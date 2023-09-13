 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023: our 6 favorites

Christine Romero-Chan
By

One of Apple’s latest and greatest, the iPhone 15 Plus, is finally here. Announced at Apple's big iPhone 15 event, the iPhone 15 Plus gives you a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island, an A16 Bionic chip for fast performance, and a powerful dual-camera system with a 48MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses. It has also ditched Lightning for USB-C, and it comes in five fun colors this year.

But considering that the iPhone 15 Plus still starts at a heft $899 for the base model, that’s some pricey glass and aluminum. You definitely want to protect your investment, and one of the easiest ways to do so is with a good case. Here are some of the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can buy right now!

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe case
Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case
The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
Diaclara Designed for Phone Case with Screen Protector, Full Body Protective Rugged Case with Built-in Screen Protector+Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector Lemon Yellow
Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case
The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
BAXXYO Compatible with iPhone 15 Plus Case Cool 3D Bear with Kickstand Designer for Boys Kids Men, Street Fashion Soft Slim TPU Camera Lens Protection Clear Cover for iPhone 15 Plus - Black
Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case
The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
MOIWOAOE Kawaii Phone Case for iPhone 15 Plus Cute Silicone Protective Case Cover with Lanyard and Cartoon Makeup Mirror & Girl
Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case
The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case
Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case
The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case
Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case
The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case
Jump to details
Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 15 Plus case.
Speck

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case

The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Slim profile
  • Super grippy
  • Fun colors
  • MagSafe-compatible
  • 13-foot drop protection
Cons
  • Limited color range

Speck has been a trusted name for phone protection for many years, and the Presidio2 Grip MagSafe case is one of the best you can get right now. With the inverted grip design, it provides exceptional grip so it's hard to drop the phone. And with the inverted design, it is less prone to wearing out like the old design with the rubber grips that protruded. It's one of the grippiest cases on the market.

The Presidio2 Grip MagSafe also retains a slim profile and clicky tactile buttons, and it also has impressive 13-foot drop protection thanks to the air capsules all around the sides and corners. So if you somehow manage to drop the phone with this case on, it should still be safe and sound. The case is made with 50% recycled materials, has a Microban coating to protect from stain- and odor-causing bacteria, and is fully MagSafe compatible.

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe case
Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case
The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case
Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case for iPhone 15 Plus.
Diaclara

Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case

The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Full body protection
  • Includes screen and camera lens protector
  • Clear back shows off iPhone color
  • Anti-shock impact corners
Cons
  • Only yellow color available

If you're looking for something that will protect all of your iPhone 15 Plus, then check out this full body protective case from Diaclara. The clear back shows off your iPhone color, and it has an impact-absorbing bumper with raised corners to soften any impact from drops. It also has a built-in screen protector and a tempered glass camera lens protector to keep everything safe and sound.

The only bad thing? It currently only comes in yellow, so if you're not a fan of banana yellow, well, you're out of luck.

Diaclara Designed for Phone Case with Screen Protector, Full Body Protective Rugged Case with Built-in Screen Protector+Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector Lemon Yellow
Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case
The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case
Baxxyo 3D Gloomy Bear Kickstand case for iPhone 15 Plus.
Baxxyo

Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case

The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Slim protective profile
  • Unique design
  • Integrated kickstand
  • Includes camera cover
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Design may not be for everyone

Like eccentric designs? Then this Baxxyo 3D Bear case is right up your alley. This slim-profile TPU case offers good protection from everyday wear and tear, and it will certainly turn heads with its unique design. Speaking of design, the 3D bear on the back also doubles as a kickstand — just pull the bear's arms out and enjoy some hands-free viewing! The case is also mostly clear, letting your iPhone color show through.

BAXXYO Compatible with iPhone 15 Plus Case Cool 3D Bear with Kickstand Designer for Boys Kids Men, Street Fashion Soft Slim TPU Camera Lens Protection Clear Cover for iPhone 15 Plus - Black
Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case
The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case
Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case with Kuromi in beige for iPhone 15 Plus.
Moiwoaoe

Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case

The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Cute design
  • Integrated phone grip
  • Soft silicone material
  • Slim profile
Cons
  • Too cute, not professional-looking

Those who like cute and kawaii cases will love this one from Moiwoaoe. This is a soft-touch silicone case featuring a Kuromi print, and it has an integrated phone grip built in. It even has a small figure attachment at the top so it looks like you have a little phone buddy hanging out on your phone all the time. It offers protection from everyday wear and tear, and is relatively affordable.

