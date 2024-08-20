 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4050 has a $500 discount

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell and Alienware have some of the best gaming laptop deals today. Right now you can buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop for $1,200, which means you’re saving $500 off the regular price of $1,700 and snagging yourself a great looking laptop for the price. Sure to appeal to anyone who wants a good gaming laptop without spending a fortune, we’ve got all the insight you need before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

As one of the best gaming laptop brands around, Alienware is great for style and power. A premium brand, it’s even more appealing when you’re dealing with a laptop on sale. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. As one of the core elements of a gaming laptop, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.

That’s a pretty good set of specs for the price. There’s also a great display with a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 300 nits of brightness. The screen also has DCI-P3 100% color gamut so it’s going to look great, and there’s built-in support for Dolby Vision too.

This may not be one of the best gaming laptops overall, but at this price the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is a good all-rounder. It has great attention to detail, like its RGB backlit keyboard, set of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI 2.1 port.

The laptop is also considered to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. That’s all while still keeping cool thanks to its advanced thermal design.

A great laptop for gamers on a budget, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,700, but right now you can buy it for $1,200 at Dell. Check it out now by clicking the button below before the deal ends soon.

