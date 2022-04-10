  1. Movies & TV

Better Call Saul brings back Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

By

Throughout the first five seasons of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel has featured the return of several cast members from the original series. Now the original Breaking Bad stars are joining the party for Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season. Via Variety, Better Call Saul co-creator and showrunner, Peter Gould, confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their respective roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The announcement came during the Better Call Saul panel at PaleyFest LA. However, Gould still withheld a few details from the audience.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” said Gould. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman made his first appearance in Breaking Bad season 2 when he was approached by Walter and Jesse after their associate drug dealer was arrested. That was early in the partnership between Walt and Jesse, and the timeline for Breaking Bad‘s second season may overlap with the events of Better Call Saul season 6.

To date, the Breaking Bad cast members who reprised their roles on Better Call Saul include Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, Steven Michael Quezada as Steven Gomex, Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, Luis Politti as Don Eladio, with Luis and Daniel Moncada as the Salamanca twins. Both Banks and Esposito are regular cast members of Better Call Saul.

The final season of Better Call Saul will consist of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first part of season six will premiere on April 18, while the second part of the season will begin on July 11.

