quality compared to the $25-plus branded options on this list, but if you want to save some cash and just get a basic protector for now, this will do. The protectors are 9H rated and claimed to survive 10-foot drops, so your phone is safe at a much affordable price.

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Screen Protector Pack for iPhone 14 Plus.

Ferilinso Tempered Glass

