The first iPhone 16 reviews are out. Here’s what people are saying

It’s the Wednesday before the official release of the next round of iPhones, which means the first reviews are now coming out for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series. Whether you’ve already ordered a new phone or are still on the fence, these reviews are always exciting to read in anticipation. Here are some of the highlights.

iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus

This year’s regular iPhone lineup comes in fantastic new colors, includes an all-new Camera Control like its iPhone Pro cousins, and features an Action Button for the first time. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus also have a new A18 chipset with more RAM, macro photography, improved battery life, and more.

The Verge says the iPhone 16 is “all caught up” thanks to its “reliable camera with versatile photographic styles” and “handy” new Action Button.

One criticism about the new iPhone is familiar: the lack of Apple Intelligence, which Apple had likely hoped to ship with the iPhone 16 series, but instead will start adding on future versions of iOS 18.

The Verge was also rightfully critical of Apple’s decision to repeatedly stick with a 60Hz refresh rate on its entry-level iPhone models. Finally, Camera Control is called a “mixed bag.”

TechRadar calls the Camera Control a “game changer” that content creators will love. It also praised the Action button as a “welcome addition.” The website was impressed with the “plenty powerful” A18 chip and the new color choices. Additionally, the new Password app in iOS 18 was celebrated.

Like The Verge, TechRadar also criticized Apple for not increasing the refresh rate on its less expensive phones. Despite all the positive aspects, it also feels that the iPhone 16 isn’t a significant update from the iPhone 15, which in many respects is correct.

CNET praised the Camera Control and the tool’s new miniature interface, which they found “a lot of fun to play around with.” They also appreciated the Ultrawide camera’s usefulness in low light and the new Photographic Styles that Apple has added to the entire iPhone 16 series.

However, CNET was unimpressed with the regular iPhone 16 models’ continued absence of an always-on display and the absence of wired charging speed changes.

iPhone 16 Pro/iPhone 16 Pro Max

So, what did reviewers like and dislike about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max? Let’s take a look.

Engadget was the first to note that each phone has a fast camera with high-quality video capture. The site also appreciated the customizations available throughout the phone, courtesy of iOS 18, and praised the new Photographic Styles.

The relatively short battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro was also noted, although the iPhone 16 Pro Max received major kudos on this point. Engadget also mentioned that Camera Control isn’t perfect, which is understandable since new features for the tool have yet to debut.

Wired gave the Pro models an 8/10 and was impressed with their excellent performance and battery life. The new camera features were found to be fun and valuable. Faster wireless charging and some new Photos app features in iOS 18 were also praised.

On the negative side, Wired mentioned the delay in Apple Intelligence and questioned whether the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s all-new 6.9-inch display was too large.

In the CNBC review, the improved battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro Max model and the excellent cameras for both models, primarily the new Camera Control tool, were highly praised. The Pro’s new 48MP wide-angle lens was also commended for providing sharper images in zoomed-out shots and capturing more scenery.

The lack of Apple Intelligence was also a point of contention in this review. CNBC also noted that the slightly larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models didn’t make much difference. The reviewer could only tell when comparing the new phones to last year’s model. That’s a surprising point, and it will be interesting to see whether other iPhone 16 Pro owners feel the same way.

Early reviews indicate that people will love the Camera Capture feature, be thrilled at the longer battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and enjoy using iOS 18 on the newest iPhone models. However, the major downside is that the absence of Apple Intelligence in the current models means these phones are still a work in progress, so the final verdict on all four phones is pending.