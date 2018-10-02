Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The 10 best episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’

Submitted for your approval: The 10 best episodes of 'The Twilight Zone'

Rick Marshall
By

The impending revival of the sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the acclaimed show, which inspired generations of storytellers and filmmakers over the years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV programs ever produced.

Created by Rod Serling, the series explored issues of morality, the human experience, and even the nature of reality with thought-provoking, stand-alone stories featuring some of Hollywood’s best and brightest actors, writers, and directors. The Twilight Zone also has one of the largest libraries of stories of any anthology series, encompassing more than 250 episodes spanning eight seasons and two prior revivals (as well as a 1983 movie).

Given that massive vault of time-tested tales, it’s no surprise that lists of the series’ best episodes often vary widely. However, there are a few tried-and-true favorites among the show’s most popular stories. In anticipation of the 2019 revival series produced and hosted by Get Out director Jordan Peele, we ventured into a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind, in order to bring you our list of the 10 best episodes of … The Twilight Zone.

‘Eye of the Beholder’ (1960)

best twilight zone episodes eye of the beholder

The sixth episode from season 2 of the original series, Eye of the Beholder chronicles the aftermath of an operation to surgically repair a young woman’s facial deformity. For most of the episode, patient Janet Tyler (played by The Beverly Hillbillies actress Donna Douglas) has her head and face covered with bandages, and the audience is privy to conversations between her character and many of the doctors and nurses involved in the complicated procedure that — they all hope — will allow her to live a more comfortable life. When the bandages finally come off, however, the final moments of the episode challenge everything we know about beauty and society in a brilliant shift of perspective.

‘Time Enough at Last’ (1959)

best twilight zone episodes tbdtwzo ec047

The eighth episode of the series, Time Enough at Last has inspired countless parodies and homages in one form or another over the years with its tragic tale of a man who finds something positive in surviving a nuclear war that leaves him alone in the world. Celebrated actor Burgess Meredith famously portrays far-sighted bookworm Henry Bemis in the episode, which is based on a short story penned by Lynn Venable for the sci-fi magazine If: Worlds of Science Fiction. Serling himself considered it one of his favorite episodes of The Twilight Zone, and it touches on themes of anti-intellectualism, over-reliance on technology, and the value of solitude that still carry weight today, more than half a century after it aired.

‘It’s a Good Life’ (1961)

best twilight zone episodes it s a good life

Rather than explore complicated moral or existential issues, The Twilight Zone occasionally offered audiences a story that just plain, old scary — but still comfortably (or perhaps uncomfortably) set within the tonal framework of the series. That description fits the eighth episode of the series’ third season well, as it tells the story of an Ohio town separated from the rest of the world and ruled by a six-year-old boy with godlike powers. The community and his own family attempt to carry on with their lives, but the whims of a child are unpredictable, to say the least — and the brief look inside this world presented by the episode is one filled with terror from a very unlikely source.

‘Nightmare at 20,000 Feet’ (1963)

best twilight zone episodes nightmare at 20000 feet

William Shatner starred in this wildly popular episode from the fifth season of the original series, portraying a passenger on an airplane who sees something (or more accurately, “some … thing … “) on the wing of the plane, only to have his seemingly unbelievable claims dismissed by his fellow passengers. The fact that he recently suffered a nervous breakdown doesn’t help his cause, and Shatner’s character struggles to prove that the gremlin he sees is really there, not just to the people around him, but also to himself. The episode is based on a short story penned by I Am Legend author Richard Matheson, and was later adapted for the 1983 movie The Twilight Zone.

‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street’ (1960)

best twilight zone episodes monsters are due on maple street

One recurring theme throughout The Twilight Zone in all of its incarnations is that humans often pose a greater threat to each other than any external entities. No episode hammered that point home better than this season 1 story about a neighborhood that swiftly descends into violence and anarchy when they begin to believe the power outage affecting their street might herald an alien invasion. Written by Serling, the episode doesn’t even need to reveal the true cause of the outage (although it does) in order for the message to come through loud and clear: It doesn’t take much for people to turn on each other.

‘The Shadow Man’ (1985)

best twilight zone episodes the shadow man

This episode from the first season of the 1985 revival of The Twilight Zone doesn’t get mentioned on many “Best of” lists, but it’s an under-appreciated gem of the later iterations of the series. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Joe Dante (of GremlinsInnerspace, and The ‘Burbs fame) from a story penned by Farscape creator Rockne O’Bannon, The Shadow Man follows a bullied young boy who discovers that a terrifying entity emerges from under his bed each night to terrorize the neighborhood. The episode brilliantly blends traditional childhood fears with all-too-real adult scares, and is one of the high points of the show’s ’80s revival.

