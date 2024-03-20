 Skip to main content
This flash sale gets you a refurbished iPhone from just $126

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPhone and you don’t mind getting a refurbished one to save on costs, then you should check out the offers in the iPhone Extravaganza of Amazon’s Woot. You can get a refurbished iPhone for as low as $126 in this ongoing sale, but even if it’s meant to last for a few more weeks, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase as soon as possible because stocks are in danger of running out. You don’t have to worry about these refurbished iPhone deals — they may show show physical wear-and-tear, but they’ll be in full working condition. They’re also unlocked, so you can choose the carrier that you’ll sign up with for these iPhones.

What to buy in Woot’s iPhone Extravaganza

For those who are on an extremely tight budget, you can walk away with a new device from Woot’s iPhone Extravaganza for a — the 64GB model of the refurbished Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen, which features a 4.7-inch touchscreen and powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Another affordable option is the 64GB refurbished Apple iPhone X with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and the A11 Bionic for .

The sale goes down the line of iPhone releases, with the 64GB model of the refurbished Apple iPhone 11 and the 64GB model of the refurbished Apple iPhone 12 . The latest iPhones that are included in Woot’s iPhone Extravaganza are the 128GB refurbished Apple iPhone 13, featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the A15 Bionic chip, for , and the 128GB refurbished Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which comes with an upgraded camera system, for .

The iPhone Extravaganza of Amazon’s Woot is offering extremely cheap iPhone deals, but the catch is all of the offered devices are refurbished. The extremely low prices starting at just $126 are very tempting though, so if you don’t mind getting a second-hand iPhone, you should take advantage of any of these bargains as soon as possible. There’s still a few weeks left in the sale, but if you delay your transaction, the stocks of the iPhone that you want may run out before you secure your order.

