Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free

While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.

Is there an Amazon Music free trial?

Yes, there is an Amazon Music free trial, and quite a generous one at that: New subscribers who sign up can enjoy 30 days of Amazon Music totally free, which is one of the better trial offers we’ve seen. Better still, this trial period applies to the full Amazon Music Unlimited experience, letting you enjoy more than 90 million songs ad-free. You do need to enter your payment information, but you probably already have an Amazon account, so your info is likely on file. All you have to do is sign in, start your trial, and you’re ready to listen.

However, you might be able to enjoy an even longer 90-day trial if you meet certain criteria. New subscribers who buy an eligible item on Amazon.com, sign up for certain subscriptions (such as Prime or Kindle Unlimited), or register an eligible device with the Alexa mobile app should receive this 90-day Amazon Music free trial offer via email. Amazon tends to be pretty generous with its trials and this has no doubt had some effect on the retailer’s ability to build a very large and loyal customer base. If you’re interested in other services, you should check out the Amazon Prime Video free trial as well.

Can you get Amazon Music for free?

In a sense, yes. The standard Amazon Music subscription is one of the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership. In fact, you get a lot of benefits with Amazon Prime, and most who sign up for the retailer’s premium membership probably don’t do it to get Amazon Music. If you’re in this camp, then you’re essentially getting Amazon Music as a free bonus. Note, however, that Amazon Music Unlimited costs an additional $8 per month for Prime members. The standard Amazon Music service only gets you 2 million songs compared to the 90 million you get with Amazon Music Unlimited, although Amazon Music is still ad-free.

Amazon also offers a basic free Amazon Music subscription, but it’s even more limited than the one you get with your Prime membership. This gives you access to thousands of free stations and playlists, much like you would on the radio. You do not need to enter any payment information to listen to the free Amazon Music service.

Are there any Amazon Music deals?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’re already getting Amazon Music for free, as well as a $2 discount on the monthly subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited if you wish (which is $8 per month for Prime members or $10 monthly for those without Prime). Aside from that, you’re not likely to see too many standalone deals on Amazon Music, but you might be able to score a discount on an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon sometimes offers discounts during its own sales, such as Prime Day, and if you’re a student, you can sign up for Prime for a 50% discount ($7.50 per month instead of the usual $15). Since Amazon Music is included with Prime, keep your eyes open for any discounts on a Prime membership if you also want to save on Amazon Music.

