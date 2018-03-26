The best USB-C cables to keep your gadgets powered

The shift toward USB-C cables is well underway, and with good reason. Thanks to a reversible connector, you can finally wave goodbye to the frustration of plug in failures because your cable is in the wrong orientation. With USB-C, you can also potentially benefit from the latest speed boosts that the USB 3.1 standard brings. Almost every Android smartphone, such as Google’s Pixel phones, Samsung’s Galaxy S9, and the LG V30 sport the new port.

Devices generally ship with a cable, but they sometimes break or go missing from time to time, and it’s always handy to have a spare or two. You may also want a USB-C cable to attach to one of your older chargers or devices. If so, below are the USB-C cables we personally recommend.

Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable Quick charge: Limited to 2.4A

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $14 You can use this cable to connect a new device with a USB-C port to a charger or computer with a standard USB port. This is a durable cable that you can rely on, with a double-braided exterior and an aramid fiber core. The connectors also have reinforced necks to reduce damage from bending, and this cable won’t tangle or get knotted. It syncs data at up to 5 Gbps, but, sadly, it won’t charge faster than 2.4A, so you won’t be able to get the maximum charging speeds for phones like the Google Pixel XL. It comes with a neat carry pouch, however, one that has a Velcro strap to help you keep any excess cable out of the way. Anker also offers an excellent USB-C to USB-C 2.0 cable for $10, which supports fast charging and syncing speeds at up to 480 Mbps. Buy one now from: Amazon

Google USB-C to USB-C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $25 Google offers a no-frills cable that’s a little more expensive than some of the others on the list. It has reinforced, rubbery plugs with a tapered neck. It can deliver up to 60W at 3A, so fast charging won’t be a problem. Data sync speeds are USB 2.0, so you’ll get up to 480 Mbps. This specific offering is a USB-C to USB-C cable, but the same price will net you a USB-C to USB-A cable. Charging speeds will vary depending on your device and charger, but it supports USB 3.1 for data transfers at up to 10 Gbps. Buy one now from: Google

Tronsmart USB-C to USB-A Cables Quick charge: Yes

Length: 1 foot, 3.3 feet, and 6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $15 Sort out all your charging needs with this handy three-pack of cables of different lengths. These USB-C to USB-A cables can handle transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. They’re black with a braided nylon exterior that’s really durable and they feature gold-plated connectors. At the $15 sale price, these cables are a real bargain. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ravpower C to C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6.6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $11 This cable is a great value and offers rapid charging or syncing between two USB-C devices. That means you can use it to plug your Pixel smartphone into your new Macbook, or connect it to the USB-C brick that ships with Google’s phone. It’s a strong cable with solid, anodized-aluminum casing on the connectors. It supports fast charging, too, so you should be able to get maximum charging speeds for a range of phones. Syncing data is also extremely fast with this cable. Buy one now from: Amazon

iOrange-E USB-A to USB-C Reversible Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6.6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $10 This nylon-braided cable is strong and sure to stay tangle-free. It offers a Type-A to Type-C connection and both are reversible, so you always insert the right way. It should support fast charging for most phones — delivering up to 2.4A — and it can also handle data syncing at up to 480Mbps. There’s also an LED in the connector that flashes red while charging, or blue for fast charging, and then turns green when your device is fully charged. If you don’t like the gold finish, the cable is also available in black. Buy one now from: Amazon

Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 2-year limited

Price: $30 You’ll enjoy fast speeds based on the latest USB 3.1 standard with this USB-C to USB-C cable. That means you’ll be able to capitalize on data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, gain support for Thunderbolt 3, and benefit from the ability to connect to a DisplayPort-enabled USB-C display, allowing for 4K resolution. It can deliver up to 3A of power. The design is minimalist, with slim connectors, which makes it easy to plug in. The necks are also reinforced, though that doesn’t mean the cable is all that rugged. Buy one now from: Apple

Cable Matters USB 3.1 C to A Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3.3 feet

Warranty: Lifetime limited

Price: $6 This short, black cable is thick and sturdy. It offers fast charging and data syncing for connecting USB-C to USB-A. It also supports the latest USB 3.1 standard and transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps. In conjunction with a fast charger, it should charge phones and other devices at the maximum speed. This is a quality cable that works well, especially given the price. Buy one now from: Amazon

Belkin 3.1 USB-A to USB-C Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: Lifetime limited

Price: $18 If you want 10Gbps transfer rates, then this is the cable you’re looking for. It has a USB-C connector on one end, and a USB-A 3.1 connector on the other. Most of the time, you will find USB-C to USB-A 2.0 or 3.0, so this cable is a special find. It’s compatible with any USB-C device, but well suited for laptops such as the Macbook and Google’s lauded Chromebook. It has a maximum charging output of 3A, too, so it will quickly charge your devices when you’re in need of a little juice. Buy one now from: Amazon

Snowkids USB-C to USB-3.0 Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6.6 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $9 This 6.6-foot cable makes use of a braided-nylon design and attractive metallic housing, the latter of which adds durability. The cable is safe to use with USB-C smartphones, such as the Google Pixel, along with devices like the 12-inch Macbook. It also has a current output of 3.0A, ensuring a quick charge when paired with a 3.0A wall charger. Buy one now from: Amazon