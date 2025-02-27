Is the Apple iPhone 16e waterproof?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Is the iPhone 16e waterproof? What does the IP68 rating mean? Can you swim with the iPhone 16e? How can you keep your iPhone 16e safe from water damage?

Apple’s all-new iPhone 16e, its new $599 successor to the iPhone SE line, sports a series of changes, including an OLED panel and Face ID instead of the SE’s Touch ID Home button. Its bezels are more prominent, and it comes in two different matte finishes: black and white. It’s a svelte new phone that you’ll likely gravitate to if you want something a bit lower-priced.

One major consideration you may want to keep in mind however, is its water resistance. With flagship iPhones featuring high levels of protection against water and dust, it makes sense to question whether the affordable iPhone 16e includes the same level of durability. With that in mind, is the iPhone 16e safe to take around water?

Is the iPhone 16e waterproof?

If you were hoping to take your iPhone 16e swimming or use it worry-free in wet conditions, you’ll be glad to know that the device boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. This means it can withstand submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes. Apple has been offering similar protection on its flagship models, and the iPhone 16e follows suit, so even though you’re getting a more affordable phone, you don’t have to worry about the company skimping in this department.

However, it’s important to note that no iPhone is truly waterproof in that it can be withstand lengthy submersion in water or excessive water exposure. While the IP68 rating provides excellent protection against accidental splashes, rain, or brief submersion, it doesn’t guarantee that your phone will survive repeated exposure to water or extreme conditions. As with every piece of tech, you’l want to exercise caution when you get it around water.

What does the IP68 rating mean?

The IP68 rating is an industry standard that signifies two key aspects of protection. The “6” in IP68 means the iPhone 16e is fully dust-tight, meaning any dust or small particle will be kept from entering the device. The “8” means the phone can withstand immersion in water beyond 1 meter. Apple specifies a depth of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. That means the iPhone 16e is safe from common accidents like spills or quick drops, or you walking in the rain talking on or using the phone.

Can you swim with the iPhone 16e?

Even though the iPhone 16e has an IP68 rating, it’s not designed for lengthy water exposure like taking a dip in the pool. Apple actually advises against swimming or bathing with the phone. Plus, being exposed to liquids like saltwater, soapy water, and chlorinated pools can wear down its water resistance over time.

Additionally, water damage is not covered under Apple’s warranty, so if your iPhone 16e happens to take any water-related damage, you might need to pay for repairs or a replacement.

How can you keep your iPhone 16e safe from water damage?

If you want to do your part to make sure your iPhone 16e keeps its water resistance, there are a few things you can do. Avoid exposing the device to high-pressure water (like in the shower or from a jet of water).

Do not submerge it in salt water, pool water, or other liquids that can corrode internal components.

If your iPhone gets wet, dry it immediately with a soft, lint-free cloth and avoid charging it until completely dry.

Do not intentionally test its water resistance—resistance can diminish over time with normal wear and tear.