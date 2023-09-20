The best iPhone 15 Plus screen protectors in 2023: 10 best ones

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is 2023 the year of the iPhone? It very well may be, with the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus specifically receiving big upgrades this year. Following in the iPhone 14 Pro's footsteps, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have received a massive design update, including the addition of the Dynamic Island and a notch-less design. Also included is the powerful Apple A16 Bionic processor and a new 48-megapixel camera lens.

It's a strong pair, and if you want a big display to go with your new iPhone, then you want the iPhone 15 Plus. With a big 6.7-inch display, it's one of the largest iPhones currently for sale. But a lot of display is a blessing and a curse, and one bad spill can mean a cracked screen that can ruin your new phone. A screen protector can stop that from happening. However, there are many screen protectors to choose from, and some are definitely better than others. Here are some of the best Apple iPhone 15 Plus screen protectors.

Skinomi TechSkin Film Protector

The best cheap film iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Twin pack

Good basic protection

Great value Cons Not as protective as glass

Glass may be the more protective material, but there are good reasons to buy a film screen protector. They're thin, adding barely any additional bulk to a device, and they protect against a number of hazards, including scratches, smudges from fingerprints, and dirt and grime. And when it's done for? Just peel it off and slap on another.

A good film protector is a great choice if you're in a dirty environment and just want some basic protection against dust and similar debris. These protectors from Skinomi offer a good balance between price and protection. They won't do much against bigger problems, like bumps and drops, but if you want basic protection, these are great.

Tech Armor Clear Film Protector

The best value film iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Excellent value

Protects against scratches and grime

Case-friendly Cons Not as protective as other options

One of the real advantages of film protectors is they are quick and easy to replace, and this quad-pack of protectors from Tech Armor is perfect if you want a basic layer of protection that you don't have to worry about replacing often. The low price and high number of replacements in this pack mean each protector comes out at less than $2 apiece, so you don't need to worry if one gets caked with grime, dust, or smudgy fingerprint marks. Just replace it and you're good. It's also a great but if you just want basic protection and like the idea of having a number of replacements at your fingertips. It won't protect as well as glass would, but this is still a good choice if you don't want to spend a lot of money.

Mous Hybrid Glass Protector

The best premium film Apple iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Twin pack

Good all-around protection

Blend of glass and TPU film Cons Expensive for film

Why choose between glass and film if you don't have to? Mous' Hybrid Glass protector is a blend of the two materials that brings together the best elements of both. It's strong and feels great, like glass, while also being flexible and shatterproof, like film. This mix does mean the Hybrid Glass doesn't excel in areas you'd expect dedicated film or glass protectors to excel in, but as a blend of both, it has its own appeal.

The Hybrid Glass doesn't have the plastic feel of film, giving you enhanced clarity and the finger "glide" you have on your original screen. With this product, the shatterproof nature of film combines with the strength of glass to protect your screen from minor drops time after time. It's on the more expensive side for film, but it's great if you can't pick between film and glass.

Spigen Tempered Glass GlasTR EZ Fit Protector

The best cheap glass iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Strong protection

Twin pack value

Install kit Cons No advanced features

Spigen is one of the biggest names in the mobile accessory business, so it should come as no surprise that it is very good at what it does. The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit has a bit of a weird name, but it's a fantastic protector to grab if you want one you can easily apply. It comes with an installation frame, so you can make sure you apply it right the first time — and even if you don't, there's a second protector in the box, so you can have a second shot.

The tempered glass is strong, resisting scratches, bumps, and drops. And as you might expect, it's also fully compatible with Spigen's cases. There are no special features here to speak of though, so if you want antiglare coatings or privacy screens, you'll need to look elsewhere. But if a basic glass protector is what you want, this offers that and a spare, for a solid price.

Otterbox Premium Glass Protector

The best glass iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Strong glass protection

Shatter-resistant up to 3 feet

Easy install kit

Fingerprint resistant Cons Expensive

You can get glass protectors for very little money indeed, but should you? Otterbox's Premium Glass protector certainly costs more than many others, but it's still an option that's well worth considering to keep your phone safe. After all, you've just spent a lot of money on a phone, so why not splurge on some protection too?

