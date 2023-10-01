 Skip to main content
Best Squarespace deals: Save on domains, web builder, and more

Squarespace is a good tool for getting your name, product, or service onto the web. In fact, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to build a website with Squarespace. But it’s also easy to save on Squarespace’s offerings, as there are some Squarespace deals taking place right now. Squarespace’s services include domain registration, hosting, website building, online stores, email campaigns, and even Squarespace Courses, among a range of other things. Several of these will land you some savings right now with things like coupon codes and student plans. We’ve rounded up the best ways to save on a Squarespace subscription below, as well as some details on why it may be the right website builder for you.

Today’s best Squarespace deals

  • Squarespace Personal Plan —
  • Squarespace Business Plan —
  • Squarespace Commerce Plan Basic —
  • Squarespace Commerce Plan Advanced —
  • Squarespace Student Plan —

Should you use Squarespace?

Yes, go for it. While there are a lot of website builders out there to choose from, Squarespace has quickly risen to the top of many people’s favorites list. It makes our list of the best website builders, as it’s packed with features and for the most part easy to use. Features included across all of its plans are one free custom domain, mobile optimized websites, and beautiful templates to get your site build going.

Squarespace is an easy platform to say yes to if you’re a website beginner, but it’s also rolled out some impressive high-end features over the last few years. A Business Plan will allow you to build your very own fully integrated e-commerce shop, and if you bump up to either of the Commerce Plans you’ll get access to things like merchandising, advanced shipping, and the ability to offer customers advanced discounts for your online store. Several features can be added to a subscription as well, and these include email campaigns, paid members areas, and courses.

Squarespace makes a lot of sense for a lot of people. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a hobbyist, a teacher or a content creator, there’s bound to be something Squarespace has amongst its ranks that will make your life easier. It’s a great option for building beautiful websites with little backend know-how, and with the deals mentioned above you can save a few bucks on the process.

