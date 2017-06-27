Not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Here is everything you need to know

Access to free shipping and lightning deals

For frequent Amazon shoppers, the immediate benefit may be the money you save on shipping. Prime members get free two-day shipping on many of the products Amazon sells, as long as you live in the continental United States. Some users also get access to free one-day shipping in certain eligible zip codes, and some may even receive same-day shipping. Prime members also get free two-hour delivery with Prime Now, which delivers daily essentials and groceries and free release-date delivery on eligible pre-order items (more on this below).

Alternatively, if you do not need an item right away, you can score some rewards by not going with the fastest shipping option. With Free No-Rush Shipping, you either earn rewards on future purchases or receive discounts immediately, simply for agreeing to receive your order within six business days.

Shipping is not the only way Prime can save its users money, either. Prime members can also get early access to Amazon’s “lightning deals,” wherein the company offers massive discounts on specific items for a limited time. More specifically, Prime members get 30-minute early access to these select lightning deals.