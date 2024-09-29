10 best crime TV shows of all time, ranked

Crime has always been a popular subject on the small screen, with no shortage of acclaimed series from the genre. Whether it’s from the perspectives of the scheming criminals or the authorities pursuing them, great crime shows can intrigue and captivate audiences for years, with several going on to become influential series with huge fanbases.

From the legendary inside look at a mobster’s life in The Sopranos to the meticulously crafted police procedurals in every season of True Detective, the best crime TV shows are genre-defining masterpieces that give fans edge-of-your-seat storytelling. Set in shadowy underworlds where most people don’t dare venture, these crime series offer suspense, drama, and thrills.

Recommended Videos

10. True Detective (2014-present)

True Detective is a gripping anthology crime series that follows various law enforcement officers and detectives as they investigate complex and often disturbing cases. Each season features a new storyline with different characters, settings, and mysteries, all connected by police procedural storylines and intriguing authorities that have personal battles behind the scenes.

The HBO show premiered to critical acclaim with its first season, which featured A-list celebrities Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as detectives investigating a bizarre murder case in rural Louisiana. It would set the tone for the rest of its admittedly uneven seasons, with only its latest titled True Detective: Night Country able to live up to the high standard set by the first. Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the fourth season wasn’t afraid to introduce something new by incorporating supernatural elements into its chilling story set in Alaska. With a fifth season in development, fans can only hope the series’ recent return to form will continue.

9. Fargo (2014-present)

Inspired by one of the best crime movies of all time, Fargo is an anthology crime series that takes place within the same continuity as the film. The darkly comedic show is primarily set in Minnesota, where seemingly ordinary people keep getting caught up in extraordinary and often criminal circumstances. From murder and extortion to money laundering and organized crime, there’s no shortage of big crimes in the small town.

Aside from stellar writing, Fargo largely succeeds thanks to the talented ensemble cast featured in each season, which includes standout performances from actors like Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, and Kirsten Dunst. The show pays homage to the quirky charm and Midwestern sensibilities of the original film while carving out its own distinct identity, with series creator Noah Hawley bringing the classic Coen Brothers black comedy movie to modern audiences. Fargo‘s first two seasons are fan favorites and are an excellent place to start for newcomers to the uniquely humorous crime show.

8. Hannibal (2013-2015)

Hannibal combines psychological horror with crime and drama in its depiction of the brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Serving as a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, the show explores the complicated connection Dr. Lecter forms with FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). While they initially have a mentor-mentee relationship, it soon transforms into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game that turns deadly for those involved.

Despite being canceled due to low viewership, Hannibal told a brooding and riveting story within its three absorbing seasons, diving into the secret serial killer and cannibal’s past. Mikkelsen delivers a spine-chilling performance as Dr. Lecter, with the actor’s chemistry with his soon-to-be mortal enemy, Hugh Dancy’s Will, propelling the series to greater heights with each new episode. Though it ends with a frustrating cliffhanger, the show is still worth watching if only to see the way it explores the intriguing main character and his unusual relationship with law enforcement.

7. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Cillian Murphy stars as the cunning Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a crime-drama series loosely based on the exploits of a real urban gang who roamed the streets of post-World War I Birmingham, England. Tommy leads the Shelby crime family, which rises to power as their influence extends in the world of organized crime. Along the way, however, they encounter vicious new villains, brutal rival gangs, and even messy internal conflict that leads to some unpleasant and often violent situations.

Peaky Blinders is a stylish period piece that masterfully blends historical events with fictionalized storytelling. Its gritty yet intriguing depiction of a bygone era easily drew viewers in, so much so that Peaky Blinders would become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. A spinoff film has even been announced following the show’s sixth and final season, with many hoping that the movie will bring some much-needed closure and one last peek into the Shelbys’ ruthless reality.

6. Law & Order franchise (1990-present)

The Law & Order franchise is a seminal entry in the crime genre that has evolved into numerous beloved spinoff shows, a TV film, and even crossover episodes. Highlighting different aspects of the criminal justice system, the franchise is currently made up of Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, LA, True Crime, and Organized Crime. Special Victims Unit, also called Law & Order: SVU, is its most iconic series.

