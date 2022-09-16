There’s no better way to break in one of the best streaming devices than with a free trial at any of the best streaming services. One streaming service that’s full of what to watch right now is AMC Plus, the streaming services by the network that brought us Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul, among others. An AMC Plus free trial is a great way to binge-watch some of your favorite AMC content and to explore whether or not the popular streaming service is something you’d like to have access to more frequently with a paid subscription.

Is there an AMC Plus free trial?

An AMC Plus free trial does exist, and like a Disney Plus free trial, it’s good for seven days of access to the entire library of content. AMC Plus’ content includes favorites like The Walking Dead, Dark Winds, and Moonhaven. It also gives you access to thousands of hours of incredible movies, ready to watch whenever you are. An AMC Plus free trial also gets you seven days of access to the best content BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV have to offer, and full access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

The AMC Plus free trial is worth considering if you have an interest in streaming platforms such as Disney Plus and HBO Max.The content you’ll find on these platforms will be somewhat similar, in that they’re driven by original content and filled with hours upon hours of access to both old and new movies. AMC Plus is similar in that regard, and with AMC Plus you can watch numerous ways, including via the AMC Plus app on mobile, directly in your browser on laptops and PCs, and via various streaming devices on TV.

Can you get AMC Plus for free?

You can’t get an AMC Plus subscription for free, though there are numerous ways to sign up for the seven-day AMC Plus free trial. Many services allow you to sign up for an AMC Plus free trial through their own service, such as Amazon Prime Video, Sling, YouTube TV, the Roku Channel, and Apple TV. This is not only a reflection of the popularity of the content you’ll find on AMC Plus, but also a reflection of how easy it is to capitalize on the seven-day AMC Plus free trial should any aspect of it interest you. Whatever way you’ve chosen to access your favorite online content, testing out AMC Plus with a free trial shouldn’t be a complicated thing to track down.

Are there any AMC Plus deals?

AMC Plus doesn’t typically offer discounts on its monthly subscriptions, and chooses to provide the seven-day free trial as its most favorable discount. A monthly subscription to AMC Plus is typically $8.99 per month plus tax. The monthly offering is what you’ll find if you access AMC Plus through an external service such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, but if you subscribe directly through the AMC Plus website, annual subscriptions are available for $83.88 per year plus tax, which averages out to just $6.99 per month, and a decent savings of $24 per year.

