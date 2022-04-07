  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Music Unlimited might cost you more next month

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the less costly deals around when it comes to the best music streaming services, however, the company announced that it will be raising its prices for select subscription plans. Subscribers with single-device or discounted individual plans for Prime members will notice a $1 increase in their monthly payments starting after May 5, 2022, according to the “Help and Customer Service” section of Amazon’s website.

Discounted individual plan subscribers paying for the service yearly will also see a price jump, as Amazon will be raising the price from $79 per year to $89. While the cost is being raised, it’s still a better deal than paying month to month, even with the increased price in mind, so those looking to save on the service might consider paying more upfront to save in the long run.

It’s important to note that Amazon isn’t increasing the cost of Amazon Music Unlimited for all subscribers. The company’s family plan pricing is staying as-is, along with the undiscounted individual plan available for non-Amazon Prime members. The price change will also not affect anyone subscribed to Amazon’s other music streaming platform, Prime Music, as the service comes complimentary with Amazon Prime memberships.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

Although the news is potentially surprising, Amazon has set a precedent that it’s not afraid to raise the subscription costs of its services. Just last month, Amazon Prime membership costs were raised by 16%, so the spike in Amazon Music Unlimited’s price seems to simply be adjusting alongside the company’s other services.

Amazon Music Unlimited still costs less per month and per year than many of Spotify and Apple Music’s offerings. However, the price increase puts it just below both of its competitors. Many music fans have accepted some downsides to Amazon Music Unlimited because of its reduced price when compared to its competition, but now that they’re all so close in cost, there’s a likelihood that some users will be jumping ship to pay slightly more for better services.

Those with Amazon Music Unlimited plans can check to see how much they’re paying with the adjusted prices on the Amazon Music Settings page right here.