Law & Order has managed to remain a mainstay of primetime television by sticking to its then-innovative but now formulaic format that divides episodes into two parts: the first half focuses on the police investigation (law), while the second half centers on the legal proceedings (order). The shows often dramatize real-life cases that can be quite disturbing, but their predictable portrayals of these stories ironically make Law & Order the perfect comfort TV series for most fans who find the familiar format consistently satisfying.

5. Twin Peaks (1990-1991; 2017)

It’s not surprising that David Lynch, known for mind-bending works like Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead, would create a groundbreaking work when offered to try his hand on the small screen. Working alongside Mark Frost, they would craft Twin Peaks, a surreal crime drama that follows the investigation into the murder of high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the eponymous fictional town. When FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is called in to assist the local authorities, he discovers a strange hint of the supernatural beneath the surface of what seems like an idyllic town.

Twin Peaks represented an important shift in how TV shows are made, as Lynch would infuse it with his trademark surrealism and unique aesthetic. It introduced a cinematic approach that’s now common in prestige dramas, blurring the line between movies and TV shows and underscoring the potential of such series to appeal to a mass audience. Its cult following would steadily grow, eventually leading to a prequel movie in 1992 titled Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and a 2017 revival of the show.

4. Sherlock (2010-2017)

Sherlock features Benedict Cumberbatch as the brilliant yet eccentric detective first popularized by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. Set in modern-day London, the British crime series follows Sherlock and his loyal friend Dr. John Watson as (Martin Freeman) they solve complex crimes. Each episode typically presents a standalone mystery, although overarching storylines and character development are woven throughout the series, eventually building up to its divisive ending.

The series has received several accolades throughout the years, including Emmy and Peabody Awards, with it often hailed as the best adaptation of the classic narrative. Sherlock modernizes the stories in exciting, unexpected, and humorous ways, mostly soaring thanks to the flawless dynamic between its brilliant leads, Cumberbatch and Freeman. Whether it’s their opposing views that lead to witty banter or clever strategies that lead to solved cases, the duo always gave fans reason to keep coming back for more.

3. The Wire (2002-2008)

Set in Baltimore, Maryland, The Wire is a critically acclaimed crime TV series that doesn’t sugarcoat its realistic portrayal of the relationships between law enforcement, individuals, and institutions. Featuring a mix of seasoned actors and newcomers, every season focuses on a different facet of Baltimore, which all make up the sprawling narrative that perfectly captures the systemic problems that influence urban life.

The Wire has been praised for its unflinching approach to realism, with its intricate storylines highlighting the show’s refusal to offer easy answers or resolutions to hard questions. The series is also not afraid to see its characters fail, with its pessimistic story arcs drawing attention to corruption, failure, and decay in society. Despite premiering in the early 2000s, most of The Wire‘s prevalent themes and issues persist in real life today, with its timeless portrayal of true social problems making it a series that’s easy to revisit.

2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The Sopranos is a legendary crime series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a mob boss, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who’s having trouble balancing running his criminal empire with his personal life. Set in New Jersey, the show depicts the anti-hero as he goes to therapy while also gaining more power within the Italian-American mafia. It soon becomes too much to hide his therapy sessions, struggle for more influence within the mob, and keep his relationships with his wife and children.

The pioneering show broke new ground by introducing a complex anti-hero as a protagonist, with Tony’s story being intriguingly different from any black-and-white portrayal of what and who a gangster should be. Eventually, this interesting approach spreads to those around Tony, with some of The Sopranos‘ best episodes focusing on characters like his wife Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco), fellow mobsters like Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico), and even his therapist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). The show is remembered today as a well-written crime drama that would go on to influence other prestige TV shows like Breaking Bad.

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

“Say my name.” Even those who have never seen the show have likely heard of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a timid high school chemistry teacher turned ruthless drug kingpin in an epic journey depicted in Breaking Bad. The show follows his transformation after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, which motivates Walter to create and sell meth to secure his family’s financial future. To do this, he forms an unusual partnership with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), with their small production soon getting the attention of both other criminals and the police.

Breaking Bad is a cultural touchstone that gave countless fans a story for the ages. Walter’s dramatic change from an innocent chemistry teacher to an unrecognizable and villainous version of himself is a viewing experience any TV fan should experience at least once. It has received an unbelievable amount of recognition, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, eight Satellite Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and so much more. Breaking Bad‘s impact on television cannot be overstated, with its lasting cultural influence, numerous accolades, and several imitators cementing it as one of the most important and popular crime dramas of the 21st century.