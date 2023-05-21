Netflix free trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?

Netflix is the godfather of streaming. It basically started the entire movie streaming concept and reinvented it when it launched its first original program, House of Cards. The streaming market is a bit more crowded now, but Netflix still has some unbeatable programming. Netflix prices have risen over the last few years, and there are some hints that it might keep rising. If you’re thinking about joining or rejoining the streaming giant, but aren’t quite sure, you’re probably looking for a free trial. We’ve collected all the information you need to know on how to save some money with a new Netflix account.

Is there a Netflix free trial?

Just as there’s no Disney Plus free trial, you’re out of luck if you’re hoping to find a Netflix free trial on offer right now. There was a 30-day free trial in the past but Netflix scuttled it a couple of years ago, and we don’t anticipate it coming back any time soon. Unlike some other streaming services (the excellent 30-day Hulu free trial comes to mind), Netflix doesn’t appear to feel obliged to run free-trial offers. That’s a tough break for the “try before you buy” crowd, but the sad truth is that, like Disney+, Netflix has a pretty captive audience and doesn’t really need to do much to entice people to sign up. The good news is that Netflix has flexible plans, allowing you to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time with no punitive fees. There are no contracts or commitments to worry about if you decide the service isn’t for you, or just want to take a break for awhile.

Can you get Netflix for free?

Netflix’s enduring popularity can be a good thing, as it means that you can sometimes score Netflix for free through third parties. Retailers and service providers may offer free Netflix subscriptions, even if only for a certain length of time, with select purchases (such as a new smart TV) or when you sign up for a new service such as a home internet package or an unlimited data plan. If you’re thinking about signing up for Netflix but you can wait, keep deals like this on your radar — you never know when one might pop up. Right now, for example, T-Mobile gives you Netflix for free if you .

Since prices may or may not go up, alternatively, you might consider some of the other services with offers, like the Showtime free trial, Amazon Prime Video free trial, the Sling TV free trial, or even the Hulu with Live TV free trial. They’re certainly not the same as Netflix, but they offer plenty of content to hold you over until you can secure a subscription!

Are there any Netflix deals?

As of now, there are no noteworthy Netflix deals available through the streaming platform itself, and just as with a Netflix free trial, we’re not anticipating any. You don’t get a discount for paying yearly, either; there’s one flat monthly fee (which varies depending on what tier you sign up for) and that’s it. That’s more sad news for deal hunters such as ourselves, but Netflix’s simple and transparent pricing plan is hard to complain about, and the month-to-month payment structure doesn’t lock you into a contract, so it’s easy to cancel or change your plan any time you want. Still hesitating over whether to sign up? Check out our recommendations for the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and the best Netflix originals to get a bird’s-eye view of what you get with your Netflix subscription.

Editors' Recommendations