The Premium Glass protector has earned its place on this list for sure. Otterbox claims it can resist shattering from drops of up to 3 feet. It's also fingerprint resistant, and maintains your display's clarity and responsiveness. The secret? It's made from aluminosilicate glass, a special type of glass that's stronger than regular glas, and gives the Premium Glass its strength. It's strong, very thin, and while expensive, it's worth every penny — especially with Otterbox's lifetime warranty.

UAG Shield Plus Glass Protector

The best alternate glass iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Strong and slim protection

Compatible with UAG's cases

Install kit

Oleophobic coating Cons Expensive

We couldn't pick between UAG's Shield Plus protector and Otterbox's protector, so we just went ahead and listed them both. Like the Otterbox protector above, the Shield Plus is another expensive option, but it's again worth that money, as it offers a lot of strength for your buck.

The tempered glass is double-strengthened, so it can withstand more punishment than your average glass protector while also being just 0.33mm thin. The full-coverage design means it extends all the way to the edge, without gaps, and fits perfectly with UAG's cases. That fit is also ensured with the installation kit, and there's even a small cleaning kit included so your display is pristine before application.

SuperShieldz Anti-Glare Matte Protector

The best cheap antiglare iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Excellent price

Antiglare matte coating

Good protection against scratches and dirt Cons Lower protective qualities than more expensive glass

If you're outdoors a lot, you know the terror that is bright sunlight. Even with the iPhone 15 Plus' screen going up to 2,000 nits, glare from sunlight or other strong lights can make it hard, if not impossible, to read anything on your screen.

Thankfully, there's a cheap way to cut out that glare: SuperShieldz's matte coated protector. Despite the low price, it's a glass protector, so it has good protective qualities. It won't be as protective as more expensive protectors, but it's also a lot cheaper, and comes with a spare. The matte coating is the real star here, as it helps to cut out glare that would otherwise ruin your viewing experience.

Tech21 Impact Glass Anti-Glare Protector

The best antiglare iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Strong enough to withstand multiple drops

Antimicrobial

Install frame included Cons Expensive

If you're looking for something a little more high-end, but still equipped with antiglare properties, then look no further than Tech21. The Impact Glass has a fine pedigree, and Tech21 isn't afraid of throwing new features into its variants, which is exactly how we've ended up with this excellent protector.

The antiglare coating reduces glare from sunlight and other strong sources of light, but there are more features built into the protector's coating than just that. It's also antimicrobial, and it has a scratch-resistant layer with self-healing properties, helping it stay looking newer for longer. The glass itself has been designed to especially protect against the damage from drops, and though it's expensive, it packs a lot in to a small package.

Ringke Privacy Glass Protector

The best cheap privacy iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Protects your privacy from snoopers

Strong glass protection

Case-friendly Cons Reduces viewing angles and visibility

Our smartphones are a big part of our lives, and that means everything, public and private, tends to pass over its display. Whether you're just a private person, or don't like the idea of anyone seeing your bank balance, stopping snoopers in their tracks is a very good idea. Ringke's Privacy Glass protector ensures your privacy, offering a polarizing layer within the glass that shifts to black when viewed from an angle.

The glass itself is rated at 9H, so it's hard enough to resist scratches from keys and coins, while warding off smudges and dirt as well. While the privacy layer does mean your viewing angles are impacted, Ringke's Privacy Glass gives you privacy without costing a lot.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 Protector

The best privacy iPhone 15 Plus screen protector

Pros Excellent four-way privacy protection

Extremely strong

Install tray

Recycled content

Chip-resistant edges Cons Very expensive

Reduces viewing angles

InvisibleShield has made a name for itself with its premium screen protectors, and the Glass Elite Privacy 360 is the latest of those. The "360" in the name refers to the degrees of protection offered; rather than most privacy protectors, which only shift along one axis, this protector instead protects in two axes. Effectively, this means it protects when viewed from landscape just as well as it protects when viewed in portrait.

Not all protectors can offer this, and it's a big advantage for this admittedly pricey product. It's strongly protected though, being made from aluminosilicate glass. It also has reinforced edges that resist chips, protecting your fingertips. It even comes with a lifetime warranty, which should help to make up for that very high price.

