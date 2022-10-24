Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you’re not a member, you’re almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer’s premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in signing up, but if you don’t want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

There is indeed an Amazon Prime free trial. It’s available to new subscribers and anybody else who has not had Amazon Prime (either a paid or trial membership) in the last 12 months. It’s a pretty good one, too, letting you enjoy all the features of Prime for a full 30 days. Amazon Prime comes with a lot of benefits, so anything less than 30 days likely wouldn’t be long enough to really explore what your membership has to offer. These include an Amazon Prime Video free trial, a 30-day Amazon Music free trial, free games and in-game content with Prime Gaming, free e-books with Prime Reading, and more.

You will have to enter your payment information to activate your Amazon Prime free trial, but chances are good that you already have an Amazon account so that info is likely already on file — all you have to do is head over to the Amazon Prime page and , if it’s available to you.

Can you get Amazon Prime for free?

Generally, there’s no easy way to get Amazon Prime for free — at least not permanently. However, students enrolled in an eligible higher education institution (i.e. most U.S. universities) can take advantage of an extended six-month Amazon Prime free trial, enjoying all the benefits of a Prime membership for half a year without paying a cent. Sometimes, internet and cellular service providers bundle premium memberships with select data plans. Right now, for instance, you can get Amazon Prime with T-Mobile’s $60/month prepaid Metro Unlimited plan. If you’re not a student and aren’t looking to switch phone carriers, though, then the Amazon Prime free trial is the best way to enjoy Prime for free, if only for 30 days.

Are there any Amazon Prime deals?

You may be able to get an Amazon Prime membership at a discount depending on your circumstances. Along with the extended six-month Amazon Prime free trial, currently enrolled college students can get Amazon Prime for just $7.50 per month after that trial period is up — that’s a 50% savings off the usual membership price and the perfect way to watch the best shows on Amazon Prime after a long day of classes and studying.

For the rest of us, the surest way to save on Amazon Prime is by opting for the annual membership. If paid month-to-month, Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly, or $180 for the year. However, the annual subscription costs $139 if you pay upfront, saving you $41. That’s a better value with an average monthly cost of less than $12. Considering all you get with Amazon Prime, we think that’s a pretty solid value. Note, too, that even if you sign up for the annual subscription, you still get your first 30 days free thanks to that Amazon Prime free trial kicking in automatically (assuming you’re eligible for it) — you won’t actually pay until after your trial expires.

