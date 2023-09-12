Apple has just made it official at its big September 2023 event: the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are here. After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally announced the newest models of its flagship smartphone. They arrive alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature slightly improved features over their predecessors, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The phones come in lots of new colors that are sure to please. There’s also a great new 48MP main camera alongside new camera features.

New Colors

This year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in five colors: black, blue, green, yellow, and pink.

Camera upgrades

Although the iPhone Pro series will always be known for having a better camera system, this year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have really stepped up this time around. In fact, the camera upgrades are perhaps the best reason to make a purchase. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now come equipped with a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus, a first for the regular iPhone. Comparatively, last year’s models only offered a 12MP main camera. This main camera also gives users a new 24MP super-high-resolution default.

The phone’s photography capabilities have been enhanced with a 12MP telephoto lens and an improved main camera. The portrait, night, action modes, and Live Photos have also been improved. The front camera now features autofocus and portrait lighting, which enhances the overall experience. Users can also enjoy three quality zoom levels (0.5x, 1x, and 2x) with an extra 2x telephoto option.

Display

Apple’s latest models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with a new OLED Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision content. The display boasts a brightness of 1,600 nits and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits when used in sunlight. This is twice as bright as the iPhone 14’s maximum brightness.

USB-C and Dynamic Island

As expected, the latest iPhone model now comes with a USB-C connector instead of the previously used Lightning connector. This change will likely enhance the speed of wired connections across the board. USB-C is now rapidly becoming the universally accepted data transfer and charging standard. Moreover, using the USB-C connector, users can charge their AirPods or Apple Watch directly from their iPhone. Both models also support MagSafe and future Qi2 chargers for wireless charging.

Additionally, the entry-level versions of the iPhone now come with Dynamic Island, a feature previously only available on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Dynamic Island provides an innovative way to interact with phone notifications and Live Activities.

New safety features

Apple is expanding the safety features on its iPhones this year by introducing a new satellite-based roadside assistance service. This feature will be available exclusively in the United States and will aid users experiencing car issues in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. With this service, iPhone owners can contact AAA for assistance, regardless of their membership status. This service will be complimentary for iPhone 15 users for the first two years, while regular AAA members will have this service included in their membership.

Prices and release

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively. You can pre-order your new iPhone on Friday, September 15, with the first shipments arriving one week later on Friday, September 22. They are available with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

