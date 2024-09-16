Will my iPhone get iOS 18? Here’s every supported model

Apple has released iOS 18 to the general public. First announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the iPhone update features various new features, including a customizable home screen, a revamped Control Center, and changes to first-party apps.

There’s a lot to like here, so you might wonder whether your iPhone qualifies for the update.

Which iPhone models can download iOS 18?

To use the iOS 18, your iPhone must feature an A12 Bionic chip or newer. To be able to get the update, you’ll need one of the following models:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)



Apple’s iOS 18 comes preinstalled with the iPhone 16 series, which includes the regular iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What’s new with iOS 18?

When iOS 18 was first announced, Apple spent much time discussing Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, none of those AI improvements ship with iOS 18. Instead, the company plans on pushing out AI features across other iOS 18 versions, including iOS 18.1, iOS 18.2, iOS 18.3, and perhaps iOS 18.4. However, your iPhone probably won’t support the long-ranging software tool. Apple Intelligence will include Siri enhancements, fresh writing tools, image generation, and improved privacy options. The only phones that will work with Apple Intelligence will be the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 series.

There are a variety of new features and improvements coming with iOS 18. Users will have more options for personalizing their home screen layout, including the ability to place apps anywhere they want. The update also includes changes to the theme engine for better color customization. The Control Center has been completely redesigned for easier access to controls. Users can now add and rearrange panels, swipe through different pages, and have improved access to media controls and Home. Additionally, iOS 18 offers support for third-party app controls.

Several apps have also received updates and improvements. Messages now supports RCS, Mail has better sorting options, Maps is getting topographical features, and Wallet introduces a new Tap to Cash feature. Photos has undergone a major redesign with a new Gallery at the top and the ability to view by years or months.

Privacy remains a priority for Apple with iOS 18. Users can now hide apps from their home screen and place them behind a hidden app folder that requires authentication to unlock. Additionally, a new Game Mode is available, minimizing background app activity for smoother gameplay on iPhone and better responsiveness with AirPods and wireless game controllers. For more about iOS 18, check out this report.