Jordan Peele is developing a ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot for CBS All Access

Why it matters to you One of the landmark series in sci-fi history is getting a reboot for modern audiences by one of Hollywood's rising stars.

CBS All Access subscribers, you’re about to enter The Twilight Zone.

A reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series is reportedly in the works for CBS’ streaming content service, with Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele developing the project. The announcement was made during a company earnings call by CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details are scarce regarding the context of the reboot, and there is no word on whether the series has already been ordered by the network or if it’s just at an early stage of development. However, the report indicates that Daredevil and The Defenders showrunner Marco Ramirez will write for the series and serve as its showrunner. Peele will produce the series under his Monkeypaw production company.

Created by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone originally ran for five seasons between 1959 and 1964, and encompassed 156 episodes blending sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres. The stand-alone episodes told cautionary — and occasionally terrifying — tales that inspired generations of filmmakers in later years. Two revival series aired in the following years, with one premiering in the 1980s, and the other from 2002 to 2003.

In 1983, John Landis and Steven Spielberg produced a feature-length film based on the series. The movie featured four segments directed by Landis, Spielberg, Joe Dante (Gremlins), and George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road). Miller famously directed a segment about an airline passenger played by John Lithgow who sees a terrifying gremlin on the wing of the plane. The segment was an expanded retelling of an episode from the original series in which William Shatner played the passenger.

In June, Warner Bros. Pictures announced plans for a new movie based on The Twilight Zone. Screenwriter Christine Lavaf (Falling Skies, 666 Park Avenue) was hired to pen the script, which was expected to tell a single story instead of several anthology tales. Previous iterations of a planned Twilight Zone movie had Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) attached as directors at one point, only to fade into development limbo.

If the television reboot moves forward, it will join Star Trek: Discovery on the subscription-based streaming video service.