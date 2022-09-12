Squarespace Free Trial: Build and host your website for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Long gone are the days where knowing how to make a website felt complicated and overwhelming. Services like Squarespace have simplified the process massively so that anyone can figure it out. A tempting proposition, you’re almost certainly keen to know if there’s a Squarespace free trial. That’s why we’re here to help. Read on while we guide you through all you need to know about a Squarespace free trial and any deals along the way, too.

Is there a Squarespace free trial?

Yup, there’s a Squarespace free trial. You don’t even need a credit card to start out with one of the best website builders — Squarespace — so there’s absolutely no risk. All you need to do is pick out a template that works for your needs and go from there.

Once you’ve created your account, you’re given 14 days to try out Squarespace with the full wealth of features you would get if you paid as a full member. It’s hard to think of a free trial that does things better than the Squarespace free trial does, and we really appreciate that you don’t need to enter your credit card details to check it out.

In many cases, users have found they’ve been offered an extra 7 days once the original trial has ended so it’s worth holding out if you want to get the most from your free trial.

Can you get Squarespace for free?

The downside to Squarespace having a fairly generous free trial is that you can’t get it for free. There’s no free plan available but you’re going to love how easy it is to make a website with Squarespace.

As one of the best website builders for small businesses, Squarespace is worth the money once you’ve tried out the free trial and realized it’s for you.

There are at least some deals to help you save money but don’t count on ever getting to use Squarespace for free further than the length of the free trial.

Are there any Squarespace deals?

There are plenty of reasons why you may wish to use Squarespace and if you’re aiming to make one of the best photography portfolio websites, for instance, money may be pretty tight.

Squarespace offers four different pricing plans. There’s the Personal plan which costs $23 per month, Business which is $33 per month, Basic Commerce which is $36 per month, or Advanced Commerce for $65 per month.

Savings are best accrued by committing to an annual plan and why wouldn’t you? If you’re setting up a website, you’ll almost certainly want it online for a long time to come rather than just for a month.

By committing to an annual plan, Personal drops to the equivalent of $16 per month, Business drops to $23 per month, Basic Commerce is $27 per month and Advanced Commerce is $49 per month. The average saving varies between 25% and 30% depending on the plan you need.

There are also some 10% off vouchers around online if you want to make a quick saving when signing up for Squarespace but don’t rely on these. Stick with the typical plans offered by Squarespace and it brings the cost down, especially in conjunction with the initial Squarespace free trial.

