God of War TV show officially ordered to series by Amazon

Tomas Franzese
By

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will move forward with developing a live-action television series based on the God of War series of games.

Variety reports that Amazon has ordered this previously-rumored show to series and that it will focus on adapting the narrative of the 2018 game, where Kratos explores the Norse realms with his son Atreus while on a quest to spread his wife’s ashes from the highest peak in Jotunheim. This God of War show will also add to a strong lineup of notable fantasy IP on Amazon Prime, as the service also features shows based on The Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time. In fact, The Wheel of Time executive producer Rafe Judkins will act as the God of War series’ showrunner.

Joining Judkins will be writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who are known for their work on Children of Men, 2008’s Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Expanse. God of War director Cory Barlog will be an executive producer alongside Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Yumi Yang, Jeff Ketcham, and Roy Lee.

Recently, PlayStation has been making a significant push into the film and television scene with movies like Uncharted and shows like The Last of Us, which airs on HBO in January. Projects based on Twisted Metal, Ghost of Tsushima, and Jak & Daxter are also in the works. It makes sense to expand God of War to the medium of television, especially after November’s God of War Ragnarok became Sony’s fastest-selling first-party game of all time.

It will be interesting to see if any elements from that sequel, and the original trilogy on PS2 and PS4, also make their way into the first season of this show. The God of War live-action series does not currently have an announced release date or cast.  

