Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free

It’s no secret that Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely used graphical design software suite among professionals and amateurs alike. Even people who have never in their lives used Photoshop know the name, which has become synonymous with any kind of digital image editing. Photoshop is professional-grade paid software, though, and it’s not exactly cheap. That’s likely why you’re here looking for an Adobe Photoshop free trial (and perhaps other ways to save on this software if and when you decide to buy it). Whether you’re an amateur graphic designer or an aspiring professional, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Is there an Adobe Photoshop free trial?

There is actually more than one Adobe Photoshop free trial available, depending on which version you’re looking at. For the uninitiated, there are two main Photoshop packages. Adobe Creative Cloud is subscription-based, meaning you have to pay a monthly or annual fee for the license in order to use it. This is the most comprehensive Photoshop suite that gives you everything the software has to offer with more than 20 design apps as part of the package, including Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Premiere Pro, and typically costs $55 per month or $600 per year. There is a free trial available of Creative Cloud, although it only lasts for seven days. That’s not a lot of time to explore and spend hands-on time with the full set of Creative Cloud apps. You also have to enter your credit card information in order to sign up and download the software; it’s on you to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends or you’ll be charged.

Alternatively, there’s Photoshop Elements 2022. This is a standalone $100 package that you pay for once, then you own it for life. It’s a pared-down version of Photoshop and lacks the cloud functions of Creative Cloud, but for lighter graphical design work, Elements is just fine — with the added bonus that once you buy it, you own it, and you don’t have to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee. Another nice thing about Elements is that it offers you a 30-day Adobe Photoshop free trial rather than the short seven-day trial that you get with Creative Cloud. That gives you a full month to see if Photoshop Elements is enough for your needs or if you really do need the advanced Creative Cloud suite. That’s also why we recommend that you give the 30-day Photoshop Elements free trial a spin first, then decide if you need anything more than that.

Can you get Adobe Photoshop for free?

If you’re looking to get Photoshop for free, you might be out of luck. There are rarely many offers that let you get Adobe Photoshop Elements or Creative Cloud for free from online retailers. That said, you may be able to get it through your school or workplace depending on your situation. You’ll have to check for yourself if Photoshop is available to you for free through either of those routes. A pared-down version of Photoshop may be coming to the web for free, however. Right now, a test version is available only in Canada, but we expect it to have a wider rollout soon.

Are there any Adobe Photoshop deals?

The good news is that Photoshop deals pop up pretty regularly from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg that sell Adobe’s software. These stores frequently offer discounts on both Adobe Photoshop Elements as well as Creative Cloud subscriptions, and the Photoshop deals are typically shared across retailers (meaning that if you see it on sale at one outlet, you can likely find it for the same price at other stores that sell the software). Also, if you are a student or teacher with a valid .edu email address, you are eligible to buy the Student & Teacher Edition of Photoshop Elements, which can save you some money as well.

