The most anticipated new TV series for 2018 and beyond

Fall is in the air. Just as the leaves are changing, your favorite series are returning to TV, with lots of brand-new shows debuting as well.

There are plenty of exciting new shows to add to your DVR list as we approach the end of 2018, plus more to keep an eye out for in the new year and beyond.

Here are the new series we’re most looking forward to in the near future and down the road.

Premiering in 2018

The Haunting of Hill House — Netflix (October 12)

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the 10-episode first season will debut just in time for Halloween, and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, and Timothy Hutton. The book, which has already been made into two feature films, follows a supernatural investigator who invites guests who have had past experiences with the paranormal to stay in an 80-year-olf mansion with him and the home’s young heir. The house is, of course, believed to be haunted. Not surprisingly, strange things start happening. In this upcoming TV version, a family living in the home is forced to flee in the middle of the night following a harrowing event.

The Romanoffs – Amazon (October 12)

Created, written, produced, and directed by Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, this anthology series follows several families around the world who all believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The star-studded cast includes Hollywood heavyweights like Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, Paul Reiser, Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, and Kathryn Hahn.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO (October 16)

This series follows a famous televangelist family that plays fast and loose with interpretations of the word of the Lord and the definition of charity, often engaging in devious and greedy behavior. Created by Danny McBride, it stars John Goodman as patriarch Eli Gemstone (doing double duty alongside his role in The Conners, which ironically premieres the same day) and McBride as his eldest son and heir, who’s looking to shake things up and modernize the ministry game.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix (October 26)

A companion series to Riverdale, this darker take on the Archie Comics’ character Sabrina the Teenage Witch follows Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), who passes as a regular high schooler, with no one aware that she’s actually half-witch. The premiere episode of the series, which features teenage drama mixed in with some satanic rituals, debuted at New York Comic Con.

Homecoming – Amazon (November 2)

This psychological thriller marks Julia Roberts’ shift to television and was developed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), who will also direct and executive produce the show. Roberts stars as Heidi, who works at a secret government facility that purports to help military veterans assimilate back into civilian life. Despite her good intentions, she struggles with what’s really going on there. Dermot Mulroney also appears in a recurring role as her boyfriend, and Bobby Cannavale portrays her supervisor.

Nightflyers – December 2 (Syfy)

The next project from the mind of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, this sci-fi horror series features a group of scientists who join forces with a telepath to explore space in search of alien life forms. As with the 1987 film of the same name, it is inspired by Martin’s 1980 novella. Will it fill the Game of Thrones void once that series ends? We’ll have to wait and see.

Coming Soon

The Passage – Fox (2019)

This drama co-written by Ridley Scott is based on the first book in novelist Justin Cronin’s award-winning trilogy, and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as a special agent tasked with bringing a young girl to a secret government facility. The experiments being conducted at the facility could change the lives of everyone in the world — but will it make them better or worse?

The Mandalorian – Disney Play (2019)

Written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, this live-action Star Wars series is set after the fall of the Empire in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and before the First Order emerged (as seen in Episode VII – The Force Awakens). It follows the story of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. While you won’t see many of the characters you’ve come to know and love, the series will introduce a colorful cast of new players to the sci-fi saga’s lore. On October 4, the first promotional image from the series was released.

The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access (2019)

This reboot will mark the third revival of the classic anthology series that crossed genres, from fantasy to sci-fi, suspense, and psychological thrillers. Jordan Peele is at the helm, and having already proven his talent in the psychological horror genre with his Oscar-winning film Get Out, there’s high hopes that he can do this beloved series justice. Production on the 10-episode first season has already begun.

On the Horizon

City on a Hill – Showtime (2019)

The pilot for this cops and robbers drama, executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Todd, was picked up in May 2018. The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and is set in 1990s Boston, where violent crime, racism, and corruption are a part of everyday life. Hodge plays an assistant district attorney and Bacon is a corrupt FBI agent. Together, they handle a robbery case that disrupts the entire criminal justice system in the city.

L.A.’s Finest – Spectrum (2019)

It was only a matter of time before the popular Bad Boys movies transitioned to the small screen. This drama is based on the films, but gives the property a female twist with stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. After Sydney “Syd” Burnett (Union) takes down a drug cartel in Miami, she leaves for a less complicated position as an LAPD detective. She’s paired with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom. Surprise! They don’t exactly get along. Fortunately, they both have the same goal: To take down dangerous criminals.

Good Omens – Amazon (2019)

Adapted from the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the series casts former Doctor Who star David Tennant as a demon named Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. Set in present day, the series follows Aziraphale as he fights to prevent the coming of the antichrist and a battle between heaven and hell that could end it all. Also appearing in the series will be Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, and Nick Offerman. Amazon released the first official trailer earlier this month, which has already received almost a million views.

Lord of the Rings – Amazon (2021)

Following the hugely successful movies based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, this television franchise will soon make its way to the small screen. After signing a reported $250 million contract for the rights to the fantasy saga, Amazon Studios has ambitious plans for the series, which is already set to become one of the most expensive shows ever made. The series will be in production for about two years, beginning in 2019, which means it likely won’t premiere until 2021.

Loki and Scarlet Witch series – Disney Play (TBD)

The launch date or even official titles of these two solo series based on the Marvel Studios characters are still up in the air, but rumors suggest they won’t be the only live-action series focusing on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shows featuring Loki and Scarlet Witch will reportedly star the same actors who played the characters in the films (Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively). They are expected to be the first two characters to get their own shows.