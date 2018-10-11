Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The most anticipated new TV series for 2018 and beyond

Christine Persaud
By

Fall is in the air. Just as the leaves are changing, your favorite series are returning to TV, with lots of brand-new shows debuting as well.

There are plenty of exciting new shows to add to your DVR list as we approach the end of 2018, plus more to keep an eye out for in the new year and beyond.

Here are the new series we’re most looking forward to in the near future and down the road.

Premiering in 2018

The Haunting of Hill House — Netflix (October 12)

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the 10-episode first season will debut just in time for Halloween, and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, and Timothy Hutton. The book, which has already been made into two feature films, follows a supernatural investigator who invites guests who have had past experiences with the paranormal to stay in an 80-year-olf mansion with him and the home’s young heir. The house is, of course, believed to be haunted. Not surprisingly, strange things start happening. In this upcoming TV version, a family living in the home is forced to flee in the middle of the night following a harrowing event.

The Romanoffs – Amazon (October 12)

Created, written, produced, and directed by Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, this anthology series follows several families around the world who all believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The star-studded cast includes Hollywood heavyweights like Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, Paul Reiser, Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, and Kathryn Hahn.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO (October 16)

HBO

This series follows a famous televangelist family that plays fast and loose with interpretations of the word of the Lord and the definition of charity, often engaging in devious and greedy behavior. Created by Danny McBride, it stars John Goodman as patriarch Eli Gemstone (doing double duty alongside his role in The Conners, which ironically premieres the same day) and McBride as his eldest son and heir, who’s looking to shake things up and modernize the ministry game.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix (October 26)

A companion series to Riverdale, this darker take on the Archie Comics’ character Sabrina the Teenage Witch follows Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), who passes as a regular high schooler, with no one aware that she’s actually half-witch. The premiere episode of the series, which features teenage drama mixed in with some satanic rituals, debuted at New York Comic Con. 

Homecoming – Amazon (November 2)

This psychological thriller marks Julia Roberts’ shift to television and was developed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), who will also direct and executive produce the show. Roberts stars as Heidi, who works at a secret government facility that purports to help military veterans assimilate back into civilian life. Despite her good intentions, she struggles with what’s really going on there. Dermot Mulroney also appears in a recurring role as her boyfriend, and Bobby Cannavale portrays her supervisor.

Nightflyers – December 2 (Syfy)

The next project from the mind of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, this sci-fi horror series features a group of scientists who join forces with a telepath to explore space in search of alien life forms. As with the 1987 film of the same name, it is inspired by Martin’s 1980 novella. Will it fill the Game of Thrones void once that series ends? We’ll have to wait and see.

Coming Soon

The Passage – Fox (2019)

This drama co-written by Ridley Scott is based on the first book in novelist Justin Cronin’s award-winning trilogy, and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as a special agent tasked with bringing a young girl to a secret government facility. The experiments being conducted at the facility could change the lives of everyone in the world — but will it make them better or worse?

The Mandalorian – Disney Play (2019)

jon favreau star wars series the mandalorian 3 2 crop

Written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, this live-action Star Wars series is set after the fall of the Empire in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and before the First Order emerged (as seen in Episode VII – The Force Awakens). It follows the story of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. While you won’t see many of the characters you’ve come to know and love, the series will introduce a colorful cast of new players to the sci-fi saga’s lore. On October 4, the first promotional image from the series was released.

The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access (2019)

This reboot will mark the third revival of the classic anthology series that crossed genres, from fantasy to sci-fi, suspense, and psychological thrillers. Jordan Peele is at the helm, and having already proven his talent in the psychological horror genre with his Oscar-winning film Get Out, there’s high hopes that he can do this beloved series justice. Production on the 10-episode first season has already begun.

On the Horizon

City on a Hill – Showtime (2019)

most anticipated new tv series city on a hill
Showtime

The pilot for this cops and robbers drama, executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Todd, was picked up in May 2018. The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and is set in 1990s Boston, where violent crime, racism, and corruption are a part of everyday life. Hodge plays an assistant district attorney and Bacon is a corrupt FBI agent. Together, they handle a robbery case that disrupts the entire criminal justice system in the city.

L.A.’s Finest – Spectrum (2019)

most anticipated new tv series badboys l a s finest
Bad Boys

It was only a matter of time before the popular Bad Boys movies transitioned to the small screen. This drama is based on the films, but gives the property a female twist with stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. After Sydney “Syd” Burnett (Union) takes down a drug cartel in Miami, she leaves for a less complicated position as an LAPD detective. She’s paired with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom. Surprise! They don’t exactly get along. Fortunately, they both have the same goal: To take down dangerous criminals.

Good Omens – Amazon (2019)

Adapted from the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the series casts former Doctor Who star David Tennant as a demon named Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. Set in present day, the series follows Aziraphale as he fights to prevent the coming of the antichrist and a battle between heaven and hell that could end it all. Also appearing in the series will be Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, and Nick Offerman. Amazon released the first official trailer earlier this month, which has already received almost a million views.

Lord of the Rings – Amazon (2021)

Lord of the Rings

Following the hugely successful movies based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, this television franchise will soon make its way to the small screen. After signing a reported $250 million contract for the rights to the fantasy saga, Amazon Studios has ambitious plans for the series, which is already set to become one of the most expensive shows ever made. The series will be in production for about two years, beginning in 2019, which means it likely won’t premiere until 2021.

Loki and Scarlet Witch series – Disney Play (TBD)

first look scarlet witch quicksilver avengers age ultron

The launch date or even official titles of these two solo series based on the Marvel Studios characters are still up in the air, but rumors suggest they won’t be the only live-action series focusing on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shows featuring Loki and Scarlet Witch will reportedly star the same actors who played the characters in the films (Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively). They are expected to be the first two characters to get their own shows.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?
James Gunn 'Guardians' spinoff
Movies & TV

Fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is in talks to write the ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer and director James Gunn is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to write -- and possibly direct -- the next Suicide Squad movie for the studio's DC Comics cinematic universe.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Daredevil
Movies & TV

Latest 'Daredevil' season 3 preview drops big hints about new villain's identity

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

‘House of Cards’ season 6 trailer has Claire defending her destiny

Season 6 of the award-winning political drama House of Cards premieres in November, and Netflix has released a new trailer previewing the challenges in store for U.S. President Claire Underwood.
Posted By Rick Marshall
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
pet sematary trailer news
Movies & TV

New ‘Pet Sematary’ trailer resurrects Stephen King’s terrifying story

Stephen King's terrifying 1983 novel Pet Sematary heads back to the big screen in 2019, and now we have the first trailer for the film, which follows a young family that discovers a burial ground with the power of resurrection.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films online.
Posted By Kris Wouk
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Movies & TV

15 epic sci-fi novels you should read before they become blockbuster films

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired them. We compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Brie Barbee
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
black widow movie news cast updates scarlett johansson avengers
Movies & TV

Scarlett Johansson lands humongous paycheck for ‘Black Widow’ solo movie

Black Widow fans will finally get what they've been asking for: A stand-alone superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson is in the works now that the actress has signed a massive deal for the project.
Posted By Rick Marshall