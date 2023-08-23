 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Squarespace Courses: Empowering the next-generation of creative entrepreneurs

Briley Kenney
By
Squarespace Courses will allow entrepreneurs to create online learning solutions
Image used with permission by copyright holder

This content was produced in partnership with Squarespace.

It’s been clear from the very start that Squarespace was building and planning something truly special. If you don’t already know, you can build professional-quality and beautiful websites through the platform with a remarkably easy tool set. You don’t need any knowledge of web design or programming to get started, and you can have a site up in minutes. But thanks to how convenient it all is, it’s become something of a go-to platform for digital and online creation. Now, Squarespace is elevating its all-in-one platform even more, offering something new to the next generation of entrepreneurs and creatives, who want to build their brands and monetize their audience. It’s called Squarespace Courses, and like its website builder, the tool will allow customers to design and sell beautiful, multimedia courses to their customers.

Course designers will be able to create expansive programs across sequential lessons, using videos, and chapters, all while also offering progress tracking. As is customary for online courses, entrepreneurs can then create an overview of each course, set the prices for admission, and then allow potential students to preview content before making a purchase. Launching August 21st, 2023 this feature is simply not available through other easy-website-building platforms — it’s exclusive to Squarespace.

Why would you want to use Squarespace Courses?

Squarespace Courses, custom made lessons that can be monetized.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Any resourceful entrepreneur knows the next step in your evolution of business is to begin selling your knowledge either through books, podcasts, or online courses. That’s precisely what Squarespace Courses is designed to do. You can monetize your expertise by delivering rich, multimedia classes built out using video, written content, and much more. Most importantly, Squarespace’s new solution will give you all the tools you need to design and create. Courses will also help you promote, market, and sell that content to your customers and other potential audiences.

Related

Thanks to built-in ecommerce functionality, brought in from Squarespace’s web-design solutions, you can charge for those courses you create, opting for either one-time fees or recurring subscriptions. Professional course creation services, marketing tools, and best-in-class and convenient multimedia solutions mean you can create the best courses imaginable and get them to your audiences easier than ever before.

Better yet, if you decide to use the premium design and branding options that Squarespace offers, your course content will automatically match the look and feel of your website and other web design properties. Of course, you can leverage beautiful course templates, so you’re not starting from scratch, with intuitive course navigation options for your audiences.

If you decide you don’t want to do it all yourself, Squarespace offers professional course creators (DIFMs) to help design and build profitable properties. These are experts in their field that know what it takes to captivate and educate audiences. Plus, Squarespace’s top-notch customer service options will provide you with in-product guidance, detailed help articles, and tips on best practices, and its customer support arm is always there to answer questions or when you need extra help.

Seize the moment: Become the face of your niche

Squarespace Courses template to kickstart your business.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you’ve ever toyed with the idea of offering your own professional courses and monetizing your knowledge and experience, then now’s the perfect time to dive in and get started. With Squarespace Courses you can create rich, multimedia and educational content through videos, written media, and much more. It’s a fast and reliable way to deliver beautifully-designed online courses to your existing customers and audience without all of the traditional hassles. You get support with the tools, support creating the content, support matching the designs to your website and web properties, and even support from the Squarespace customer service team — if you ever end up stuck in a rut.

Flexible merchandising options allow you to package and sell the courses any way you want. You can sell each individually, for a one-time fee, offer a subscription, or even bundle it with other paywalled content, like existing video libraries or members-only content. There are no transaction fees, either.

Squarespace has now delivered an all-in-one platform that you can use to create a website and create content, accept payments, monitor audience analytics, market the entire brand or business, and much more. What are you waiting for? The sooner you get started the sooner you can grow your business — the dream business you’ve always wanted.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
It’s time to get creative: Get up to 20% off Autodesk software with this deal
Tech Center at Birmingham, Hermle using autodesk software to design.

This content was produced in partnership with Autodesk.
AutoCAD has long been a staple of design and drafting tool sets, from architects and engineers to construction pros. It allows you to both design and annotate your creations, using 2D geometry and 3D models complete with textures, solids, surfaces, and mesh objects. Why does that matter? It massively helps design new physical objects and spaces in a digital form. But AutoCAD goes way beyond that, as do most of Autodesk's software tools. It can be expensive to sign up for access, especially if you have a small to medium-sized team. With the current Autodesk software deal, you not only have the opportunity to try out the tools for free, but also you can get a significant discount, and lock in your price for three years. Between April 17 and 20, you can get 20% off AutoCAD LT and Revit LT Suit, and 15% off AutoCAD. That discount drops AutoCAD's price down to $1,564 -- if paid annually -- saving you nearly $400 ($391). That's an excellent deal but it won't be available for very long so act soon.

This Autodesk software deal nets you access to the company's latest products, namely AutoCAD which is an incredibly useful design and creativity tool. The most important takeaway is that it helps you complete your professional projects faster by unlocking access to automations and customizations. For example, you can fully customize your workspace with add-on apps and APIs that essentially transform the way you create, manipulate, and work with objects in the toolset. You can make things faster, especially the more you use the tool for your designs.

Read more
Find exceptional talent: the best hiring platforms for small businesses
For hire sign used by small businesses on hiring platforms to find top-tier talent.

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter.
Without the right talent or the right people rather, no business could thrive, big or small. But finding top talent is extremely crucial for small businesses, especially when it comes to remaining competitive in today's market. Smaller operations generally have limited resources, so it's necessary to improve productivity and efficiency wherever possible, which is precisely where securing good talent comes into the picture. But how do you find those people? The answer is via hiring platforms a la ZipRecruiter. They not only bring in the talent but also help you better understand the people, their work histories, and their overall expertise. Moreover, they help streamline the hiring process making it easier to find relevant candidates.

In light of that, here are the seven best hiring platforms for small businesses that can help you secure a competitive edge with top-tier talent:

Read more
Need Help? These Are the Best places to hire people online
ZipRecruiter Job Board Lifestyle Post

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter.
Hiring the right people is a crucial part of developing your business. The best person for the job will be one that shares your vision, is highly responsible, appropriately skilled, and is an efficient worker. You know what you want from your next employee but what do you do when it comes to finding that person? With many different sources out there for finding the best way to hire employees, we've picked out the best places to hire people online including ways to find employees online fast or for a long-term commitment. There are dozens of sites available but it's important to pick the best outlet for the task, so you can spend less time on your recruitment drive and more time interviewing the best candidates for the job. Take a look below at the best places to hire people online.
ZipRecruiter

One of the most reliable names in the job posting world, ZipRecruiter is a great way of finding staff and quickly. It aims to make the hiring process as smooth as possible. It works by connecting to more than 100 job boards so the moment you create a job listing for your firm, ZipRecruiter posts it across the huge network so you're casting the net as wide as possible without having to manually create job listings at numerous sources.

Read more