Will my iPhone get iOS 18? Here’s every supported model

Safari website homepage in iOS 18.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Apple has released iOS 18 to the general public. First announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the iPhone update features various new features, including a customizable home screen, a revamped Control Center, and changes to first-party apps.

There’s a lot to like here, so you might wonder whether your iPhone qualifies for the update.

Which iPhone models can download iOS 18?

A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus (left) and iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

To use the iOS 18, your iPhone must feature an A12 Bionic chip or newer. To be able to get the update, you’ll need one of the following models:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple’s iOS 18 comes preinstalled with the iPhone 16 series, which includes the regular iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What’s new with iOS 18?

When iOS 18 was first announced, Apple spent much time discussing Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, none of those AI improvements ship with iOS 18. Instead, the company plans on pushing out AI features across other iOS 18 versions, including iOS 18.1, iOS 18.2, iOS 18.3, and perhaps iOS 18.4. However, your iPhone probably won’t support the long-ranging software tool. Apple Intelligence will include Siri enhancements, fresh writing tools, image generation, and improved privacy options. The only phones that will work with Apple Intelligence will be the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 series.

There are a variety of new features and improvements coming with iOS 18. Users will have more options for personalizing their home screen layout, including the ability to place apps anywhere they want. The update also includes changes to the theme engine for better color customization. The Control Center has been completely redesigned for easier access to controls. Users can now add and rearrange panels, swipe through different pages, and have improved access to media controls and Home. Additionally, iOS 18 offers support for third-party app controls.

Several apps have also received updates and improvements. Messages now supports RCS, Mail has better sorting options, Maps is getting topographical features, and Wallet introduces a new Tap to Cash feature. Photos has undergone a major redesign with a new Gallery at the top and the ability to view by years or months.

Privacy remains a priority for Apple with iOS 18. Users can now hide apps from their home screen and place them behind a hidden app folder that requires authentication to unlock. Additionally, a new Game Mode is available, minimizing background app activity for smoother gameplay on iPhone and better responsiveness with AirPods and wireless game controllers. For more about iOS 18, check out this report.

Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Some iPad users will soon get a feature that Android has had for years
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.

Apple will start rolling out iPadOS 18 to users globally on Monday. The update will include a significant new feature for users in Europe.

With iPadOS 18, Europeans can download and use apps from third-party app stores, thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act. The Act promotes competition and reduces large tech companies' control over their platforms, which Apple initially opposed, but is now complying with. It's also something Android tablet users have enjoyed for years, so it's still nice to see the functionality finally expand to the iPad.

Read more
The iPhone 16 is official. These are the biggest changes and new features
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.

Apple's biggest event of the year has come, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have landed. As expected, these represent the best that Apple offers non-Pro users, but unlike last year, many features help the iPhone 16 stand out and bridge the gap between these two devices and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus? Do you still need a Pro-phone to get the Pro experience? How do this year's models stack up? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: price and release

Read more
Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz display?
iPhone 16 display.

The iPhone 16 is one of the biggest upgrades to a non-Pro iPhone in years. It features a new chipset with support for Apple Intelligence, upgraded cameras, better battery life, the Action button, and the new Camera Control button. These are quality-of-life upgrades that’ll make your iPhone experience better than ever.

But what about the display refresh rate? Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz screen? Do you need a Pro model to get that feature? Here's what you need to know.
Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz refresh rate?

Read more