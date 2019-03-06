Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Amazon’s Good Omens trailer welcomes you to the end of the world

Rick Marshall
By

Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel Good Omens premieres in May, but a new trailer for the six-part series offers a preview of the end of the world as we know it — and it looks better than fine.

The limited series is a co-production of Amazon and BBC Studios and stars Masters of Sex actor Michael Sheen and former Doctor Who star David Tennant. Sheen and Tennant play the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively, who team up in order to prevent Armageddon from ruining the lives they’ve grown accustomed to on Earth.

Good Omens is penned by Gaiman and directed by Douglas Mackinnon (SherlockDoctor Who), with the former serving as showrunner. Along with Sheen and Tennant, the cast of the series is comprised of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, Josie Lawrence as the witch Agnes Nutter, and Adria Arjona as Nutter’s modern-day descendant. Additional supporting cast members include Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, and Nick Offerman.

Although they aren’t expected to appear in the series in character, Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch play the voices of God and Satan, respectively.

A multiple award winner when it was published in 1990, Gaiman and Pratchett’s original novel was titled Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The book went on to be included in various lists of the best fantasy novels ever published and was subsequently adapted for both radio and as a stage play. The six-part radio adaptation of the story was broadcast in December 2014, with Mark Heap and Peter Serafinowicz playing the lead roles.

A big-screen adaptation of Good Omens was rumored for years but stalled out over time in the development phase.

Gaiman first announced he was penning the series in 2016, a year after the death of Pratchett. Reluctant to take on the series without his co-author on the novel, Gaiman was convinced to do so in a letter Pratchett wrote him before his death, urging him to work on the project without him.

Good Omens will launch May 31 with all six episodes available on Amazon Prime Video.

Don't Miss

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series: Everything we know so far
weekend box office results how to train your dragon 3
Business

How to Train Your Dragon holds off Madea’s Family Funeral to win again

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World won the weekend box office with its franchise-concluding adventure for the second week in a row, narrowly beating the debut of Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream kirlian frequency
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Workin’ Moms, The Kirlian Frequency, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Kirlian Frequency, Leave No Trace, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Sandlot
Movies & TV

You’re killing me, Smalls! The Sandlot is getting a TV series with original cast

David Mikey Evans' beloved 1993 film The Sandlot, about a group of baseball-loving kids in 1962, is headed to television for a new series that follows the original cast of characters as adults.
Posted By Rick Marshall
luke perry dead at 52
Movies & TV

90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry dies days after suffering stroke

Luke Perry, the actor best-known for portraying Dylan McKay on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 during the 1990s, has died at age 52 following a massive stroke suffered several days earlier.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio m65 e0 m series review prod
Home Theater

March Madness is nearly here, so grab a deal on a new TV before the games begin

If you're looking for a new TV before all of the NCAA action begins, or maybe you've just been waiting to see what spring brings, now's the time to buy. We've rounded up some killer deals on new TVs with 4K, HDR, OLED, and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Zachary Levi as Shazam
Movies & TV

Shazam! is full of slapstick superheroics in its second trailer

A magic word transforms 14-year-old Billy Batson into a superpowered adult, but that doesn't make the whole hero thing come easy, as DC Entertainment's latest Shazam! trailer demonstrates.
Posted By Chris Gates
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones season 8's final battle is one of the biggest ever filmed

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones prequel series hbo 2 khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

War looms large in first, full Game of Thrones season 8 trailer

HBO released the first, full-length Game of Thrones season 8 trailer, offering a glimpse of the war that will decide the fates of Westeros and the undead legions of The Night King.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Seth Rogen will enter The Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From Black Mirror to Russian Doll, these are the best Netflix Originals

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best action movies on netflix the raid
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies currently on Netflix

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
Lord of the Rings
Movies & TV

Amazon might have confirmed the setting for its Lord of the Rings series

Amazon Studios is betting big on its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which has a multiseason commitment and a budget of more than $1 billion. The series' first season will arrive by 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
best black mirror episodes bandersnatch
Movies & TV

10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are disturbing, mesmerizing, thought-provoking

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one stand-alone movie, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made…
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall