Here’s what the inside of the iPhone 16 Pro looks like

A bit over a week ago, we covered how the iPhone 16 is a major step forward in terms of repairability. Now, iFixit has posted its teardown video of the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max, giving us a look inside the device and showing how all the components fit together. To quote the video, Apple has “massively simplified” the disassembly process and made it easier to access several vital components. The video is only about 10 minutes long, so give it a watch. The biggest takeaway? Apple has made it more repairable, earning a provisional score of 7/10 from iFixit.

The video shows the redesigned chassis and its back-glass entry, a far less risky alternative than entering the phone through the screen. If you’ve never done anything like this, it can feel intimidating in the same way that your high school bully (who you’re pretty sure was in his early 20s) looming over you felt. There are lots of small components and connectors to keep track of, as well as fragile ribbon cables you need to be careful when removing.

The iPhone 16 Pro has a fully enclosed battery. While this doesn’t eliminate the risk of fire, it greatly reduces it. A pair of tweezers or a spudger isn’t likely to bend or short the battery. Another element is the interchangeable camera modules. We knew this was coming, but it’s exciting to see it in action.

Now, one potential downside we spotted was the removal of one of the mmWave antennas. It was replaced by the Camera Control button. While that’s an awesome addition, it does mean that 5G signal strength might take a slight hit.

The iPhone 16 Pro’s battery uses stretch-release adhesive tabs that can be a bit tricky to remove. The iPhone 16 base model uses new electro-chemical release technology that makes it shockingly easy (pun intended) to remove the battery. Curiously enough, though, the iPhone 16 Pro Max received neither of these improvements and must be removed the old-fashioned way.

Finally, the logic board is accessible simply by removing the speaker assembly — a first in iPhones.

Overall, it looks like Apple lived up to its promise. Repairing the iPhone feels much more doable and less like summoning an eldritch horror, especially since Apple has posted repair guides on its website from the start. If your phone malfunctions, it should be a lot easier — and a lot less expensive — to set things right.