Change your voice during a call with these five voice-changer apps

If you enjoy pranking your friends and family, but you’re no good at disguising your voice, then you need a voice changing app. We’ve already talked about how to block calls and how to record calls on your iPhone or Android phone, so today we’re looking at prank calls with the best voice-changer apps. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to find voice-changing apps that work as expected. There are more apps available for Android than there are for iOS, but many in the Google Play Store are either packed with ads or don’t do what they promise.

We have sifted through both Apple’s and Google’s app stores and found five of the best voice changing apps, so you can channel your inner Bart Simpson and sound like everyone from Darth Vader to a chipmunk.

Call Voice Changer

Call Voice Changer is one of those apps that delivers in every way. This app allows you to change the pitch of your voice during a call and offers lots of sound effects. Before you commit to a purchase, you can use it in demo mode, which allows you to listen to yourself and find out what other people will hear. On top of that, you get two minutes free so that you can try the app out on someone before you commit to purchasing more minutes. The prices go from $1 for 5 minutes to $40 for 170 minutes. This app is available for both iOS and Android. Download now for: Android iOS

Funny Call / Minion Prank Call

Funny Call is also known as Minion Prank Call on Android. It’s strange the same app has different names on each platform, but it is the same app by the same developer. The interface is a little more confusing than Call Voice Changer, but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to use. It won’t let you make a demo call, but it does let you record your voice to test the voice effects. It comes with half of the effects for free, but you will have to pay for the rest. Sadly, the app has the most intrusive kind of ads, which take up the entire screen and force you to play a game before you can close them. They don’t come up too frequently, so it isn’t too bad. You get 30 seconds for free, and then it’s $1 for 1 minute up to $20 for 64 minutes and all premium voices forever. Download now for: Android iOS

FunCall

If you have an Android phone, then FunCall could be worth a look for changing your voice during calls. Like Call Voice Changer, FunCall does what it promises, and it has a very easy to use interface. This app also has a demo call feature so that you can hear what it will sound like for the other person. It doesn’t have the same number of effects that Funny Call has, but it still covers the basics with five voice effects: Helium, Woman, Man, Scary, and Regular. You can also add sound effects during the call like gunshots, a dog barking, a werewolf, and others. The calls are made using Wi-Fi, not your cellular network. Download now for: Android iOS

Voice Changer Calling

This Android voice changing app is as simple as they come. When you open the app, you will see a dialer and the voice effects are in the top right corner. The app uses Wi-Fi to make the calls, and you can buy credits through the app, which cost $5, $10, and $20. The voice effects are very limited with just five to choose from. You can change your voice to deep, scary, normal, funny, and chipmunk. Download now for: Android