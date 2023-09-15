 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

10 years ago, Breaking Bad produced its greatest episode ever

Alex Welch
By
Walter White stands alone in the desert in Breaking Bad season 5.
AMC

From the moment Breaking Bad began, viewers knew that Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) lies and secrets would eventually catch up with him. For the majority of its five-season run, the series manages to create a near-constant stream of tension from that very fear. As Breaking Bad moved further into its fifth and final season, though, Walt only seemed to amass more and more power. For a brief time, he appeared as untouchable as the head of a criminal empire could possibly be. No one, not even his brother-in-law, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), seemed capable of beating him.

Then, in one of the most brilliant creative strokes in TV history, Breaking Bad brought all of Walt’s schemes crumbling down around him within the span of just one unforgettable hour of television. The episode in question, Ozymandias, is widely regarded as not only Breaking Bad’s greatest installment but one of the best TV episodes that’s ever been produced. Ten years later, it still holds just as much power now as it did when it originally aired on September 15, 2013.

Recommended Videos

As a chapter of a long-running television series, it’s as thrilling and dramatically engaging as any other. And as the explosion to a fuse that was first lit 59 episodes before it, Ozymandias is more impactful, destructive, and devastatingly final than anyone rightly expected it to be.

Skyler White kneels in the street in Breaking Bad season 5.
AMC

Directed by Rian Johnson and written by Moira Walley-Beckett, Ozymandias begins, fittingly, in the desert. As a memory from Jesse (Aaron Paul) and Walt’s first meth cook slowly fades away, viewers are brought to the present by the sounds of gunshots — the inevitable fallout of the confrontation between Hank, Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), Walt, and his crew of neo-Nazi followers that ended the episode immediately preceding it. We are, notably, not shown the gunfight itself. It doesn’t matter. Ozymandias isn’t interested in action sequences. It’s concerned only with the consequences of one man’s actions, and Steve Gomez getting killed is somehow the episode’s least noteworthy.

Within the span of its first act, Ozymandias kills Steve Gomez and then Hank Schrader. It robs Walt of most of his stored-away fortune and offers him just one moment of wrathful vengeance when he spitefully confesses to a confused, terrified Jesse that he stood by and watched Jane (Krysten Ritter) die right in front of him three seasons prior. The episode’s pace evokes that of dominoes falling — moving from one emotionally horrifying blow to the next. The line between Walt’s home and criminal lives is obliterated. His son, Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte), learns the truth about him and steps in-between him and his estranged wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn), when the latter desperately attempts to keep her abusive husband at bay with a knife.

The episode’s last third follows Walt as he kidnaps his daughter and then, perhaps out of empathy or his own exhaustion, leaves her to be found in a local firehouse. Its final moments see him cash in his emergency fund and disappear in a van to begin a new life somewhere else. While he manages to get out of Albuquerque alive, he doesn’t escape justice.

There are, of course, many moments throughout Ozymandias that call to mind the poem from which it gets its title. One could, for instance, superimpose the words, “Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!,” over the image of Walt looking down at his terrified wife and son. But in its final shot, which shows Walt riding off into the early morning dawn as the flat expanse of Albuquerque lies in the distance, the episode somberly evokes the poem’s final, less oft-quoted three lines: “Nothing beside remains. Round the decay / Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare / The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

Walter White sits by the side of the road in Breaking Bad season 5.
AMC

Breaking Bad proved itself frequently capable of pulling off the narrative equivalent of magic tricks. For its first four-and-a-half seasons, the series made a habit of trapping Walter White in impossible situations and then planting the seeds for his eventual victories. These moments, like the explosive climax of Face Off, evoke the same satisfying sense of puzzle pieces falling into place. The brilliance of Ozymandias is how it manages to replicate that feeling even as it takes everything away from its protagonist. Ultimately, Walter’s losses, like his triumphs, are nothing more than the product of his own decisions.

Most episodes of TV, including many of Breaking Bad’s best, are about threatening, but not actually upsetting their show’s status quo. Ozymandias is an exception to that rule. It doesn’t just upset Breaking Bad‘s status quo — it blows it apart with the same ferocity and narrative ruthlessness of a Martin Scorsese-directed gangster film (see: the last half of Goodfellas). In the end, nothing remains. Just the decay.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are available to stream now on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
5 great Wesley Snipes movies you should watch
Two men and two women sit together in 1992's White Men Can't Jump.

As one of the more charismatic actors to ever light up the screen, Wesley Snipes built the kind of career that few actors have managed to pull off. The '90s were undoubtedly his decade of dominance, but his stardom continued well into the 2000s, and he was ultimately able to cement himself as one of the great movie stars of his or any generation.

Like any good movie star, Snipes starred in some movies that were pretty bad, but he also starred in plenty of good to great movies. We've plucked the best five movies from his career, in case you're just looking to watch the highlights.
Blade II (2002)
Blade 2 Official Trailer #1 - (2002) HD

Read more
Beyond Fest 2023 lineup includes The Abyss Special Edition, The Creator, and more
An otherworldly encounter in The Abyss.

Are you ready to go beyond? The 11th annual Beyond Fest will return to Los Angeles later this month with a 15-day event across multiple theaters that celebrates the best genre films of the past and the present. And while the writers and actors remain on strike, several prominent directors will be guests at Beyond Fest screenings for some of their most memorable movies. This year's guests include James Cameron for The Abyss Special Edition, Brad Bird for The Iron Giant, Guillermo del Toro for Pacific Rim, Michael Mann for Manhunter, and a special tribute to Roger Corman. The latter will feature the legendary director and producer alongside some of his previous collaborators, including Ron Howard, Jon Davison, Amy Holden Jones, Joe Dante, and Allan Arkush.

However, Beyond Fest isn't just about retrospective screenings. Several new titles will premiere at this year's event, including Rogue One director Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi flick The Creator, Nicolas Cage's Dream Scenario, Macon Blair's new remake of The Toxic Avenger, the Christmas slasher flick It's a Wonderful Knife, Joe Lynch's Suitable Flesh, and many more.

Read more
Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson bro up in Aquaman 2’s first trailer
Patrick Wilson and Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

2019 seems like such a long time ago that it's easy to forget that Aquaman was far and away the most successful movie in the DC Extended Universe. The Flash and the rest of this year's superhero film flops could only dream of matching Aquaman's $1.148 billion worldwide gross. Can the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, deliver a turnaround for DC's movies ahead of the big James Gunn-led reboot? That remains to be seen. However, the first trailer for the film is banking heavily upon the burgeoning bromance between Jason Momoa's Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and his estranged half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | Trailer

Read more