MOIWOAOE Kawaii Phone Case for iPhone 15 Plus Cute Silicone Protective Case Cover with Lanyard and Cartoon Makeup Mirror & Girl
Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case
The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case
Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Plus in Pink.
Toronata

Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case

The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Functional and detachable wallet case design
  • Slim profile for case itself
  • MagSafe compatible for wireless charging
  • Made with genuine leather
  • Holds four credit cards and cash
  • Transparent window for ID card
  • Multiple leather colors
Cons
  • Pricey

This wallet case from Toronata features a detachable shell case that attaches to the wallet via strong magnets. The case offers a unique genuine leather back that will develop a rich patina over time. The interior of the case is lined with a soft microfiber material that won't scratch your phone.

The wallet itself is also made with genuine leather, and there are four slots for your credit cards, as well as a cash compartment. You also have a clear window to hold your ID, as well as a slot to push your ID through for easy access. It has RFID protection from card skimming, and a magnetic closure to keep everything safe and secure. The wallet can also be used as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. And the best part? There are multiple leather color options, so you can find the one that suits you best.

Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case
Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case
The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case for iPhone 15 Plus.
Supcase

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case

The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros
  • Super-rugged protectioin
  • Full body design with built-in screen protector
  • Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate
  • Includes rotating belt clip holster
  • Super affordable
Cons
  • Rugged look not for everyone

Those who need some rugged protection for their iPhone 15 Plus should look into the highly affordable Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case from Supcase. This one is made with shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate material, and it can withstand drops from pretty much any height. The rugged design also includes an integrated full screen protector and a rotating belt clip holster.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best and most affordable rugged options out there, so if that's what you need, give this one a try.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case
Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case
The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
The best folding phones in 2023: our 4 favorite foldables right now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

When the first folding smartphones arrived, they looked and felt like something from the future. Now, just a few years after those early models were made available in limited quantities, these exciting devices have been steadily refined and improved so they’re ready for everyday use. While prices are dropping as the technology matures, they’re still expensive purchases, so making the right buying decision is imperative.

At the moment, there are two distinct types of folding smartphones. The first is one that resembles a regular non-folding phone that unfolds out into a larger, tablet-like device. The second is one that recalls clamshell phones like the classic Motorola Razr, where a normal-sized phone folds in half to become more compact and pocketable. They both use basically the same screen and hinge technology, but serve different needs.

Read more
The best iPhone 14 Pro cases: 20 best ones in 2023
OtterBox OtterGrip case front of iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro offers a lot to love. You get a beautiful, 6.1-inch always-on display with the Dynamic Island, the fast and snappy A16 Bionic chip that powers everything, and a great 48MP main camera. I mean, you did pay at least $1,000 for the best iPhone, so you expect the best of the best, right?

But that's also $1,000 you just dropped for a slab of metal and glass! So you want to make sure it's protected well. Here are some of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases you can get right now.

Read more
Best iPhone deals: Sales from T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and unlocked
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

When it's time for a new phone, shopping around for deals and upgrades can be quite a task. First, you have to decide your carrier, if you want to stay or not, and then you need to decide on a new phone -- even within the same brand like an iPhone, you need to choose a model. Apple is still the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone -- including Samsung -- outpaces the venerable iPhone. It's no secret that iPhones aren't cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for smartphone deals, we can help. We've got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all. The newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, is now available and has already pushed down prices of earlier models.
Best T-Mobile iPhone deals
T-Mobile is currently offering a host of deals across several iPhone models old and new. For example, you can get $800+ with a qualifying trade-in and a new Go5G or Go5G Plus line. Here are a few of the best deals, and you can always browse for yourself, which we highly recommend doing:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: As low as $269 after eligible trade-in, or $1,100 full price --

Read more