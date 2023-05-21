 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix free trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?

Lucas Coll
By

Netflix is the godfather of streaming. It basically started the entire movie streaming concept and reinvented it when it launched its first original program, House of Cards. The streaming market is a bit more crowded now, but Netflix still has some unbeatable programming. Netflix prices have risen over the last few years, and there are some hints that it might keep rising. If you’re thinking about joining or rejoining the streaming giant, but aren’t quite sure, you’re probably looking for a free trial. We’ve collected all the information you need to know on how to save some money with a new Netflix account.

Is there a Netflix free trial?

The Netflix logo is displayed on a TV screen while red lights illuminate the wall behind.
Thibault Penin/Unsplash

Just as there’s no Disney Plus free trial, you’re out of luck if you’re hoping to find a Netflix free trial on offer right now. There was a 30-day free trial in the past but Netflix scuttled it a couple of years ago, and we don’t anticipate it coming back any time soon. Unlike some other streaming services (the excellent 30-day Hulu free trial comes to mind), Netflix doesn’t appear to feel obliged to run free-trial offers. That’s a tough break for the “try before you buy” crowd, but the sad truth is that, like Disney+, Netflix has a pretty captive audience and doesn’t really need to do much to entice people to sign up. The good news is that Netflix has flexible plans, allowing you to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time with no punitive fees. There are no contracts or commitments to worry about if you decide the service isn’t for you, or just want to take a break for awhile.

Can you get Netflix for free?

Netflix’s enduring popularity can be a good thing, as it means that you can sometimes score Netflix for free through third parties. Retailers and service providers may offer free Netflix subscriptions, even if only for a certain length of time, with select purchases (such as a new smart TV) or when you sign up for a new service such as a home internet package or an unlimited data plan. If you’re thinking about signing up for Netflix but you can wait, keep deals like this on your radar — you never know when one might pop up. Right now, for example, T-Mobile gives you Netflix for free if you .

Related

Since prices may or may not go up, alternatively, you might consider some of the other services with offers, like the Showtime free trial, Amazon Prime Video free trial, the Sling TV free trial, or even the Hulu with Live TV free trial. They’re certainly not the same as Netflix, but they offer plenty of content to hold you over until you can secure a subscription!

Are there any Netflix deals?

Watching Netflix on a laptop.

As of now, there are no noteworthy Netflix deals available through the streaming platform itself, and just as with a Netflix free trial, we’re not anticipating any. You don’t get a discount for paying yearly, either; there’s one flat monthly fee (which varies depending on what tier you sign up for) and that’s it. That’s more sad news for deal hunters such as ourselves, but Netflix’s simple and transparent pricing plan is hard to complain about, and the month-to-month payment structure doesn’t lock you into a contract, so it’s easy to cancel or change your plan any time you want. Still hesitating over whether to sign up? Check out our recommendations for the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and the best Netflix originals to get a bird’s-eye view of what you get with your Netflix subscription.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Cyber Monday deals don't really get much better than being able to buy a huge Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for $398 instead of $568 at Walmart. A massive saving of $170, this is a great chance to embrace QLED technology for less than usual. You're going to need to be fast though as this TV is already hugely popular and liable to sell out. Here's a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch QLED TV
Cyber Monday TV deals are always worth holding out for as demonstrated by this Onn. 65-inch QLED TV. While it may not come from one of the best TV brands, there's no denying that gaining QLED technology for such a low price is worth it. Quantum Dot technology means that it looks better than a standard LED screen with a quantum filter that precisely controls color output. That leads to more vibrant colors and deeper blacks all on screen at the same time. With sharp contrast and upscaling abilities, your 4K and HDR content looks extra punchy and clear, so it's great for movie fans.

Read more
Cyber Monday: Stream Disney+, Netflix, and more with this $18 accessory
Roku Express 4K+

Cyber Monday is your chance to check off a bunch of products on your tech shopping list while saving a ton of money. If you've ever wanted to add a Roku to your home theater setup, this is your chance. Right now you can grab the Roku Express for only $18 at Best Buy, a $12 discount from its usual $30.

Why you should buy the Roku Express
The Roku Express is a streaming stick that gives any TV access to the Roku platform. If your TV doesn't have smart TV capabilities, or you just want to consolidate all your streaming platforms into one place, the Roku is a great option. There's barely any setup involved. Just plug it in and you'll be off to the streaming races in a matter of minutes. It connects via HDMI cable, so it'll work with any modern TV, whether or not it has a USB port. It's designed to be taped to the bottom of your TV with a command strip (included in the package), so it will just look like an extension of your TV's frame. You can easily hide all the wires behind your TV so everything stays neat and clean.

Read more
You can get an Apple TV for $59 for Cyber Monday if you’re quick
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

If you don't mind buying older tech, we've found one of the best Cyber Monday deals for streaming fans. Right now, you can buy the Apple TV HD 32GB for just $59 at Walmart. Usually priced at $99, you save $40 which makes this older streaming device super tempting. While it's not a great bet for anyone with a 4K TV, it's ideal for adding to other setups. Super cheap, we're not counting on this deal sticking around for long, so here's a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple TV HD 32GB
The Apple TV range often features among the best streaming devices thanks to being so versatile and easy to use. Apple TV is great tech for both anyone who knows what they're doing and more inexperienced members of your household. In the case of the Apple TV HD 32GB, you can use it to stream 1080p HD high-quality video via a multitude of streaming apps including your favorites, as well as by renting shows and movies through Apple's online service.

Read more