The best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023: our 6 favorites

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Apple’s latest and greatest, the iPhone 15 Plus, is finally here. Announced at Apple's big iPhone 15 event, the iPhone 15 Plus gives you a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island, an A16 Bionic chip for fast performance, and a powerful dual-camera system with a 48MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses. It has also ditched Lightning for USB-C, and it comes in five fun colors this year.

But considering that the iPhone 15 Plus still starts at a heft $899 for the base model, that’s some pricey glass and aluminum. You definitely want to protect your investment, and one of the easiest ways to do so is with a good case. Here are some of the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can buy right now!

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case Jump to details Show 3 more items

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case

The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Slim profile

Super grippy

Fun colors

MagSafe-compatible

13-foot drop protection Cons Limited color range

Speck has been a trusted name for phone protection for many years, and the Presidio2 Grip MagSafe case is one of the best you can get right now. With the inverted grip design, it provides exceptional grip so it's hard to drop the phone. And with the inverted design, it is less prone to wearing out like the old design with the rubber grips that protruded. It's one of the grippiest cases on the market.

The Presidio2 Grip MagSafe also retains a slim profile and clicky tactile buttons, and it also has impressive 13-foot drop protection thanks to the air capsules all around the sides and corners. So if you somehow manage to drop the phone with this case on, it should still be safe and sound. The case is made with 50% recycled materials, has a Microban coating to protect from stain- and odor-causing bacteria, and is fully MagSafe compatible.

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe Case The best grip iPhone 15 Plus case

Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case

The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Full body protection

Includes screen and camera lens protector

Clear back shows off iPhone color

Anti-shock impact corners Cons Only yellow color available

If you're looking for something that will protect all of your iPhone 15 Plus, then check out this full body protective case from Diaclara. The clear back shows off your iPhone color, and it has an impact-absorbing bumper with raised corners to soften any impact from drops. It also has a built-in screen protector and a tempered glass camera lens protector to keep everything safe and sound.

The only bad thing? It currently only comes in yellow, so if you're not a fan of banana yellow, well, you're out of luck.

Diaclara Full Body Protective Rugged Case The best bumper iPhone 15 Plus case

Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case

The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Slim protective profile

Unique design

Integrated kickstand

Includes camera cover

Affordable Cons Design may not be for everyone

Like eccentric designs? Then this Baxxyo 3D Bear case is right up your alley. This slim-profile TPU case offers good protection from everyday wear and tear, and it will certainly turn heads with its unique design. Speaking of design, the 3D bear on the back also doubles as a kickstand — just pull the bear's arms out and enjoy some hands-free viewing! The case is also mostly clear, letting your iPhone color show through.

Baxxyo 3D Bear Kickstand Case The best kickstand iPhone 15 Plus case

Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case

The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Cute design

Integrated phone grip

Soft silicone material

Slim profile Cons Too cute, not professional-looking

Those who like cute and kawaii cases will love this one from Moiwoaoe. This is a soft-touch silicone case featuring a Kuromi print, and it has an integrated phone grip built in. It even has a small figure attachment at the top so it looks like you have a little phone buddy hanging out on your phone all the time. It offers protection from everyday wear and tear, and is relatively affordable.

Moiwoaoe Kawaii Phone Case The best kawaii iPhone 15 Plus case

Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case

The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Functional and detachable wallet case design

Slim profile for case itself

MagSafe compatible for wireless charging

Made with genuine leather

Holds four credit cards and cash

Transparent window for ID card

Multiple leather colors Cons Pricey

This wallet case from Toronata features a detachable shell case that attaches to the wallet via strong magnets. The case offers a unique genuine leather back that will develop a rich patina over time. The interior of the case is lined with a soft microfiber material that won't scratch your phone.

The wallet itself is also made with genuine leather, and there are four slots for your credit cards, as well as a cash compartment. You also have a clear window to hold your ID, as well as a slot to push your ID through for easy access. It has RFID protection from card skimming, and a magnetic closure to keep everything safe and secure. The wallet can also be used as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. And the best part? There are multiple leather color options, so you can find the one that suits you best.

Toronata Casper Detachable Leather Wallet Case The best leather wallet iPhone 15 Plus case

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case

The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case

Pros Super-rugged protectioin

Full body design with built-in screen protector

Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate

Includes rotating belt clip holster

Super affordable Cons Rugged look not for everyone

Those who need some rugged protection for their iPhone 15 Plus should look into the highly affordable Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case from Supcase. This one is made with shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate material, and it can withstand drops from pretty much any height. The rugged design also includes an integrated full screen protector and a rotating belt clip holster.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best and most affordable rugged options out there, so if that's what you need, give this one a try.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case The best rugged iPhone 15 Plus case

Editors' Recommendations