‘Living Doll’ (1963)

best twilight zone episodes living doll

Long before Chucky turned talking children’s dolls into nightmare fuel, The Twilight Zone gave audiences this fifth-season episode, which revolves around a “Talky Tina” doll that begins to include threats of murder in its vocal repertoire when it’s gifted to a young girl in a dysfunctional family. Kojak star Telly Savalas plays the girl’s emotionally abusive stepfather in the episode, which leaves you uncertain until its very final moments about whether the doll’s threats are real, or if it’s all in his head. Living Doll went on to inspire countless murderous-doll stories on the big screen and small screen in the years that followed, ensuring nightmares for years to come.

‘Into the Light’ (2003)

best twilight zone episodes into the light

The 2002 revival of The Twilight Zone wasn’t particularly well-received, but its willingness to address contemporary issues through the show’s dark, sci-fi filter led to some standout stories in its 43-episode run. In one of the most depressingly timely for the current era, Into the Light casts Samantha Mathis as a high-school teacher who develops the ability to see glowing light emanating from people who are about to die. When she begins seeing the light in her students’ faces, she’s forced to contend with a potential tragedy at the school — and an event that feels all too familiar in recent years.

‘Dealer’s Choice’ (1985)

best twilight zone episodes dealers choice

The Twilight Zone isn’t known for its comedy, but the series hit all the right humor notes in this episode from the ’80s revival series directed by horror maestro Wes Craven. When a group of friends playing a friendly game of poker determines that the devil is among them and he’s come to take one of them away, all bets are off in this surprisingly funny story, which also happens to feature an impressive ensemble cast. Morgan Freeman, Barney Martin, Garrett Morris, and M. Emmet Walsh play the group of longtime pals and facilitate some of the biggest laughs you’ll find in an episode of The Twilight Zone, while also showcasing a very poignant story beneath all of the comedy and eternal-damnation shenanigans.

‘The Invaders’ (1961)

best twilight zone episodes invaders

Another favorite of series creator Serling, this episode from the second season is almost entirely absent any dialogue, and is essentially a solo performance by actress Agnes Moorehead. The four-time Academy Award nominee plays an older woman whose simple life is disturbed by an invasion of miniature invaders who arrive in a flying saucer. The premise doesn’t suggest a very complicated story, but things take a dark, unexpected turn before the tale has reached its end.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

13 shocking and brutal TV character deaths that still haunt us
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
tv villains sneaky pete vince lonigan
Movies & TV

The best Amazon Original series, from 'Bosch' to 'Transparent'

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows worthy of your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix sabrina final
Movies & TV

(Trick-or-)Treat yourself with these standout shows on Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix the witch featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in October 2018, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Movies & TV

13 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
MoviePass card and iPhone app
Movies & TV

MoviePass tries to force lapsed subscribers back into the fold

MoviePass has hit a new low. The subscription service is now trying to force lapsed subscribers to return to the fold by reactivating their accounts. Those who do not wish to make use of MoviePass's service will have to manually opt out.
Posted By Eric Brackett
halloween 2018 movie trailer news 1978 michael myers
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Creed II,’ a retro ‘Halloween,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for Creed II, Bumblebee, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Kevin Hart Night School
Movies & TV

‘Night School’ wins the weekend box office while ‘Hell Fest’ flops

Two new releases topped the weekend's ten highest-grossing films, with Kevin Hart's comedy Night School raking in an impressive $28 million. But a pair of horror movies offered some of the weekend's most interesting box-office storylines.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Jake Gyllenhaal goes full supervillain in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' photos

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
lifeprint harry potter printer adds fun elements from the wizzarding world 1
Photography

Lifeprint’s Harry Potter printer adds motion magic to photos

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! You can now print moving photos and declare your Hogwarts House loyalty with Lifeprint's Harry Potter Magic Photo and Video Printer and App, and add AR elements from the Wizarding World.
Posted By Les Shu
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
Movies & TV

Stream till you scream with the best scary movies on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Need some ghoulish entertainment to get in the Halloween spirit? Check out some of the best horror movies streaming now. Whether you like creepy atmosphere or bloody jump scares, you'll find something to spook you.
Posted By Will Nicol, Rick Marshall