 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirTags range: here’s how far the tracker can reach

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
An AirTag attached on a keyring
Digital Trends

Apple AirTags are a helpful tool for tracking valuable possessions like wallets, keys, luggage, and backpacks. These tags employ various technologies that allow you to track your items from short and long distances using your compatible Apple device, such as an iPhone 15 Plus. You might wonder how far you can track your items with AirTags. It’s time to find out.

AirTags range, explained

An Apple AirTag in a black wallet.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The range of AirTags varies depending on the method you use to locate them. A Bluetooth connection will work when your AirTags are close to your supported Apple device. Otherwise, Apple’s Find My network is utilized. Luckily, you don’t have to choose the method because it’s selected behind the scenes automatically.

Recommended Videos

If you’re within about 30 feet of your AirTag and have an iPhone 11 or newer, you can precisely locate your AirTag (down to its direction) using Ultra Wideband technology.

Related

Bluetooth vs. Ultra Wideband vs. Find My

Precision Tracking feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When connected directly through Bluetooth, the typical range for an AirTag is about 30 feet, or 10 meters. However, with the help of Apple’s Find My network, your AirTag can be located using an anonymous relay made through other Apple devices. The range through this network is essentially unlimited as long as another Apple device is within Bluetooth range of the AirTag and connected to the internet. With this network, you can locate your AirTag even if you are far away from it. You can see its location on a map in the Find My app.

Ultra Wideband is a feature on iPhone 11 models and newer, except for the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), that enables Precision Finding. With this feature, the Find My app can accurately identify the exact location of your lost item. However, it is important to note that Ultra Wideband isn’t available in all countries or regions and is subject to international regulatory requirements.

Besides Ultra Wideband, Precision Finding utilizes an iPhone’s camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope to guide users to an AirTag’s location through haptics, visual feedback, and sounds.

Apple, not Android

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As a reminder, AirTags only work with Apple devices. However, Google has introduced its own version of Apple’s Find My network, which works with Android-based devices. The first of these products will arrive from Chipolo, which already has products that support Apple’s Find My network, such as the Chipolo One Spot.  There’s also a growing list of other AirTags alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The DOJ has sued Apple over the iPhone. Here’s what it means for you
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro seen from the back.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you're reading this article, chances are you have an iPhone. It's also quite likely that your friends and family members also use an iPhone. The iPhone is the smartphone of choice for millions of people in the U.S., and now, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing Apple over the iPhone monopoly it has established over the years.

Read more
iPhone not holding charge? How to replace an iPhone battery
How-to-replace-iPhone-battery-feature-image

When smartphones were in their infancy, battery packs were easy to replace. Most products let users open a flap on the back of the device to easily remove the battery, giving them a quick way to ditch a dead battery and install a new one. Fast forward to 2024, and that's a rarity. Replacing batteries is much more difficult today than it was a decade ago, and that's especially true for all iPhone models.

Whether you're working with the new iPhone 15 or an old iPhone 12, you can't just run out to the store and snag a new battery for your smartphone. Instead, you'll need to contact Apple directly or go through elaborate workarounds to install the battery yourself.

Read more
How to use iOS 17 FaceTime gestures (and what they look like)
Video reactions in macOS Sonoma, with the balloons effect in use.

iOS 17 brought a number of new iPhone features and optimizations to the table, and one of these tweaks adds a few cool layers of entertainment to your FaceTime experience. It’s called FaceTime gestures, and once it’s set up correctly, you’ll be able to send 3D animations to your friends and family during FaceTime video calls. You’ll even be able to trigger the animations with physical gestures!

Getting your phone ready for action doesn’t take much time or effort, but we put this guide together to walk you through the process nonetheless. 
How to make a FaceTime gesture in iOS 17

Read more