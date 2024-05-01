 Skip to main content
Best deal ever? Get 80% off PureVPN and an Uber Eats voucher

Everyone should sign up to a virtual private network, so if you’re looking for VPN deals, here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — two years plus three extra months of PureVPN’s Max Plan at 80% off for just $4 per month, for a total of $108 for 27 months. That’s $16 in savings per month for dependable online protection, and to top it off, you’ll be getting an Uber Eats voucher worth up to $30. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to sign up for the subscription immediately.

Why you should sign up for PureVPN Max Plan

A VPN is a necessity in this digital age because it will protect your data from being accessed by cybercriminals. It will also help you get around any geoblocking restrictions as you can have your device appear as if it’s located in another part of the world. PureVPN is one of the best VPNs for these purposes, as it uses a global network of more than 6,500 servers that are located across dozens of countries.

With a PureVPN Max Plan, your daily browsing will be safe from unwanted access, while maintaining fast download speeds. You’ll be able to use the VPN on up to 10 devices, including those powered by Windows, Android, and Apple’s operating systems, all of which will enjoy PureEncrypt’s end-to-end encryption so your files and passwords will be kept safe. The subscription’s PureKeep feature will store unlimited passwords for all of your accounts, and the PurePrivacy feature will help you control your digital well-being by protecting your social media accounts, reclaiming your data and blokcing nay online tracking activity.

If you need a VPN for you and your family’s online protection, you’ll want to take advantage of PureVPN’s offer for its Max Plan. An 80% discount slashes its price to just $4 per month for two years plus an extra three months, for $16 in savings from its regular price of $20. You’ll also receive Uber Eats voucher, worth up to $30, which you can use for food when watching your favorite streaming shows. You’re going to have to act fast though because there’s no telling when the offer expires, so sign up for PureVPN’s Max Plan as soon as possible if you want to get it for this cheap.

